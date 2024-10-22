International Series Thailand Prize Money Payout 2024
Peter Uihlein is one of several LIV Golf stars in the International Series Thailand field
Hot on the heels of last week's Black Mountain Championship comes the International Series Thailand at Thai Country Club in Bangkok, the sixth of the Asian Tour's elevated events.
Like the previous five events this year, the prize money payout is $2m. Last week, World No.861 defeated John Catlin to claim the $360,000 top prize, and this week's winner will bank the same figure. Meanwhile, the runner-up is set for a $220,000 payout.
There is more at stake than prize money this week. As with the other International Series events, players are competing knowing there's the potentially life-changing prize of a LIV Golf contract for the player at the top of the rankings after the last of its 10 tournaments.
Meanwhile, even those who finish between second and eighth will win an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which awards contracts to the top three on the tournament’s leaderboard.
Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Thailand.
International Series Thailand Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$360,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$82,000
|6th
|$66,600
|7th
|$57,000
|8th
|$49,000
|9th
|$42,800
|10th
|$38,200
|11th
|$34,900
|12th
|$32,500
|13th
|$30,300
|14th
|$28,900
|15th
|$27,700
|16th
|$26,500
|17th
|$25,300
|18th
|$24,100
|19th
|$23,100
|20th
|$22,300
|21st
|$21,800
|22nd
|$21,200
|23rd
|$20,600
|24th
|$20,000
|25th
|$19,400
|26th
|$18,800
|27th
|$18,200
|28th
|$17,600
|29th
|$17,000
|30th
|$16,400
|31st
|$16,200
|32nd
|$15,600
|33rd
|$15,200
|34th
|$14,800
|35th
|$14,400
|36th
|$14,000
|37th
|$13,600
|38th
|$13,200
|39th
|$12,800
|40th
|$12,400
|41st
|$12,100
|42nd
|$11,700
|43rd
|$11,300
|44th
|$10,900
|45th
|$10,700
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,600
|55th
|$7,400
|56th
|$7,200
|57th
|$7,000
|58th
|$6,800
|59th
|$6,600
|60th
|$6,400
|61st
|$6,200
|62nd
|$6,000
|63rd
|$5,800
|64th
|$5,600
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,200
|67th
|$5,000
|68th
|$4,800
|69th
|$4,600
|70th
|$4,400
|71th
|$4,200
|72th
|$4,000
|73th
|$3,800
|40th
|$3,600
|75th
|$3,400
Who Are The Star Names In The International Series Thailand?
In last week's event, golf influencers Luke Kwon and Tae-Wook Koh, aka Taco Golf, were in the field, with Kwon making the cut, and he returns this week, along with another social media star, Mac Boucher. The Canadian is famous for his extraordinary trick-shot routines, while he also played in the Creator Classic before the Tour Championship, finishing 15th of the 16 competing.
Like the Black Mountain Championship, a strong LIV Golf contingent is also playing, including reserve Wade Ormsby, who won the event in 2023.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Another LIV Golf reserve in the field is John Catlin, who is top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit and the International Series Rankings. He edged even closer to full-time LIV Golf contract last week, despite losing to Michael 'MJ' Maguire in a playoff. Last week's winner also plays.
Other LIV golfers competing include Sam Horsfield, Danny Lee, Peter Uihlein and Jinichiro Kozuma, while three who finished in the Drop Zone and face a battle to save their careers on the circuit, Branden Grace and brothers Kieran and Scott Vincent, play too.
Former Ripper GC player Jediah Morgan, who is no longer with LIV Golf, is also in the field.
What Is The International Series?
The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit.
Who Is Playing In The International Series Thailand?
Two golf influencers, Luke Kwon and Mac Boucher, are in the field, along with LIV Golf players including Sam Horsfield, Danny Lee, Peter Uihlein and Jinichiro Kozuma. Michael 'MJ' Maguire, who beat John Catlin in a playoff at the Black Mountain Championship, is also in the field, as well as the defeated American.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
What Else Does A Two-Time Major Winner Need To Accomplish In Order To Win Player Of The Year? Xander Schauffele Has An Idea...
The World No.2 won two Major championships over the past 12 months, but even still, he admitted Scottie Scheffler stood head and shoulders above the rest...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Zozo Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
World No.2 Xander Schauffele is in action at the only PGA Tour event to visit Japan - here are the tee times for the first two rounds
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the world's best players compete for an eye-catching prize money payout in the limited-field, no-cut event in Japan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim is one of the big names playing in his homeland as the last DP World Tour event before the season-closing Playoffs comes from South Korea
By Mike Hall Published
-
Black Mountain Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The fifth International Series event of the Asian Tour season comes from Thailand as a field including influencers LIV golfers compete
By Mike Hall Published
-
Shriners Children’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim defends his Shriners Children’s Open title at TPC Summerlin as the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season continues
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Julien Guerrier Won At The Andalucia Masters
Frenchman Julien Guerrier claimed his maiden DP World Tour win at Sotogrande - here's how much he won
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A new event on the PGA Tour sees it head to Utah for the first time since 1963 with the Black Desert Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout 2024
The Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season continues with a visit to the venue for the men’s and women’s Olympics golf tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Payout 2024
Angel Yin defends her title as some of the world’s best players head to China for the latest stop on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published