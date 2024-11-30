Patrick Reed Sets Sights On Ryder Cup Return
Patrick Reed is desperate to reprise his role as Captain America as he sets his sights on a Ryder Cup return at Bethpage Black in 2025
Patrick Reed would love to make a Ryder Cup return in 2025 to be a “pest” for the Europeans to deal with at Bethpage Black.
Known as Captain America for his Ryder Cup exploits, Reed hasn’t played for Team USA since their embarrassing defeat in Paris in 2018.
He finished 11th in qualifying for 2021 at Whistling Straits, but did not make Steve Stricker’s side due to health concerns following a serious illness with bilateral pneumonia.
Reed also missed Rome in 2023 after joining LIV Golf, but Keegan Bradley’s assertion that he’ll select who he feels are the best players from any tour opens the door for Reed to try and make a return.
“Obviously, that's great news and everything like that,” Reed told Gulf News at the International Series in Qatar.
“I like how he's open to trying to put out the best team possible. I feel like there's a lot of guys on LIV that can really help out that team. At the end of the day, it's ultimately his decision.”
Reed, who is against players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, is desperate to just get back into the Team USA uniform and go out and do what he's made his name doing - rubbing Europeans up the wrong way.
“Obviously, I'd love to be back on that team," Reed added. "I'd love to be that pest that's always, you know, bugging the heck out of those Euros."
Reed holds a 7-3-2 record from three Ryder Cups, with an unblemished 3-0 record in the singles, so will no doubt be in Bradley's thinking when it comes to making his captain's picks.
And Reed just hopes to play well enough to be in contention now that Bradley has decided to do things his way and select players from whatever tour he wants.
“I love to hear that he’s going to stand up and be like, ‘hey, since I'm captain, I'm going to put the best Americans out there that I feel like are best for our team.’
“Honestly, that's how it should be, and good for him. I’m proud to hear that, and I'm excited to hear about that. Now, hopefully, we can just go out and do our job, play some good golf, and hopefully get in that mix.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
