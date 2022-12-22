Hero Cup Teams 2023 - GB&I vs Continental Europe
The 2023 Hero Cup teams have been finalised for the GB&I vs Continental Europe match in Abu Dhabi
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The teams have been finalised for the inaugural Hero Cup match, which will take place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club between January 13-15.
The event is very similar, and not without controversy, to the former Seve Trophy – a biennial match play event played between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe, which was last played back in 2013.
It was effectively a chance to give captaincy experience to future Ryder Cup captains such as Colin Montgomerie, Nick Faldo, and Thomas Bjorn amongst others as well experience in team match play for potential Team Europe players. Great Britain and Ireland claimed the title six times from eight events.
The Hero Cup is designed as a warm up for the Ryder Cup and 2023 European captain Luke Donald will oversee the event as he aims to reclaim the trophy Europe last won in 2018 under the leadership of Thomas Bjorn.
Donald has added Antoine Rozner and Richard Mansell to the respective teams, with each side now boasting 10 players. France's Rozner joins Continental Europe after claiming the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open title by five shots while England's Mansell is the final player to join the Great Britain and Ireland team having enjoyed his finest year on tour.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood will be the playing captains of each team, with the pair going head-to-head after forming a wonderful partnership at the 2018 Ryder Cup – winning all four of their matches together – and they might do so again next year.
The two teams will feature a wide variety of players, including Major winner Shane Lowry and players with Ryder Cup experience like Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren. However, the real key part of the Hero Cup is to test out the potential Ryder Cup rookies, who will all be looking to secure a spot on Team Europe. Rozner and Mansell are two of those, along with the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, Rasmus Hojgaard, Guido Migliozzi, Adrian Meronk, Jordan Smith, Seamus Power and others.
Great Britain and Ireland Hero Cup Team
- Tommy Fleetwod (captain)
- Ewen Ferguson
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Seamus Power
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Matt Wallace
- Richard Mansell.
Continental Europe Hero Cup team
- Francesco Molinari (captain)
- Thomas Detry
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Alex Noren
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Peters
- Sepp Straka
- Antoine Rozner.
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
-
-
Can YouTube Sensation Rick Shiels Beat Rickie Fowler?
YouTube star and Golf Monthly top 50 coach Rick Shiels took on Rickie Fowler at the American's home club, Medalist GC
By Ross Kilvington • Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Thinks Golfers Should Copy Rory McIlroy's Swing
In this video, PGA pro Ged Walters analyses what makes Rory McIlroy one of the game's best ever drivers of the golf ball
By Ged Walters • Published