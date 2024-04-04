‘I’m Putting My Trust In Yasir’ – Mickelson Optimistic Future Of Golf Is ‘A Lot Brighter’
The left-hander believes men's professional golf will be better than ever once a deal is struck between LIV and the PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson is confident Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the man to lead men’s professional golf into a future that is “a lot brighter” once peace breaks out between LIV and the established tours.
Al-Rumayyan is the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls the breakaway circuit Mickelson is a member of.
He is also in talks with leading PGA Tour figures about striking a deal that it is hoped will end the quarrel that has fractured the men’s game and see players able move freely between tours.
The feud also seems to have driven fans away, with Rory McIlroy describing the sport’s current trajectory as not “sustainable” ahead of the Valero Texas Open.
The Northern Irishman’s comments were put to Mickelson on the eve of LIV Golf Miami and he cut an optimistic figure about how it’s all going to shake out.
“I agree with that,” the six-time Major winner said. “I think in the end, we are in a transitional state where we now have competition and that's leading to a lot of disruption and change but it's also in the end product going to make golf more global where the best players travel more.
“I don't know how it's going to end out, exactly, or what it's going to look like. I'm putting my trust in Yasir and where the game is headed more globally.
“But at some point when it gets ironed out, I think it's going to be in a much better place where we bring the best players from the world, and it's going to open up more opportunities for manufacturing, course design, for players in different parts of the world to be inspired and enter the game.
“I think it's going to be in a much better place. But right now, we are in the disruption phase, so we are in the middle of the process, and when it's all said and done, it's going to be a lot brighter. But while we go through it, it's challenging. But we'll get there.”
Bryson DeChambeau also spoke on the subject of golf coming back together, calling on unification to happen soon and declaring that "too many people are losing interest" in the game.
Mickelson is gearing up for his 31st Masters appearance and believes Trump National Doral is “a great place to get ready” for the unique challenge of Augusta National.
The 53-year-old has won three Green Jackets and picked up an additional nine top-five finishes, including a surprise T2 12 months ago.
Describing why he's had so much success at the iconic venue, he added: “I obviously love the place. It's a course where I feel I don't have to be perfect.
“When I go through the gates and drive down Magnolia Lane, I relax a little bit because if we miss it on the right side of the hole, given the pin placement, if we miss in the correct side we can still salvage par utilizing our short games.
“We have shots -- like the shot Bubba [Watson] hit in the playoff where you hook the wedge on 10 to eight feet, you can still be creative and recover at Augusta, which is why I think it's so fun to watch.
“The recovery shots there are so exciting because the trees are high enough where you have a swing, as opposed to take an unplayable lie and wedging out. I think that adds to a lot of the drama of Augusta, and you also then don't have to be perfect.”
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
