International Series Thailand Prize Money Payout 2024

Peter Uihlein during LIV Golf Greenbrier
Peter Uihlein is one of several LIV Golf players in the field
Hot on the heels of last week's Black Mountain Championship comes the International Series Thailand at Thai Country Club in Bangkok, the sixth of the Asian Tour's elevated events.

Like the previous five events this year, the prize money payout is $2m. Last week, World No.861 defeated John Catlin to claim the $360,000 top prize, and this week's winner will bank the same figure. Meanwhile, the runner-up is set for a $220,000 payout.

There is more at stake than prize money this week. As with the other International Series events, players are competing knowing there's the potentially life-changing prize of a LIV Golf contract for the player at the top of the rankings after the last of its 10 tournaments. 

Meanwhile, even those who finish between second and eighth will win an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which awards contracts to the top three on the tournament’s leaderboard.

Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Thailand.

International Series Thailand Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st $360,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$126,000
4th$100,000
5th$82,000
6th$66,600
7th$57,000
8th$49,000
9th$42,800
10th$38,200
11th$34,900
12th$32,500
13th$30,300
14th$28,900
15th$27,700
16th$26,500
17th$25,300
18th$24,100
19th$23,100
20th$22,300
21st$21,800
22nd$21,200
23rd$20,600
24th$20,000
25th$19,400
26th$18,800
27th$18,200
28th$17,600
29th$17,000
30th$16,400
31st$16,200
32nd$15,600
33rd$15,200
34th$14,800
35th$14,400
36th$14,000
37th$13,600
38th$13,200
39th$12,800
40th$12,400
41st$12,100
42nd$11,700
43rd$11,300
44th$10,900
45th$10,700
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,600
55th$7,400
56th$7,200
57th$7,000
58th$6,800
59th$6,600
60th$6,400
61st$6,200
62nd$6,000
63rd$5,800
64th$5,600
65th$5,400
66th $5,200
67th$5,000
68th$4,800
69th$4,600
70th$4,400
71th$4,200
72th$4,000
73th$3,800
40th$3,600
75th$3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The International Series Thailand?

Mac Boucher takes a shot in the pro-am for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Mac Boucher is one of two golf influencers competing

In last week's event, golf influencers Luke Kwon and Tae-Wook Koh, aka Taco Golf, were in the field, with Kwon making the cut, and he returns this week, along with another social media star, Mac Boucher. The Canadian is famous for his extraordinary trick-shot routines, while he also played in the Creator Classic before the Tour Championship, finishing 15th of the 16 competing.

Luke Kwon takes a shot during the Visit Knoxville Open

Luke Kwon plays in his second successive International Series tournament

Like the Black Mountain Championship, a strong LIV Golf contingent is also playing, including reserve Wade Ormsby, who won the event in 2023.

Another LIV Golf reserve in the field is John Catlin, who is top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit and the International Series Rankings. He edged even closer to full-time LIV Golf contract last week, despite losing to Michael 'MJ' Maguire in a playoff. Last week's winner also plays.

Other LIV golfers competing include Sam Horsfield, Danny Lee, Peter Uihlein and Jinichiro Kozuma, while three who finished in the Drop Zone and face a battle to save their careers on the circuit, Branden Grace and brothers Kieran and Scott Vincent, play too.

Former Ripper GC player Jediah Morgan, who is no longer with LIV Golf, is also in the field.

What Is The International Series?

The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit.

Who Is Playing In The International Series Thailand?

Two golf influencers, Luke Kwon and Mac Boucher, are in the field, along with LIV Golf players including Sam Horsfield, Danny Lee, Peter Uihlein and Jinichiro Kozuma. Michael 'MJ' Maguire, who beat John Catlin in a playoff at the Black Mountain Championship, is also in the field, as well as the defeated American.

