PGA Tour Creator Classic Line-Up, Format And How To Watch

The season-long fight to lift the FedEx Cup, and collect $25m in prize money, comes to a head at the Tour Championship, but before the high-stakes event gets underway at East Lake, there is a separate tournament taking place at the venue.

The Creator Classic is a new tournament that has come about thanks to a collaboration between the PGA Tour and Full Swing director Chad Mumm’s production company Pro Shop.

But what exactly is it? Here are all the things you need to know about the event.

Creator Classic Format

The tournament will be held on the back nine at East Lake Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Creator Classic is a nine-hole event that will see 16 popular golf influencers compete on the back nine of the newly restored East Lake, which will host the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship the following day.

The competitors will face the same conditions as the pros, while handicaps will not apply so no strokes will be given to any player.

The action will begin on the 10th hole. From there, the first eight holes will see the players divided into four foursomes, with a twist being that each player will compete as an individual in a strokeplay.

Once the first eight holes are completed, the four players with the lowest scores will progress to a one-hole playoff. If there is a tie after the foursomes section, there will be a chip-off on the 17th to decide who makes the playoff.

The winner of the playoff will claim the inaugural Creator Classic trophy.

Who’s In The Field For The Creator Classic?

Paige Spiranac is one of 16 golf influencers in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

The field will be made up of 16 of the most well-known golf influencers, including the Bryan Bros, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, Paige Spiranac and Good Good members Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh.

Here is the full line-up for the Creator Classic.

Mac Boucher

George Bryan IV

Wesley Bryan

Aimee Cho

Garrett Clark (Good Good)

Brad Dalke (Good Good)

Peter Finch

Gabby DeGasperis, aka 'Gabby Golfgirl'

Luke Kwon

Micah Morris

Mason Nutt (BustaJack)

Nick Stubbe, aka 'Fat Perez' (Bob Does Sports)

Paige Spiranac

Roger Steele

Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)

Sean Walsh (Good Good)



Creator Classic Schedule

The Creator Classic will be played at East Lake the day before the Tour Championship gets under way, Wednesday 28 August. The start time is 4pm ET (9pm BST).

How To Watch The Creator Classic

There are several options for streaming the Creator Classic depending on your region. The broadcast begins at 4pm ET (9pm BST).

The PGA Tour’s YouTube channel

Peacock

ESPN+

Pluto

Roku

Tubi

Xumo

Freevee

Samsung TV Plus

Who Is On The Creator Classic Broadcast Team?

Joel Dahmen is an on-course reporter for the Creator Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

A host of big names will be offering insight and expertise during coverage.

CBS Sports’ Mark Immelman will be in the studio on analyst duties with Jake Marsh alongside him as host.

Hally Leadbetter, Dan Rapaport and PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen will be on-course reporters, while Bradford Wilson will be the broadcast’s social media correspondent.

The coverage will also have the same quality of a premium broadcast, including live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring and data, Trackman shot tracing and on-screen graphics.