International Series Thailand Prize Money Payout 2024

Hot on the heels of last week's Black Mountain Championship comes the International Series Thailand at Thai Country Club in Bangkok, the sixth of the Asian Tour's elevated events.

Like the previous five events this year, the prize money payout is $2m. Last week, World No.861 defeated John Catlin to claim the $360,000 top prize, and this week's winner will bank the same figure. Meanwhile, the runner-up is set for a $220,000 payout.

There is more at stake than prize money this week. As with the other International Series events, players are competing knowing there's the potentially life-changing prize of a LIV Golf contract for the player at the top of the rankings after the last of its 10 tournaments.

Meanwhile, even those who finish between second and eighth will win an exemption into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which awards contracts to the top three on the tournament’s leaderboard.

Below is the prize money payout for the International Series Thailand.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71th $4,200 72th $4,000 73th $3,800 40th $3,600 75th $3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The International Series Thailand?

Mac Boucher is one of two golf influencers competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

In last week's event, golf influencers Luke Kwon and Tae-Wook Koh, aka Taco Golf, were in the field, with Kwon making the cut, and he returns this week, along with another social media star, Mac Boucher. The Canadian is famous for his extraordinary trick-shot routines, while he also played in the Creator Classic before the Tour Championship, finishing 15th of the 16 competing.

Luke Kwon plays in his second successive International Series tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the Black Mountain Championship, a strong LIV Golf contingent is also playing, including reserve Wade Ormsby, who won the event in 2023.

Another LIV Golf reserve in the field is John Catlin, who is top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit and the International Series Rankings. He edged even closer to full-time LIV Golf contract last week, despite losing to Michael 'MJ' Maguire in a playoff. Last week's winner also plays.

Other LIV golfers competing include Sam Horsfield, Danny Lee, Peter Uihlein and Jinichiro Kozuma, while three who finished in the Drop Zone and face a battle to save their careers on the circuit, Branden Grace and brothers Kieran and Scott Vincent, play too.

Former Ripper GC player Jediah Morgan, who is no longer with LIV Golf, is also in the field.

What Is The International Series? The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of 10 elevated events taking place during the Asian Tour season. As well as increased prize money, the series offers a pathway to the big-money circuit.