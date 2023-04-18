ISPS Handa Championship In Japan Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The DP World Tour moves on to Japan for the fourth tournament in Asia this season with the ISPS Handa Championship.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.59 Lucas Herbert. He is ranked 13 places higher than the second on the list in this week’s field, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Both players competed in last week's designated event on the PGA Tour, the RBC Heritage, with Bezuidenhout’s tie for 19th particularly impressing. Given the considerably weaker field here, they will each be confident of performing well.

Ernie Els is one of the standout names in the field as he looks for his third win in Japan following his 1993 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament victory at Phoenix Country Club and 2001 triumph in the World Cup of Golf at Taiheiyo Golf Club.

The four-time Major-winning veteran won the Hoag Classic on the PGA Tour Champions last month and also appeared in last week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, where he finished tied for 56th in a strong field.

Elsewhere, Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello, who has four DP World Tour victories to his name, also plays, as he looks to add to that collection at PGM Ishioka Golf Club this week. Meanwhile, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard goes in search of his fourth win on the Tour while his twin brother Nicolai tees it up at TPC Louisiana on the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

While both Cabrero Bello and Hojgaard last won in 2021, there are more recent DP World Tour champions in the field. One of those is Scot Robert MacIntyre, won in last September’s Italian Open at the venue for this year’s Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. One of Team Europe’s vice captains in that tournament will be Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts, and he also appears this week.

Last September, Italian Guido Migliozzi won the Open de France at Le Golf National, and he plays too, while another relatively recent winner on the DP World Tour is Antoine Rozner, who claimed victory in December’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

More recently, Marcel Siem claimed his first title on the Tour in over eight years with February’s Hero Indian Open, while Jorge Campillo won by two shots in the Magical Kenya Open in March, and they appear too.

Many local hopes will rest on the shoulders of World No.87 Kazuki Higa. Even though he missed the cut in his most recent start, the Masters at Augusta National, it’s not too long since he showed what he was capable of with a tie for fourth at the tournament won by Siem in February. Elsewhere, Yuto Katsuragawa is the defending champion following his one-shot win in the 2022 event, when it was part of the Japan Golf Tour.

Players are competing for a $2m purse. The winner will receive $340,000 while the runner-up will take home $220,000.

Below is the breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship in Japan.

ISPS Handa Championship In Japan Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

ISPS Handa Championship In Japan Field 2023

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Yosuke Asaji

John Axelsen

Todd Baek

Matthew Baldwin

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Bjork

Thomas Bjorn

Christoffer Bring

Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Jorge Campillo

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Justin De Los Santos

Bryce Easton

Ernie Els

Nacho Elvira

Grant Forrest

Yoshinori Fujimoto

Daniel Gavins

Dean Germishuys

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Marcus Helligkilde

Lucas Herbert

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Hojgaard

Mikumu Horikawa

Rikuya Hoshino

Oliver Hundeboll

Kodai Ichihara

Yuta Ikeda

Tomoyo Ikemura

Shugo Imahira

Yuki Inamori

Ryo Ishikawa

Aguri Iwasaki

Hiroshi Iwata

Daijiro Izumida

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Terumichi Kakazu

Takumi Kanaya

Naoyuki Kataoka

Shingo Katayama

Yuto Katsuragawa

Riki Kawamoto

Masahiro Kawamura

Brad Kennedy

Maximilian Kieffer

Chan Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Soren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Shintaro Kobayashi

Jinichiro Kozuma

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazabal

David Law

Brendan Lawlor

Sanghee Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Joost Luiten

Ma Chengyao

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom McKibbin

Guido Migliozzi

Yusaku Miyazato

James Morrison

Taichi Nabetani

Ryutato Nagano

Taiga Nagano

Keita Nakajima

Naoto Nakanishi

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Koumei Oda

Ryuichi Oiwa

Tomoharu Otsuki

Juvic Pagunsan

Sanghyun Park

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Taihei Sato

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Taiga Semikawa

Jack Senior J.

Shubhankar Sharma

Taisei Shimizu

Koki Shiomi

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Tomoyasu Sugiyama

Andy Sullivan

Shunya Takeyasu

Hideto Tanihara

Santiago Tarrio

Ryuko Tokimatsu

Yuta Uetake

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Gunner Wiebe

Oliver Wilson

Ashan Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Who's In The Field For ISPS Handa Championship In Japan? The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.59 Lucas Herbert, but much of the attention will be on four-time Major winner Ernie Els. Scot Robert MacIntyre also plays, while Jorge Campillo, who won March's Magical Kenya Open, appears too.