Injured Jason Day Becomes Latest Big Name 3M Open Withdrawal

Former World No.1 Jason Day has withdrawn from the 3M Open as his troublesome back injury has resurfaced.

The Australian was forced out of the US Open after just nine holes of the first round at Shinnecock Hills, and now the same injury has cost him a spot in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Day finished 55th in the Travelers Championship before heading to Royal Birkdale, where he struggled again and missed the cut in The Open.

Scottie Scheffler is the headline act at the 3M Open with Open champion Ryan Fox unsurprisingly pulling out of the trip to Minnesota after his stunning success at Birkdale.

The New Zealander will instead head home to see his family in Florida before resuming back on the PGA Tour.

Day's place in the field at the 3M Open has been taken by Charley Hoffman, who will play alongside Casey Jarvis and Tom Kim in the first two rounds.

It's a big blow for Day as he looks to try and make the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the 38-year-old currently sat in 72nd in the standings with just three regular season events left to play.

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Day will now have just two chances to try and play his way into the top 70 of the standings to make it into the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship.

It's been a tough year for Day with his fitness issues, which have hindered what started out as a promising campaign when he finished runner-up at the American Express in January.

Although he managed a nice T12 at The Masters, Day has recorded just one other top 10 aside from his opening effort, with a T6 at the Texas Childrean's Houston Open.

3M Open Field Changes

Sunday, July 19

Eric Cole WD - Charley Hoffman IN

Fabian Gomez OUT - (after reorder processed)

Ryan Brehm OUT - (after reorder processed)

Harry Higgs IN - (moves in via reorder)

Stefano Mazzoli IN - (new member after Puntacana win)

Casey Jarvis IN - (via top 10 finish at The Open)

Will Gordon IN - (via top 10 at Puntacana)

Ryan Fox WD - Fabian Gomez IN

Monday, July 20

S.Y. Noh WD - Ryan Brehm IN

Wednesday, July 22

Jason Day WD - Charley Hoffman IN