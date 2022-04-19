ISPS Handa Championship In Spain Purse And Prize Money

The DP World Tour is in Spain this week with $2m and 460 Race to Dubai points up for grabs

The DP World Tour begins a two week stretch in Spain this week for the ISPS Handa Championship. It is a new event having only been added to the schedule because of ongoing travel restrictions affecting the intended tournament areas of Japan and China.

Whilst it is new to the circuit, the course will be familiar to many with it being played at the Lakes Course at Infinitum Resort in Tarragon, home of the Qualifying Series. The 18-hole Greg Norman designed course runs around the wetlands of La Sequia Major, one of the most important ecosystems in the region, with water playing an integral role on ten of the 18-holes.

The course is relatively short by modern standards with the par 70 measuring at 6963 yards. It may be considered short but it remains perfectly poised for late drama with two par 5's in the closing three holes, which will almost inevitably play a key part before a champion is crowned. 

The field is headlined by World No.78 Bernd Wiesberger who will be looking to recapture the form that earned him a place on Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup team in 2021. 

Danish sensations, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are also in the field and looking to claim the 460 Race to Dubai points, which will go a long way to earning a spot on Henrik Stenson's Ryder Cup team. 

ISPS Handa Championship In Spain PRIZE MONEY FULL BREAKDOWN

PositionPrize Money
1$333,330
2$222,220
3$125,200
4$100,000
5$84,800
6$70,000
7$60,000
8$50,000
9$44,800
10$40,000
11$36,800
12$34,400
13$32,200
14$30,600
15$29,400
16$28,200
17$27,000
18$25,800
19$24,800
20$24,000
21$23,200
22$22,600
23$22,000
24$21,400
25$20,800
26$20,200
27$19,600
28$19,000
29$18,400
30$17,800
31$17,200
32$16,600
33$16,000
34$15,400
35$15,000
36$14,600
37$14,200
38$13,800
39$13,400
40$13,000
41$12,600
42$12,200
43$11,800
44$11,400
45$11,000
46$10,600
47$10,200
48$9,800
49$9,400
50$9,000
51$8,600
52$8,200
53$7,800
54$7,400
55$7,000
56$6,600
57$6,200
58$6,000
59$5,800
60$5,600
61$5,400
62$5,200
63$5,000
64$4,800
65$4,600

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 ISPS Handa Championship In Spain?

The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain purse is $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $333,330

WHO WON THE 2021 ISPS Handa Championship In Spain?

This is an inaugural tournament, meaning it is the first time it is being played. This year will crown the first winner of the tournament's history.

