ISPS Handa Championship In Spain Purse And Prize Money

The DP World Tour begins a two week stretch in Spain this week for the ISPS Handa Championship. It is a new event having only been added to the schedule because of ongoing travel restrictions affecting the intended tournament areas of Japan and China.

Whilst it is new to the circuit, the course will be familiar to many with it being played at the Lakes Course at Infinitum Resort in Tarragon, home of the Qualifying Series. The 18-hole Greg Norman designed course runs around the wetlands of La Sequia Major, one of the most important ecosystems in the region, with water playing an integral role on ten of the 18-holes.

The course is relatively short by modern standards with the par 70 measuring at 6963 yards. It may be considered short but it remains perfectly poised for late drama with two par 5's in the closing three holes, which will almost inevitably play a key part before a champion is crowned.

The field is headlined by World No.78 Bernd Wiesberger who will be looking to recapture the form that earned him a place on Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup team in 2021.

Danish sensations, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are also in the field and looking to claim the 460 Race to Dubai points, which will go a long way to earning a spot on Henrik Stenson's Ryder Cup team.

ISPS Handa Championship In Spain PRIZE MONEY FULL BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $333,330 2 $222,220 3 $125,200 4 $100,000 5 $84,800 6 $70,000 7 $60,000 8 $50,000 9 $44,800 10 $40,000 11 $36,800 12 $34,400 13 $32,200 14 $30,600 15 $29,400 16 $28,200 17 $27,000 18 $25,800 19 $24,800 20 $24,000 21 $23,200 22 $22,600 23 $22,000 24 $21,400 25 $20,800 26 $20,200 27 $19,600 28 $19,000 29 $18,400 30 $17,800 31 $17,200 32 $16,600 33 $16,000 34 $15,400 35 $15,000 36 $14,600 37 $14,200 38 $13,800 39 $13,400 40 $13,000 41 $12,600 42 $12,200 43 $11,800 44 $11,400 45 $11,000 46 $10,600 47 $10,200 48 $9,800 49 $9,400 50 $9,000 51 $8,600 52 $8,200 53 $7,800 54 $7,400 55 $7,000 56 $6,600 57 $6,200 58 $6,000 59 $5,800 60 $5,600 61 $5,400 62 $5,200 63 $5,000 64 $4,800 65 $4,600

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 ISPS Handa Championship In Spain?

The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain purse is $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $333,330

WHO WON THE 2021 ISPS Handa Championship In Spain?

This is an inaugural tournament, meaning it is the first time it is being played. This year will crown the first winner of the tournament's history.