PGA Of America Approves $500,000 Package For Team USA Ryder Cup Roster
The PGA of America board met last week and approved a scheme which will see the American Ryder Cup players and captain paid for the first time ever...
The PGA of America has officially approved a scheme which will see American players paid to appear in the Ryder Cup for the first time in 2025.
A financial package of $500,000 will be sent to all of the 12 golfers included in the biennial contest from now on, with the captain also receiving half-a-million dollars. The PGA of America board met last week and gave the green light to the plans, which were unveiled on Monday.
Each player had previously been awarded $200,000 to forward on to a charity of their choice, an idea that was born in 1999. But - under the terms of the new agreement - this total has been increased to $300,000.
Meanwhile, every player will earn a $200,000 stipend, starting at Bethpage in 2025, breaking with a tradition which has been in existence since the first competition in 1927.
In a statement released on its social media channels announcing the news, the PGA of America said that "no player asked to be compensated" and that "the players and captains, past and present, are responsible for the Ryder Cup becoming the most special competition in golf and one of the most in-demand events on the international sports scene."
A Statement from the PGA of America on the 2025 Ryder Cup 🏆https://t.co/osnhWC9vgHDecember 16, 2024
The PGA of America's message concluded by saying: "We are grateful to the many players and captains through the years who have so passionately represented our country and look forward to a memorable 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black."
Current US captain Keegan Bradley has already announced that he will be giving his entire sum to charity - a figure that represented a 10th-place finish at the 2024 PGA Championship.
Days before the announcement was made public, it was reported by Sports Illustrated and The Telegraph that 12 former Ryder Cup captains had signed a letter to the PGA of America asking that the governing body pull back on plans to pay players.
Speaking anonymously to Sports Illustrated, one ex-US skipper said: “This was never intended to get out. This was done with the idea that you should play for your country and not reap financial benefit.
“We are trying to honor those who came before us and honor the Ryder Cup. It’s given us a lot of great moments in our lives. We’ve just wanted to show support.”
The same former Ryder Cup captain went on to say that if the entire amount went to charity, they would be in favor of that change - an idea that Tiger Woods had previously mentioned ahead of the Hero World Challenge.
Woods said: "Well, I would have to say that going back to my playing days, we had the same conversation back in ’99 and it was we didn’t want to get paid, we wanted to give more money to charity, and the media turned it around against us and said we want to get paid.
"No, the Ryder Cup itself makes so much money, why can’t we allocate it to various charities? And what’s wrong with each player, 12 players, getting a million dollars and the ability to divvy out to amazing charities that they’re involved in that they can help out? It’s their hometowns, where they’re from, all the different junior golf associations or endeavors that the members are involved in.
"It’s never really been about getting paid, it’s how can we allocate funds to help our sport or help things that we believe in back home, because it’s so hard to get onto that team, there’s only 12 guys.
"What’s wrong with being able to allocate more funds? I hope they would get $5 million each and donate it all to charity, different charities. I think it’s great. What’s wrong with that?"
Calls for US players to receive some kind of compensation have existed publicly since the 1999 edition, when then-captain Ben Crenshaw helped to avoid a possible player boycott by introducing the charitable aspect which still exists in some form today.
However, there is thought to have long since been a number of Ryder Cup stars who felt they should personally reap some of the profits from an event which makes the PGA of America tens of millions of dollars.
Per former PGA of America president Ted Bishop when speaking to Sports Illustrated, a domestic Ryder Cup used to generate roughly $25 million around a decade ago, but that number is likely to be far higher in 2025 given that tickets have sold out at $750 apiece across the three competition days in New York.
There are still no plans for European Ryder Cup golfers to be paid, with Rory McIlroy recently going on record as stating he would pay organizers himself for the privilege of representing the Blue and Gold.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
How Are The Tees Determined At The PNC Championship?
The PNC Championship sees four different teeing blocks in play this week, so who plays from where?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every American Golfer To Win The Open Championship?
In 152 instalments of The Open Championship, 47 have been won by players from the USA and there have been 32 American champions. Can you name them?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Former US Ryder Cup Captains Join Forces In Bid To Have Pay Plans Overturned
Sports Illustrated has reported that 12 US Ryder Cup captains have written to the PGA of American lobbying against plans to pay players in the event
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Patrick Cantlay Blames 'Media Narrative' For Role In Ryder Cup Pay Dispute
Patrick Cantlay says reports of all American players wanting to be paid to play in the Ryder Cup is just part of a "media narrative"
By Paul Higham Published
-
'It's All Speculation At This Point' - Keegan Bradley Provides Ryder Cup Pay Update
The US Captain gave his thoughts on the recent news that his players would be getting paid to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup, claiming he was 'shocked to see the leaks'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scheffler Has No Problem With Ryder Cup Players Being Paid
Scottie Scheffler has no problem with players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, but insists he and his fellow American team would happily pay themselves to take part
By Paul Higham Published
-
Patrick Reed Sets Sights On Ryder Cup Return
Patrick Reed is desperate to reprise his role as Captain America as he sets his sights on a Ryder Cup return at Bethpage Black in 2025
By Paul Higham Published
-
'So Much More Than Getting Paid' - Patrick Reed Against Ryder Cup Player Payments
Captain America himself Patrick Reed is against players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, saying they shouldn't need money to take part in the iconic event
By Paul Higham Published
-
'It's A Bit Disgraceful'- Solheim Cup Legend Weighs In On Ryder Cup Pay Debate
Dame Laura Davies says it's "a bit disgraceful" that Ryder Cup players want paying to take part in the event
By Paul Higham Published
-
Paying Ryder Cup Players Is 'Wrong On A Lot Of Levels' - Says Former Europe Captain
Sky Sports pundit Paul McGinley says paying Ryder Cup players is 'wrong on a lot of levels' but most notably seeing money diverted away from grassroots golf
By Paul Higham Published