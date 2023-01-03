January Transfer Window - New Drivers Spotted And New Wilson Signings

New year, new gear.

January is always a busy time in the golf equipment sphere, and the Transfer Window has already kicked into gear, with players on all tours set to put new gear into play and brands set to unveil new signings.

So far, we've seen new not-yet-released drivers from Callaway and Ping being played out on tour, new drivers spotted on the USGA conforming list and also some new signings from brands. With just one practice day in the books at the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions, we're limited with what we've seen just yet but here's what we know so far...

Sentry Tournament of Champions

NEW CALLAWAY DRIVER SPOTTED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're expecting news of a brand new Callaway driver any minute now, and we're set to see it in play this week in Hawaii. In the Monday practice photos seen from the Tournament of Champions, we've already spotted JJ Spaun, winner of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, using a new Callaway big stick - that will be replacing, or complimenting, the Rogue ST.

Spaun is a Srixon staffer and was using the Ping G400 on tour towards the end of last year. Plenty more Callaway staffers, including the likes of Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele will also likely put the new metals in play this week - we await images!

NEW PING DRIVER SPOTTED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're also expecting a Ping driver to be launched any day now, with Trey Mullinax seen using one this week again after first putting it into play last season along with a few other pros. It looks to be the same driver used by Maja Stark, who was disqualified from an LPGA Tour event after using it before it hit the USGA Conforming list. It would replace the G400 driver, which has been one of the best golf drivers on the market since its launch. The American has also been spotted with some new headwear, more on that later...

DRIVERS ON THE USGA CONFORMING LIST

My Golf Spy highlighted the new drivers from Callaway and TaylorMade that we'll be seeing in play this week after both hit the USGA Conforming Clubs list...

A post shared by MYGOLFSPY™️ (@mygolfspy) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

NEW WILSON SIGNINGS

A post shared by Wilson Golf (@wilsongolf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Wilson is set to unveil two new signings on the PGA Tour, and after a quick scroll through the comments, it seems that many are predicting one of them to be Kevin Kisner due to the silhouettes posted in this social media teaser.

Kisner had been a Callaway staffer for a number of years but late last year put a new set of Wilson irons in the bag as well as Vokey wedges and the same new Ping driver as Trey Mullinax. Whilst we're talking about Mullinax, the second signing could well be him judging by the new Wilson cap he's sporting in practice this week.

TOM KIM

A post shared by Tom Kim 김주형 (@joohyungkim0621) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

One of the breakout stars of the 2022 season, Tom Kim has announced via a video on his Instagram that he has signed a deal with Nike to wear the brand's apparel and shoes.

ANDY SULLIVAN

A post shared by Andy Sullivan (@andysulligolf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Englishman, formerly a Ping staffer and Ping Apparel wearer, took to Instagram to announce that he has signed with Titleist and Castore for 2023. He looks to have a full bag of Titleists, with TSR metals, and will be sporting Castore apparel out on the DP World Tour this season.

BILLY HORSCHEL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American looks to be remaining a free agent for 2023 after being spotted wearing a Kapalua cap this week at the Tournament of Champions. The World No.18 looks to have raided the pro shop at Kapalua and he can afford to too after winning over $4.9m on the PGA Tour last season.

In 2022, he was playing a near-full bag of Titleist clubs with a Ping Sigma 2 Tyne putter. The lead-taped up iron pictured above will likely be one of his Titleist 620 MB blades, which he has from 5-PW.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from drivers, we've spotted some new shoes in Hawaii too. Pictured above is Trey Mullinax sporting some new FootJoy shoes. The pair look like a much more casual offering than the Tour Alpha that launched last year and we'll have to see if Mullinax wears them for tournament play or if the shoes are a more casual, Sunday-afternoon-nine-holes-with-a-beer kind of golf shoe.

Keep checking back on this page throughout the month to keep up to date with all the latest from golf's January Transfer Window.