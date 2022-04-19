ISPS Handa Championship In Spain Purse And Prize Money
The DP World Tour is in Spain this week with $2m and 460 Race to Dubai points up for grabs
The DP World Tour begins a two week stretch in Spain this week for the ISPS Handa Championship. It is a new event having only been added to the schedule because of ongoing travel restrictions affecting the intended tournament areas of Japan and China.
Whilst it is new to the circuit, the course will be familiar to many with it being played at the Lakes Course at Infinitum Resort in Tarragon, home of the Qualifying Series. The 18-hole Greg Norman designed course runs around the wetlands of La Sequia Major, one of the most important ecosystems in the region, with water playing an integral role on ten of the 18-holes.
The course is relatively short by modern standards with the par 70 measuring at 6963 yards. It may be considered short but it remains perfectly poised for late drama with two par 5's in the closing three holes, which will almost inevitably play a key part before a champion is crowned.
The field is headlined by World No.78 Bernd Wiesberger who will be looking to recapture the form that earned him a place on Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup team in 2021.
Danish sensations, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are also in the field and looking to claim the 460 Race to Dubai points, which will go a long way to earning a spot on Henrik Stenson's Ryder Cup team.
ISPS Handa Championship In Spain PRIZE MONEY FULL BREAKDOWN
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$333,330
|2
|$222,220
|3
|$125,200
|4
|$100,000
|5
|$84,800
|6
|$70,000
|7
|$60,000
|8
|$50,000
|9
|$44,800
|10
|$40,000
|11
|$36,800
|12
|$34,400
|13
|$32,200
|14
|$30,600
|15
|$29,400
|16
|$28,200
|17
|$27,000
|18
|$25,800
|19
|$24,800
|20
|$24,000
|21
|$23,200
|22
|$22,600
|23
|$22,000
|24
|$21,400
|25
|$20,800
|26
|$20,200
|27
|$19,600
|28
|$19,000
|29
|$18,400
|30
|$17,800
|31
|$17,200
|32
|$16,600
|33
|$16,000
|34
|$15,400
|35
|$15,000
|36
|$14,600
|37
|$14,200
|38
|$13,800
|39
|$13,400
|40
|$13,000
|41
|$12,600
|42
|$12,200
|43
|$11,800
|44
|$11,400
|45
|$11,000
|46
|$10,600
|47
|$10,200
|48
|$9,800
|49
|$9,400
|50
|$9,000
|51
|$8,600
|52
|$8,200
|53
|$7,800
|54
|$7,400
|55
|$7,000
|56
|$6,600
|57
|$6,200
|58
|$6,000
|59
|$5,800
|60
|$5,600
|61
|$5,400
|62
|$5,200
|63
|$5,000
|64
|$4,800
|65
|$4,600
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 ISPS Handa Championship In Spain?
The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain purse is $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $333,330
WHO WON THE 2021 ISPS Handa Championship In Spain?
This is an inaugural tournament, meaning it is the first time it is being played. This year will crown the first winner of the tournament's history.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
