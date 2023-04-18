Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Purse, Prize Money And Teams 2023

A unique tournament in the PGA Tour calendar takes place at TPC Louisiana as 80 teams of two compete in fourballs (best ball) in the first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.

Last year, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele cruised to victory over Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two shots to claim the title, and the World No.4 and World No.5 rekindle that partnership this week. Undeterred by that narrow defeat in 2022, Burns and Horschel also team up again, hoping to go one better this year.

In last week’s RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick won a thrilling playoff to edge out Jordan Spieth for his first win since last year’s US Open, and the new World No.8 joins forces with brother Alex.

Two years ago, players now on the LIV Golf circuit dominated as Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman beat Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. However, following their decision to join the PGA Tour's rival, they will instead be teeing it up in Australia this week.

The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, meaning you need to go back to 2019 to find the most recent winner before Cantlay and Schauffele in this week’s field. That man was Ryan Palmer, who teamed up with Jon Rahm back then, as they claimed a three-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood and another player who has since joined LIV Golf, Sergio Garcia.

There’s no Rahm this week following his appearances in successive tournaments The Masters and RBC Heritage. Palmer instead teams up with Scott Piercy, who won the tournament in 2018 alongside Horschel.

As well as Cantlay, Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick, another player in the world’s top 10 also plays this week, World No.7 Max Homa. He’ll fancy his chances of success too, as he plays alongside two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa.

Another intriguing team will be the one comprising World No.17 Sungjae Im and World No.58 Keith Mitchell, while World No.19 Tom Kim will also be confident of success alongside World No.40 Si Woo Kim. Arnold Palmer Invitational champion Kurt Kitayama also plays, alongside Taylor Montgomery.

Away from the most recognisable names, another team to look out for will be the one made up of Michael Thompson and a man making his PGA Tour debut, 43-year-old former US army soldier Paresh Amin, who appears on a sponsor exemption.

Teams are competing for a purse of $8.6m, with the winners earning $1,242,700 each.

Below is the breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Team Prize Individual Prize 1st $2,485,400 $1,242,700 2nd $1,014,800 $507,400 3rd $664,350 $332,175 4th $559,000 $279,500 5th $485,900 $242,950 6th $417,100 $208,550 7th $348,300 $174,150 8th $305,300 $152,650 9th $270,900 $135,450 10th $236,500 $118,250 11th $202,100 $101,050 12th $172,430 $86,215 13th $244,652 $72,326 14th $239,860 $64,930 15th $229,540 $59,770 16th $209,220 $54,610 17th $99,330 $49,665 18th $90,730 $45,365 19th $82,560 $41,280 20th $75,680 $37,840 21st $68,800 $34,400 22nd $61,920 $30,960 23rd $55,040 $27,520 24th $48,504 $24,252 25th $44,032 $22,016 26th $41,796 $20,898 27th $40,248 $20,124 28th $39,388 $19,694 29th $38,700 $19,350 30th $38,012 $19,006 31st $37,324 $18,662 32nd $36,636 $18,318 33rd $35,948 $17,974

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Teams 2023

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

Joel Dahmen and Denny McCarthy

Tyler Duncan and Hank Lebioda

Harris English and Tom Hoge

Jim Herman and Ryan Armour

Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell

Andrew Landry and Austin Cook

Luke List and Henrik Norlander

Taylor Moore and Matthew NeSmith

Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings

Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer

JJ Spaun and Hayden Buckley

Robert Streb and Troy Merritt

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

Michael Thompson and Paresh Amin

Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire

Erik Van Rooyen and MJ Daffue

Matt Wallace and Callum Shinkwin

Richy Werenski and Scott Brown

Jason Dufner and Kevin Chappell

Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker

Jimmy Walker and DA Points

Thorbjørn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard

John Daly and David Duval

Edoardo Molinari and Luke Donald

Sam Saunders and Eric Cole

Victor Perez and Thomas Detry

Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy

Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy

Taylor Pendrith and Michael Gligic

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler

Lee Hodges and Robby Shelton

Brandon Wu and Joseph Bramlett

Dylan Frittelli and Matti Schmid

David Lipsky and Aaron Rai

Russell Knox and Brian Stuard

Sam Ryder and Doc Redman

Greyson Sigg and Brice Garnett

Callum Tarren and Ben Taylor

Max McGreevy and Sam Stevens

Chesson Hadley and Ben Martin

Nick Watney and Charley Hoffman

Doug Ghim and Kramer Hickok

Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft

Matthias Schwab and Vincent Norrman

Austin Smotherman and Harry Higgs

Justin Lower and Dylan Wu

Zac Blair and Zecheng Dou

Ben Griffin and Ryan Gerard

Davis Thompson and Will Gordon

Byeong Hun An and SH Kim

David Lingmerth and Jonas Blixt

Tyson Alexander and Carl Yuan

Harry Hall and Akshay Bhatia

Harrison Endycott and Aaron Baddeley

Michael Kim and SY Noh

Austin Eckroat and Scott Harrington

Brent Grant and Kevin Roy

Paul Haley II and Cody Gribble

Carson Young and Kyle Westmoreland

Tano Goya and Trevor Werbylo

Augusto Núñez and Fabián Gómez

Brandon Matthews and Sean O'Hair

Trevor Cone and Andrew Novak

Chad Collins and DJ Trahan

Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers

Bill Haas and Jonathan Byrd

Chris Stroud and William McGirt

Ricky Barnes and Kyle Stanley

Wesley Bryan and Grayson Murray

Geoff Ogilvy and Kevin Stadler

Sung Kang and Sangmoon Bae

Derek Ernst and Robert Garrigus

