Bronte Law Fumes At England Teammates Charley Hull And Georgia Hall
Law was less than impressed by the actions of her England teammates
Bronte Law has hit out at Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, saying they lacked "decency" for withdrawing from this week's Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown at Harding Park without informing their England teammates.
Hull and Hall cited illness and injury respectively as the reasons behind their decision to skip the biennial team event, but Law was left less than impressed that she and Jodi Ewart Shadoff had to find out the news from other players.
Asked if she felt she was owed at least a text or a call, Law said: "I think anyone with some level of decency would send their teammates a message saying that they weren't coming, not find out through other players on Tour who have heard things from them saying things at the tournament last week.
"I don't think that's a lot to ask for."
Here is the clip of Bronte Law talking about Georgia Hall and Georgia Hall WD late Sunday. I give her a ton of credit for talking about her feelings on it, the easy way out was to dodge the question. pic.twitter.com/tOvqz6HUuWMay 2, 2023
The LPGA match play tournament is in its fourth edition and features eight four-person international teams that compete in a round-robin group stage, with the top two from each pool qualifying for the semi-finals. Hull and Hall were part of the English team alongside Law and Ewart Shadoff but have now been replaced by Alice Hewson and Liz Young.
Explaining her withdrawal, Hull said: "I've been quite sick the past couple of weeks with stomach issues. I was hoping I could play through it but it seems not and I'm going to need to seek some help.
"I'm really sorry to let the tournament down and of course my teammates."
Hall added: "I've been struggling with my foot for the past few weeks and in spite of daily physio treatment it's not improving, so I've been advised to take a week off. I'm really sorry not to be able to play and wish my England teammates the best of luck."
England start the tournament as the fifth seeds and have been drawn in Group A with the United States, Sweden and China, while Group B is made up of South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Australia.
Each country will play two four-ball matches against the other three countries in their pool across the first three days to determine who advances, with the semi-finals and final consisting of two singles ties and one foursomes match.
