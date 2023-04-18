ISPS Handa Championship In Japan Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Lucas Herbert is the highest-ranked player in the field as the DP World Tour heads to the Far East
The DP World Tour moves on to Japan for the fourth tournament in Asia this season with the ISPS Handa Championship.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.59 Lucas Herbert. He is ranked 13 places higher than the second on the list in this week’s field, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
Both players competed in last week's designated event on the PGA Tour, the RBC Heritage, with Bezuidenhout’s tie for 19th particularly impressing. Given the considerably weaker field here, they will each be confident of performing well.
Ernie Els is one of the standout names in the field as he looks for his third win in Japan following his 1993 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament victory at Phoenix Country Club and 2001 triumph in the World Cup of Golf at Taiheiyo Golf Club.
The four-time Major-winning veteran won the Hoag Classic on the PGA Tour Champions last month and also appeared in last week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, where he finished tied for 56th in a strong field.
Elsewhere, Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello, who has four DP World Tour victories to his name, also plays, as he looks to add to that collection at PGM Ishioka Golf Club this week. Meanwhile, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard goes in search of his fourth win on the Tour while his twin brother Nicolai tees it up at TPC Louisiana on the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
While both Cabrero Bello and Hojgaard last won in 2021, there are more recent DP World Tour champions in the field. One of those is Scot Robert MacIntyre, won in last September’s Italian Open at the venue for this year’s Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. One of Team Europe’s vice captains in that tournament will be Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, and he also appears this week.
Last September, Italian Guido Migliozzi won the Open de France at Le Golf National, and he plays too, while another relatively recent winner on the DP World Tour is Antoine Rozner, who claimed victory in December’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
More recently, Marcel Siem claimed his first title on the Tour in over eight years with February’s Hero Indian Open, while Jorge Campillo won by two shots in the Magical Kenya Open in March, and they appear too.
Many local hopes will rest on the shoulders of World No.87 Kazuki Higa. Even though he missed the cut in his most recent start, the Masters at Augusta National, it’s not too long since he showed what he was capable of with a tie for fourth at the tournament won by Siem in February. Elsewhere, Yuto Katsuragawa is the defending champion following his one-shot win in the 2022 event, when it was part of the Japan Golf Tour.
Players are competing for a $2m purse. The winner will receive $340,000 while the runner-up will take home $220,000.
Below is the breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.
ISPS Handa Championship In Japan Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
ISPS Handa Championship In Japan Field 2023
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Yosuke Asaji
- John Axelsen
- Todd Baek
- Matthew Baldwin
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Bjork
- Thomas Bjorn
- Christoffer Bring
- Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jens Dantorp
- Justin De Los Santos
- Bryce Easton
- Ernie Els
- Nacho Elvira
- Grant Forrest
- Yoshinori Fujimoto
- Daniel Gavins
- Dean Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Lucas Herbert
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Oliver Hundeboll
- Kodai Ichihara
- Yuta Ikeda
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Shugo Imahira
- Yuki Inamori
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Daijiro Izumida
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Terumichi Kakazu
- Takumi Kanaya
- Naoyuki Kataoka
- Shingo Katayama
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Riki Kawamoto
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Brad Kennedy
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Chan Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Shintaro Kobayashi
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazabal
- David Law
- Brendan Lawlor
- Sanghee Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Joost Luiten
- Ma Chengyao
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom McKibbin
- Guido Migliozzi
- Yusaku Miyazato
- James Morrison
- Taichi Nabetani
- Ryutato Nagano
- Taiga Nagano
- Keita Nakajima
- Naoto Nakanishi
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Koumei Oda
- Ryuichi Oiwa
- Tomoharu Otsuki
- Juvic Pagunsan
- Sanghyun Park
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Taihei Sato
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Taiga Semikawa
- Jack Senior J.
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Taisei Shimizu
- Koki Shiomi
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Tomoyasu Sugiyama
- Andy Sullivan
- Shunya Takeyasu
- Hideto Tanihara
- Santiago Tarrio
- Ryuko Tokimatsu
- Yuta Uetake
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Gunner Wiebe
- Oliver Wilson
- Ashan Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Who's In The Field For ISPS Handa Championship In Japan?
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.59 Lucas Herbert, but much of the attention will be on four-time Major winner Ernie Els. Scot Robert MacIntyre also plays, while Jorge Campillo, who won March's Magical Kenya Open, appears too.
What Is The Prize Money For ISPS Handa Championship In Japan?
The tournament offers a purse of $2m. That's the same amount that was available in the Hero Indian Open in February and the Magical Kenya Open the month after. The winner will earn $340,000, with the runner-up claiming $220,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
