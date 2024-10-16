Black Mountain Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The fifth International Series event of the Asian Tour season comes from Thailand as a field including influencers LIV golfers compete
The fifth of the Asian Tour’s International Series events is the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand.
Like the previous four events in the series, the prize money payout is $2m. The winner will claim $360,000 with the runner-up in line for a $220,000 windfall.
The International Series offers significantly more than elevated prize money. At the end of its 10 events, the player at the top of the rankings will earn a coveted place in the 2025 LIV Golf League with guaranteed prize money for appearing in each event along with the potential for life-changing earnings.
Even players who finish between second and eighth in the rankings will give themselves a good chance of joining LIV Golf as they’ll be exempt into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which awards contracts to the top three on the tournament’s leaderboard.
Below is the prize money payout for the Black Mountain Championship.
Black Mountain Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$360,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$82,000
|6th
|$66,600
|7th
|$57,000
|8th
|$49,000
|9th
|$42,800
|10th
|$38,200
|11th
|$34,900
|12th
|$32,500
|13th
|$30,300
|14th
|$28,900
|15th
|$27,700
|16th
|$26,500
|17th
|$25,300
|18th
|$24,100
|19th
|$23,1000
|20th
|$22,300
|21st
|$21,800
|22nd
|$21,200
|23rd
|$20,600
|24th
|$20,000
|25th
|$19,400
|26th
|$18,800
|27th
|$18,200
|28th
|$17,600
|29th
|$17,000
|30th
|$16,400
|31st
|$16,200
|32nd
|$15,600
|33rd
|$15,200
|34th
|$14,800
|35th
|$14,400
|36th
|$14,000
|37th
|$13,600
|38th
|$13,200
|39th
|$12,800
|40th
|$12,400
|41st
|$12,100
|42nd
|$11,700
|43rd
|$11,300
|44th
|$10,900
|45th
|$10,700
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,600
|55th
|$7,400
|56th
|$7,200
|57th
|$7,000
|58th
|$6,800
|59th
|$6,600
|60th
|$6,400
|61st
|$6,200
|62nd
|$6,000
|63rd
|$5,800
|64th
|$5,600
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,200
|67th
|$5,000
|68th
|$4,800
|69th
|$4,600
|70th
|$4,400
|71th
|$4,200
|72th
|$4,000
|73th
|$3,800
|40th
|$3,600
|75th
|$3,400
Who Are The Star Names In The Black Mountain Championship?
Much of the attention will be on the appearances of two golf influencers among the 150-player field, Luke Kwon and Tae-Wook Koh, aka Taco Golf.
The duo are in the field as the Asian Tour seeks to grow the game, with commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant explaining their appearance offers “a way in which we can grow the game and grow our audience while gaining better brand awareness through different mediums including the influencer space."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Kwon, who has more than 290,000 YouTube subscribers and 240,000 Instagram followers, won the PGA Tour's inaugural Creator Classic at East Lake before the Tour Championship in August.
The former member of Good Good has also played on the PGA Tour China, where he won the 2019 Qinhuangdao Championship, as well as the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.
New Zealander Koh has over 250,000 followers and subscribers across his social media channels and has previously played on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He was also the 2021 New Zealand PGA Champion.
Other big names in the field include John Catlin, who impressed as a LIV Golf reserve this year, finishing 53rd on the Money List after winning over $1.6m despite only making six appearances.
He’s in best-placed to claim a full-time LIV Golf contract at the end of the season too, as he stands on top of the International Series rankings. Another LIV Golf reserve, Ben Campbell, is second on the list and also plays.
Other LIV golfers in the field include Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein and Iron Heads GC’s Jinichiro Kozuma. Kieran Vincent and Scott Vincent, who both finished the season in LIV Golf’s Drop Zone, also play.
Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen, who admits he’s ‘very open-minded’ about the possibility of playing for a LIV Golf contract on the 2025 International Series, is another notable name in the field.
What Is The International Series?
The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of 10 elevated events during the Asian Tour season, which offers a pathway to the big-money circuit.
Who Is Playing In The Black Mountain Championship?
Among the field of 150 are two golf influencers, Luke Kwon and Tae-Wook Koh. LIV golfers Peter Uihlein and Jinichiro Kozuma are also in the field, along with Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Alison Root put Galvin Green's new Amy waterproof jacket through its paces
Featuring new technology, Alison Root put Galvin Green's latest women's Amy waterproof jacket through its paces
By Alison Root Published
-
PGA Tour Pair Clear Favorites As Early Odds Released For 'The Showdown'
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been strongly tipped to triumph in their exhibition match against LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Shriners Children’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim defends his Shriners Children’s Open title at TPC Summerlin as the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season continues
By Mike Hall Published
-
Andalucia Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
Players compete for an eye-catching purse as the battle for a place in the DP World Tour Playoffs intensifies
By Mike Hall Published
-
Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A new event on the PGA Tour sees it head to Utah for the first time since 1963 with the Black Desert Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
FedEx Open de France Prize Money Payout 2024
The Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season continues with a visit to the venue for the men’s and women’s Olympics golf tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Payout 2024
Angel Yin defends her title as some of the world’s best players head to China for the latest stop on the LPGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The season-closer offers an attractive prize fund for its field of 74 – as well as the chance to claim a coveted PGA Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout 2024
The fourth Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from China, where Celine Boutier is one of the biggest names in the field
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
After a three-week break, the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season resumes with the event at the Country Club of Jackson
By Mike Hall Published