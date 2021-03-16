Englishman Matt Wallace has a full bag of Callaway clubs plus a Titleist ball

Matt Wallace What’s In The Bag?

What does the English rising star put into his bag? We take a look below.

Wallace had been using a full bag of Ping clubs for a while but starting the 2020 calendar year he signed with Callaway and put a full bag of the brands clubs in his setup. Speaking at the time he said; “I’ve been a Callaway fan since I was young, so it’s a thrill and an honour to become a member of the Callaway Tour Staff. I can’t wait to start working with Callaway’s tour team to get my new equipment dialled in for 2020.”

At the top of the bag he plays a Callaway Epic Speed driver which we believe has 10.5 degrees of loft. He then has a Callaway Mavrik Max fairway wood which acts as his three-wood.

He then uses a Callaway Apex hybrid which has been reported as having 20 degrees of loft.

His irons are a mixed set. He uses a Callaway Apex TCB three and four-iron at the moment. He then has a set of Callaway Apex MB’s which go from five-iron down to pitching wedge.

Shifting to the wedges he has a couple of Callaway Jaws MD5’s which have 54 and 62 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Toulon Design Atlanta H7 with a black finish. It has a thicker Two-Thumb Light grip fitted to it.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball, and wears J. Lindeberg clothing and FootJoy shoes too.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed, 10.5° with a Fujikura shaft

Fairway: Callaway Mavrik Max 15°, Rogue Silver 130 70g shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex 20°

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (3-4), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW), Nippon 120 X flex shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5, 54° and 62°, Nippon 120 X flex shafts

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Atlanta H7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel: J. Lindeberg

Shoes: FootJoy