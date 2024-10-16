Black Mountain Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The fifth International Series event of the Asian Tour season comes from Thailand as a field including influencers LIV golfers compete

Luke Kwon takes a shot at the Creator Classic
Luke Kwon is one of two golf influencers in the field
The fifth of the Asian Tour’s International Series events is the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand.

Like the previous four events in the series, the prize money payout is $2m. The winner will claim $360,000 with the runner-up in line for a $220,000 windfall.

The International Series offers significantly more than elevated prize money. At the end of its 10 events, the player at the top of the rankings will earn a coveted place in the 2025 LIV Golf League with guaranteed prize money for appearing in each event along with the potential for life-changing earnings.

Even players who finish between second and eighth in the rankings will give themselves a good chance of joining LIV Golf as they’ll be exempt into the second round of the LIV Golf Promotions event, which awards contracts to the top three on the tournament’s leaderboard.

Below is the prize money payout for the Black Mountain Championship.

Black Mountain Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st $360,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$126,000
4th$100,000
5th$82,000
6th$66,600
7th$57,000
8th$49,000
9th$42,800
10th$38,200
11th$34,900
12th$32,500
13th$30,300
14th$28,900
15th$27,700
16th$26,500
17th$25,300
18th$24,100
19th$23,1000
20th$22,300
21st$21,800
22nd$21,200
23rd$20,600
24th$20,000
25th$19,400
26th$18,800
27th$18,200
28th$17,600
29th$17,000
30th$16,400
31st$16,200
32nd$15,600
33rd$15,200
34th$14,800
35th$14,400
36th$14,000
37th$13,600
38th$13,200
39th$12,800
40th$12,400
41st$12,100
42nd$11,700
43rd$11,300
44th$10,900
45th$10,700
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,600
55th$7,400
56th$7,200
57th$7,000
58th$6,800
59th$6,600
60th$6,400
61st$6,200
62nd$6,000
63rd$5,800
64th$5,600
65th$5,400
66th $5,200
67th$5,000
68th$4,800
69th$4,600
70th$4,400
71th$4,200
72th$4,000
73th$3,800
40th$3,600
75th$3,400

Who Are The Star Names In The Black Mountain Championship?

Peter Uihlein takes a shot at LIV Golf Chicago

LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein is one of the highest-profile players in the Black Mountain Championship

Much of the attention will be on the appearances of two golf influencers among the 150-player field, Luke Kwon and Tae-Wook Koh, aka Taco Golf.

The duo are in the field as the Asian Tour seeks to grow the game, with commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant explaining their appearance offers “a way in which we can grow the game and grow our audience while gaining better brand awareness through different mediums including the influencer space."

Kwon, who has more than 290,000 YouTube subscribers and 240,000 Instagram followers, won the PGA Tour's inaugural Creator Classic at East Lake before the Tour Championship in August.

The former member of Good Good has also played on the PGA Tour China, where he won the 2019 Qinhuangdao Championship, as well as the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

New Zealander Koh has over 250,000 followers and subscribers across his social media channels and has previously played on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He was also the 2021 New Zealand PGA Champion.

Other big names in the field include John Catlin, who impressed as a LIV Golf reserve this year, finishing 53rd on the Money List after winning over $1.6m despite only making six appearances.

He’s in best-placed to claim a full-time LIV Golf contract at the end of the season too, as he stands on top of the International Series rankings. Another LIV Golf reserve, Ben Campbell, is second on the list and also plays.

John Catlin takes a shot during LIV Golf Greenbrier

John Catlin is in line for a full-time LIV Golf contract via the International Series

Other LIV golfers in the field include Range Goats GC’s Peter Uihlein and Iron Heads GC’s Jinichiro Kozuma. Kieran Vincent and Scott Vincent, who both finished the season in LIV Golf’s Drop Zone, also play.

Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen, who admits he’s ‘very open-minded’ about the possibility of playing for a LIV Golf contract on the 2025 International Series, is another notable name in the field.

What Is The International Series?

The International Series is a LIV Golf-backed group of 10 elevated events during the Asian Tour season, which offers a pathway to the big-money circuit.

Who Is Playing In The Black Mountain Championship?

Among the field of 150 are two golf influencers, Luke Kwon and Tae-Wook Koh. LIV golfers Peter Uihlein and Jinichiro Kozuma are also in the field, along with Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen.

