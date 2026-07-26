How Much Did Jackson Koivun Win At The 3M Open?

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are fast approaching and everyone who made the cut at the 3M Open was desperate to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible at TPC Twin Cities.

With significant impending changes coming to the PGA Tour over the next season or two, booking a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and avoiding a drop down to the Korn Ferry Tour could be career-altering.

Therefore, the stakes were high in Blaine, Minnesota will players in contention leaving no stone unturned in trying to follow in 2025 winner Kurt Kitayama's footsteps.

In the end, it was a man new to the professional game, Jackson Koivun, who saw off the challenges of seasoned campaigners including Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama to claim his maiden win on the PGA Tour.

That takes him to 70th in the FedEx Cup standings, as well as guaranteeing his PGA Tour status for the foreseeable future, but it's not just those benefits he will be able to celebrate, with life-changing prize money heading his way.