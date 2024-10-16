Black Mountain Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The fifth of the Asian Tour’s International Series events is the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand.

Like the previous four events in the series, the prize money payout is $2m. The winner will claim $360,000 with the runner-up in line for a $220,000 windfall.

The International Series offers significantly more than elevated prize money. At the end of its 10 events, the player at the top of the rankings will earn a coveted place in the 2025 LIV Golf League with guaranteed prize money for appearing in each event along with the potential for life-changing earnings.

Even players who finish between second and eighth in the rankings will give themselves a good chance of joining LIV Golf as they’ll be exempt into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which awards contracts to the top three on the tournament’s leaderboard.

Below is the prize money payout for the Black Mountain Championship.

Black Mountain Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,1000 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71th $4,200 72th $4,000 73th $3,800 40th $3,600 75th $3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The Black Mountain Championship?

LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein is one of the highest-profile players in the Black Mountain Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the attention will be on the appearances of two golf influencers among the 150-player field, Luke Kwon and Tae-Wook Koh, aka Taco Golf.

The duo are in the field as the Asian Tour seeks to grow the game, with commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant explaining their appearance offers “a way in which we can grow the game and grow our audience while gaining better brand awareness through different mediums including the influencer space."

Kwon, who has more than 290,000 YouTube subscribers and 240,000 Instagram followers, won the PGA Tour's inaugural Creator Classic at East Lake before the Tour Championship in August.

The former member of Good Good has also played on the PGA Tour China, where he won the 2019 Qinhuangdao Championship, as well as the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

New Zealander Koh has over 250,000 followers and subscribers across his social media channels and has previously played on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He was also the 2021 New Zealand PGA Champion.

Other big names in the field include John Catlin, who impressed as a LIV Golf reserve this year, finishing 53rd on the Money List after winning over $1.6m despite only making six appearances.

He’s in best-placed to claim a full-time LIV Golf contract at the end of the season too, as he stands on top of the International Series rankings. Another LIV Golf reserve, Ben Campbell, is second on the list and also plays.

John Catlin is in line for a full-time LIV Golf contract via the International Series (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other LIV golfers in the field include Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein and Iron Heads GC’s Jinichiro Kozuma. Kieran Vincent and Scott Vincent, who both finished the season in LIV Golf’s Drop Zone, also play.

Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen, who admits he’s ‘very open-minded’ about the possibility of playing for a LIV Golf contract on the 2025 International Series, is another notable name in the field.

What Is The International Series? The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of 10 elevated events during the Asian Tour season, which offers a pathway to the big-money circuit.