Patrick Reed Sets Sights On Ryder Cup Return

Patrick Reed would love to make a Ryder Cup return in 2025 to be a “pest” for the Europeans to deal with at Bethpage Black.

Known as Captain America for his Ryder Cup exploits, Reed hasn’t played for Team USA since their embarrassing defeat in Paris in 2018.

He finished 11th in qualifying for 2021 at Whistling Straits, but did not make Steve Stricker’s side due to health concerns following a serious illness with bilateral pneumonia.

Reed also missed Rome in 2023 after joining LIV Golf, but Keegan Bradley’s assertion that he’ll select who he feels are the best players from any tour opens the door for Reed to try and make a return.

“Obviously, that's great news and everything like that,” Reed told Gulf News at the International Series in Qatar.

“I like how he's open to trying to put out the best team possible. I feel like there's a lot of guys on LIV that can really help out that team. At the end of the day, it's ultimately his decision.”

Reed, who is against players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, is desperate to just get back into the Team USA uniform and go out and do what he's made his name doing - rubbing Europeans up the wrong way.

“Obviously, I'd love to be back on that team," Reed added. "I'd love to be that pest that's always, you know, bugging the heck out of those Euros."

Reed holds a 7-3-2 record from three Ryder Cups, with an unblemished 3-0 record in the singles, so will no doubt be in Bradley's thinking when it comes to making his captain's picks.

And Reed just hopes to play well enough to be in contention now that Bradley has decided to do things his way and select players from whatever tour he wants.

“I love to hear that he’s going to stand up and be like, ‘hey, since I'm captain, I'm going to put the best Americans out there that I feel like are best for our team.’

“Honestly, that's how it should be, and good for him. I’m proud to hear that, and I'm excited to hear about that. Now, hopefully, we can just go out and do our job, play some good golf, and hopefully get in that mix.”