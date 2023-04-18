Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Purse, Prize Money And Teams 2023
Eighty teams of two compete at TPC Louisiana, including defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A unique tournament in the PGA Tour calendar takes place at TPC Louisiana as 80 teams of two compete in fourballs (best ball) in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.
Last year, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele cruised to victory over Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two shots to claim the title, and the World No.4 and World No.5 rekindle that partnership this week. Undeterred by that narrow defeat in 2022, Burns and Horschel also team up again, hoping to go one better this year.
In last week’s RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick won a thrilling playoff to edge out Jordan Spieth for his first win since last year’s US Open, and the new World No.8 joins forces with brother Alex.
Two years ago, players now on the LIV Golf circuit dominated as Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman beat Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. However, following their decision to join the PGA Tour's rival, they will instead be teeing it up in Australia this week.
The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, meaning you need to go back to 2019 to find the most recent winner before Cantlay and Schauffele in this week’s field. That man was Ryan Palmer, who teamed up with Jon Rahm back then, as they claimed a three-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood and another player who has since joined LIV Golf, Sergio Garcia.
There’s no Rahm this week following his appearances in successive tournaments The Masters and RBC Heritage. Palmer instead teams up with Scott Piercy, who won the tournament in 2018 alongside Horschel.
As well as Cantlay, Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick, another player in the world’s top 10 also plays this week, World No.7 Max Homa. He’ll fancy his chances of success too, as he plays alongside two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa.
Another intriguing team will be the one comprising World No.17 Sungjae Im and World No.58 Keith Mitchell, while World No.19 Tom Kim will also be confident of success alongside World No.40 Si Woo Kim. Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Kurt Kitayama also plays, alongside Taylor Montgomery.
Away from the most recognisable names, another team to look out for will be the one made up of Michael Thompson and a man making his PGA Tour debut, 43-year-old former US army soldier Paresh Amin, who appears on a sponsor exemption.
Teams are competing for a purse of $8.6m, with the winners earning $1,242,700 each.
Below is the breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Team Prize
|Individual Prize
|1st
|$2,485,400
|$1,242,700
|2nd
|$1,014,800
|$507,400
|3rd
|$664,350
|$332,175
|4th
|$559,000
|$279,500
|5th
|$485,900
|$242,950
|6th
|$417,100
|$208,550
|7th
|$348,300
|$174,150
|8th
|$305,300
|$152,650
|9th
|$270,900
|$135,450
|10th
|$236,500
|$118,250
|11th
|$202,100
|$101,050
|12th
|$172,430
|$86,215
|13th
|$244,652
|$72,326
|14th
|$239,860
|$64,930
|15th
|$229,540
|$59,770
|16th
|$209,220
|$54,610
|17th
|$99,330
|$49,665
|18th
|$90,730
|$45,365
|19th
|$82,560
|$41,280
|20th
|$75,680
|$37,840
|21st
|$68,800
|$34,400
|22nd
|$61,920
|$30,960
|23rd
|$55,040
|$27,520
|24th
|$48,504
|$24,252
|25th
|$44,032
|$22,016
|26th
|$41,796
|$20,898
|27th
|$40,248
|$20,124
|28th
|$39,388
|$19,694
|29th
|$38,700
|$19,350
|30th
|$38,012
|$19,006
|31st
|$37,324
|$18,662
|32nd
|$36,636
|$18,318
|33rd
|$35,948
|$17,974
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Teams 2023
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa and Max Homa
- Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim
- Sam Burns and Billy Horschel
- Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
- Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy
- Tyler Duncan and Hank Lebioda
- Harris English and Tom Hoge
- Jim Herman and Ryan Armour
- Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell
- Andrew Landry and Austin Cook
- Luke List and Henrik Norlander
- Taylor Moore and Matthew NeSmith
- Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings
- Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
- JJ Spaun and Hayden Buckley
- Robert Streb and Troy Merritt
- Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
- Michael Thompson and Paresh Amin
- Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire
- Erik Van Rooyen and MJ Daffue
- Matt Wallace and Callum Shinkwin
- Richy Werenski and Scott Brown
- Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell
- Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker
- Jimmy Walker and DA Points
- Thorbjørn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard
- John Daly and David Duval
- Edoardo Molinari and Luke Donald
- Sam Saunders and Eric Cole
- Victor Perez and Thomas Detry
- Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy
- Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh
- Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
- Taylor Pendrith and Michael Gligic
- Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler
- Lee Hodges and Robby Shelton
- Brandon Wu and Joseph Bramlett
- Dylan Frittelli and Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky and Aaron Rai
- Russell Knox and Brian Stuard
- Sam Ryder and Doc Redman
- Greyson Sigg and Brice Garnett
- Callum Tarren and Ben Taylor
- Max McGreevy and Sam Stevens
- Chesson Hadley and Ben Martin
- Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman
- Doug Ghim and Kramer Hickok
- Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft
- Matthias Schwab and Vincent Norrman
- Austin Smotherman and Harry Higgs
- Justin Lower and Dylan Wu
- Zac Blair and Zecheng Dou
- Ben Griffin and Ryan Gerard
- Davis Thompson and Will Gordon
- Byeong Hun An and SH Kim
- David Lingmerth and Jonas Blixt
- Tyson Alexander and Carl Yuan
- Harry Hall and Akshay Bhatia
- Harrison Endycott and Aaron Baddeley
- Michael Kim and SY Noh
- Austin Eckroat and Scott Harrington
- Brent Grant and Kevin Roy
- Paul Haley II and Cody Gribble
- Carson Young and Kyle Westmoreland
- Tano Goya and Trevor Werbylo
- Augusto Núñez and Fabián Gómez
- Brandon Matthews and Sean O'Hair
- Trevor Cone and Andrew Novak
- Chad Collins and DJ Trahan
- Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers
- Bill Haas and Jonathan Byrd
- Chris Stroud and William McGirt
- Ricky Barnes and Kyle Stanley
- Wesley Bryan and Grayson Murray
- Geoff Ogilvy and Kevin Stadler
- Sung Kang and Sangmoon Bae
- Derek Ernst and Robert Garrigus
Who Is Playing In The Zurich Classic 2023?
A host of big names are in the field for the 2023 tournament at TPC Louisiana, not least defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who are ranked World No.4 and World No.5, respectively. Matt Fitzpatrick, who won last week's RBC Heritage, also plays, alongside brother Alex. Elsewhere, World No.7 Max Homa teams up with two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa.
What Is The Format For The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans?
Eighty two-man teams compete in fourballs (best ball) in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds in a tournament unlike any other on the PGA Tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Find Value With These Zurich Classic DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Avondale, Louisiana for the Zurich Classic. Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Zurich Classic.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
‘There Are So Many Slow Guys’ - Pro Defends Patrick Cantlay
Byeong Hun An says Cantlay’s perceived slow play at The Masters would have been far from the only example
By Mike Hall • Published