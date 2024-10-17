Golf Influencer Luke Kwon Makes Impressive Start In Asian Tour Debut
The former PGA Tour China winner and Good Good star shot a bogey-free 67 in his Asian Tour debut in Thailand
Pro golfer-turned-creator Luke Kwon got off to a fast start in his Asian Tour debut at Black Mountain GC in Thailand, with the former PGA Tour China winner and Good Good member carding a five-under-par 67.
Kwon's 67 was blemish-free, with five birdies and 13 pars to leave him just three back of the lead after 18 holes at the Black Mountain Championship, held by Thailand's Charng-Tai Sudsom and China's Liu Yanwei.
"Nothing different honestly, same old same old. There was no nerves whatsoever," Kwon confidently said afterwards, while revealing his team was also filming out on the course for his YouTube channel.
"I'd like to hit a little more fairways, try to keep hitting greens," he said on his plans for round two.
Taewook Koh, the creator also known as Taco Golf who received an invite along with Kwon, carded a level par 72 on Thursday in Thailand.
The tournament is part of the Asian Tour's International Series, which sees 10 inflated purses and the rankings winner gaining a spot in the LIV Golf League for 2025.
It's the second high profile appearance for Kwon in recent months, after he won the Creator Classic on the PGA Tour during the week of the Tour Championship.
Canada’s Mac Boucher, who is known for his online trick shots and also played in the Creator Classic recently, will be in the field for next week's International Series Thailand at Thai Country Club in Bangkok.
International Series rankings leader John Catlin, who has played in numerous LIV events this season as a stand-in, shot three-under on Thursday.
Catlin is hoping to secure his spot in a team for all 14 LIV events next year. "The fact we have these six events left basically means it's completely up for grabs, and whoever plays the best golf is going to win it. And I'm just making sure that I'm that guy," he said.
