PGA Tour Creator Classic Line-Up, Format And How To Watch
Popular golf influencers will compete in the new event before the Tour Championship – here are the details
The season-long fight to lift the FedEx Cup, and collect $25m in prize money, comes to a head at the Tour Championship, but before the high-stakes event gets underway at East Lake, there is a separate tournament taking place at the venue.
The Creator Classic is a new tournament that has come about thanks to a collaboration between the PGA Tour and Full Swing director Chad Mumm’s production company Pro Shop.
But what exactly is it? Here are all the things you need to know about the event.
Creator Classic Format
The Creator Classic is a nine-hole event that will see 16 popular golf influencers compete on the back nine of the newly restored East Lake, which will host the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship the following day.
The competitors will face the same conditions as the pros, while handicaps will not apply so no strokes will be given to any player.
The action will begin on the 10th hole. From there, the first eight holes will see the players divided into four foursomes, with a twist being that each player will compete as an individual in a strokeplay.
Once the first eight holes are completed, the four players with the lowest scores will progress to a one-hole playoff. If there is a tie after the foursomes section, there will be a chip-off on the 17th to decide who makes the playoff.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The winner of the playoff will claim the inaugural Creator Classic trophy.
Who’s In The Field For The Creator Classic?
The field will be made up of 16 of the most well-known golf influencers, including the Bryan Bros, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, Paige Spiranac and Good Good members Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh.
Here is the full line-up for the Creator Classic.
- Mac Boucher
- George Bryan IV
- Wesley Bryan
- Aimee Cho
- Garrett Clark (Good Good)
- Brad Dalke (Good Good)
- Peter Finch
- Gabby DeGasperis, aka 'Gabby Golfgirl'
- Luke Kwon
- Micah Morris
- Mason Nutt (BustaJack)
- Nick Stubbe, aka 'Fat Perez' (Bob Does Sports)
- Paige Spiranac
- Roger Steele
- Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)
- Sean Walsh (Good Good)
Creator Classic Schedule
The Creator Classic will be played at East Lake the day before the Tour Championship gets under way, Wednesday 28 August. The start time is 4pm ET (9pm BST).
How To Watch The Creator Classic
There are several options for streaming the Creator Classic depending on your region. The broadcast begins at 4pm ET (9pm BST).
- The PGA Tour’s YouTube channel
- Peacock
- ESPN+
- Pluto
- Roku
- Tubi
- Xumo
- Freevee
- Samsung TV Plus
Who Is On The Creator Classic Broadcast Team?
A host of big names will be offering insight and expertise during coverage.
CBS Sports’ Mark Immelman will be in the studio on analyst duties with Jake Marsh alongside him as host.
Hally Leadbetter, Dan Rapaport and PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen will be on-course reporters, while Bradford Wilson will be the broadcast’s social media correspondent.
The coverage will also have the same quality of a premium broadcast, including live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring and data, Trackman shot tracing and on-screen graphics.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Solheim Cup 2024 Team Europe Full Line-Up, Key Players, And How They Qualified
Team Europe's 12-player squad has been confirmed ahead of the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Size Is The Golf Hole – And Why?
We look at a golf hole at least 18 times during every round, but have you ever wondered why it's the size it is? The answer is all to do with a bit of drainpipe...
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
7 Big Names To Miss The Tour Championship
Some of the world’s best players will appear at the FedEx Cup finale, but for some other big names, their challenges ended after the BMW Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tour Championship Starting Scores: Where All 30 Players Begin FedEx Cup Finale
A field of just 30 will contest the Tour Championship for the chance to win the FedEx Cup - here are the starting scores for each player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Accidentally Breaks Driver As FedEx Cup Woes Continue
The World No.3’s driver shaft snapped after he leaned on it while picking up his tee at Castle Pines Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Keegan Bradley Wins Seventh PGA Tour Title
USA Ryder Cup captain Bradley celebrated with glee after winning by one shot with an even-par final round 72 for a -12 total
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Injured Hideki Matsuyama Forced Out Of BMW Championship
Hideki Matsuyama was forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship after injuring his back in his warm-up for Friday's second round
By Paul Higham Published
-
FedEx Cup vs LIV Golf Bonus Payouts Compared
As well as huge prize money throughout the season, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf offer incredible bonus payouts in their season-long competitions, but how do they compare?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Admits He's 'So Close Yet So Far Away' In FedEx Cup Race
The Englishman is 31st in the FedEx Cup rankings with only the top-30 making it through to the Tour Championship next week
By David Facey Published
-
Xander Schauffele Admits He Is Still ‘Very Far Away’ From Scottie Scheffler Despite Winning Majors Battle In 2024
Schauffele won two Majors compared to Scheffler's one in 2024, but the best player in the world has far more total victories this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published