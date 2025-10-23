‘You Can’t Manipulate Your Handicap If You Put In A Card Every Round’ – Should You Submit A Scorecard Every Time You Play?

In golf, there are several topics discussed on the fairways and in clubhouses all over the world, like dress codes, the professional game and etiquette. But, based on my experiences and those of others in the Golf Monthly team, the World Handicap System would be at the top of the list.

While many believe the new system is an improvement on what came before – particularly nomadic golfers – others feel it’s ruined golf for low handicappers and it’s the only sport that rewards mediocrity.

At the moment, there does appear to be a growing divide between club golfers and nomadic players, something I’m concerned about. The WHS definitely feeds into that.

But should golfers put a card in every time they play? It’s a complicated debate without an easy answer. The R&A encourages submissions as often as possible, even in general play rounds, but many members understandably don’t want the pressure of playing with a card all the time.

Below, five members of the Golf Monthly team give their views. If you have an opinion, leave a comment in the box below the article.

Nick Bonfield Features editor

While I appreciate the arguments against, the goal of the World Handicap System is to make handicaps as fair, relevant, accurate and equitable as possible. Surely the best way to achieve this is for every golfer to submit a card every time they play? It’s certainly the viewpoint of the game’s governing bodies.

I think there’s a real contrast in mindset between club golfers and nomads. Members generally play more seriously during an official club competition and perhaps take a more relaxed approach during casual rounds. But many nomads, many of whom don’t play as often as they’d like, want to put a card in every round as they don’t have the luxury of weekly competitions and don’t know when they’ll next be playing.

Putting in a general play card doesn’t mean you have to act as if you’re in an important competition – you can still have fun, take on shots you perhaps wouldn’t otherwise and play with a more relaxed mindset.

Often, golfers choose not to put in a card when they’re not playing well and do so when they are, but does this really reflect their true ability? Everyone has peaks and troughs. You can't manipulate a handicap if you’re putting in a card every round.

Simply put, club members can put in a card every round – like most nomadic golfers do – but nomads can’t play the number of rounds club golfers can.

There's nothing stopping everyone putting in a card every round (Image credit: Future)

Elliott Heath News editor

I used to be on the ‘yes’ side, but after some five years with the World Handicap System I am afraid I have full handicap fatigue right now. I miss the old CONGU system in the UK.

I loved the ease of how it worked and the buffer zone in competition play was genuinely additive. It felt like everyone was on the same page and getting your handicap down had real prestige. Course handicaps, slope rating and everything else that comes with the WHS, including how open to manipulation it is, have really put me off - I don’t think it’s fair that higher handicappers get an extra 2-4 shots in every round they play!

Anyway, I do not think a handicap card should be put in every time you play. I play a lot of social golf, with four-ball match play and three-ball skins our go-to formats where we play gimmes, so handicap cards are not applicable. Outside of competition golf, I play the game for fun, challenge and to socialise, so handing in a card every single time just isn’t feasible.

I would be happy to do it myself, but I know that my friends and regular playing partners wouldn’t want to, and I fully respect that. In an ideal world, I would imagine the WHS works best when you put a card in every time, but that is not happening and I’m not sure it ever will.

Matt Cradock Staff writer

No, I don’t think you should put a card in every time you play. The reason why I think this is because my whole thought process, and concentration level, varies whether I’m playing a social round with my friends or an 18-hole medal where every shot matters.

If I’m with friends, I’ll often try the miracle shot that comes off once in every ten as there’s no jeopardy. In a medal, chances are I’m pitching out and trying to get up-and-down… That’s the difference between making a par or a double bogey.

I can understand the theory behind putting every card in but, quite simply, I think a competitive round is going to be more reflective of your genuine handicap than an 18-hole bash with your friends.

Should competition scores be combined with general play scores? (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Baz Plummer Staff writer

I do think golfers should put in a card every time they play, as it's the fairest and most accurate way to see the true ability level of a player, but sometimes the card-entering rigmarole or distractions on the first tee can be a barrier in my experience.

If I arrive at the golf club and have a quick warm up, catch up with friends and pop into the pro shop, sometimes I totally forget to declare that I will be putting in a card. It's only when I am walking off the first hole that I either wish I had (or I am glad I didn't), but by then it's too late.

I recently played with a group of players I didn't know, which was a pleasant experience despite meeting for the first time ever on the tee box, but in between the introductions and pleasantries, I didn't feel there was an appropriate time to say, 'Oh by the way, can I ask you, kind stranger, to attest my round for me’'. Whether it's the process or my laid back pre-round approach, I don't tend to put in as many cards as I would like.

Jonny Leighfield Staff writer

Yes, under the current system, I think you should. I do it because I like to know how my golf game is currently faring and I feel if you pick and choose the rounds then the number beside your name is effectively inaccurate.

As a result of submitting a card every time, my handicap is a thoroughly accurate representation of my playing ability - albeit in a non-competitive setting - and has little to no effect on my thought process while I'm on the golf course. Gone are the days where you think 'I have to play well because this round counts.' They all count and I've learned to deal with that.

But, regarding the fact that all of my rounds are effectively 'casual,' it's something I've thought about for a while. As someone who has no real interest in playing competitively, I wonder whether it would be viable to have a purely competitive handicap and a general version (which could also include competition rounds).

Your competitive handicap would have to begin as your casual number, but with time they could be separated. However, for the time being, I think it would be best if everyone put a card in every time (or as often as you play a full round of stroke play) and stopped worrying about their handicap so much. Just play golf and enjoy it!