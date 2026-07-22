Injured Jason Day Becomes Latest Big Name 3M Open Withdrawal
Jason Day has withdrawn from the 3M Open in Minnesota due to a back injury, which also forced him out of the US Open
Former World No.1 Jason Day has withdrawn from the 3M Open as his troublesome back injury has resurfaced.
The Australian was forced out of the US Open after just nine holes of the first round at Shinnecock Hills, and now the same injury has cost him a spot in the field at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Day finished 55th in the Travelers Championship before heading to Royal Birkdale, where he struggled again and missed the cut in The Open.
Scottie Scheffler is the headline act at the 3M Open with Open champion Ryan Fox unsurprisingly pulling out of the trip to Minnesota after his stunning success at Birkdale.
The New Zealander will instead head home to see his family in Florida before resuming back on the PGA Tour.
Day's place in the field at the 3M Open has been taken by Charley Hoffman, who will play alongside Casey Jarvis and Tom Kim in the first two rounds.
It's a big blow for Day as he looks to try and make the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the 38-year-old currently sat in 72nd in the standings with just three regular season events left to play.
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Day will now have just two chances to try and play his way into the top 70 of the standings to make it into the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship.
It's been a tough year for Day with his fitness issues, which have hindered what started out as a promising campaign when he finished runner-up at the American Express in January.
Although he managed a nice T12 at The Masters, Day has recorded just one other top 10 aside from his opening effort, with a T6 at the Texas Childrean's Houston Open.
3M Open Field Changes
- Sunday, July 19
- Eric Cole WD - Charley Hoffman IN
- Fabian Gomez OUT - (after reorder processed)
- Ryan Brehm OUT - (after reorder processed)
- Harry Higgs IN - (moves in via reorder)
- Stefano Mazzoli IN - (new member after Puntacana win)
- Casey Jarvis IN - (via top 10 finish at The Open)
- Will Gordon IN - (via top 10 at Puntacana)
- Ryan Fox WD - Fabian Gomez IN
- Monday, July 20
- S.Y. Noh WD - Ryan Brehm IN
- Wednesday, July 22
- Jason Day WD - Charley Hoffman IN
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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