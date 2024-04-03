‘Too Many People Are Losing Interest' - Bryson DeChambeau Says Agreement Between Tours Needs To Happen 'Fast'

Bryson DeChambeau insists that the three main tours in men's professional golf must come to some sort of an agreement regarding unification "fast" as "too many people are losing interest" in the sport.

Data in relation to the PGA Tour has shown that viewing figures are declining year-on-year for many events while the general consensus among fans on social media appears to be that golf is not as appealing to watch on TV as it was prior to the invention of LIV.

Although the framework agreement involving something close to a merger was signed and sealed last summer, nothing more concrete has reached the public domain since. As a result, golf's civil war has continued and appears to be steadily chipping away at the resolve of both players and fans.

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Miami this weekend, DeChambeau believes there are "multiple ways" the governing bodies can "solve the problem" and pointed to reunification as the number one priority for the fans' sake.

He said: "Well, there's multiple ways that you can solve this problem. I think that from a player's perspective, it needs to come back together for the fans, No. 1.

"The fans are what drive this sport. If we don't have fans, we don't have golf. We are not up here entertaining. That's the most important thing as of right now, the low-hanging fruit. There's got to be a way to come together. How that comes together, that's above all of us out here.

"We can give input. We can have little moments where we say, hey, we think this would be a good idea or that would be a good idea, but - ultimately - it's up to the guys up top to figure it out and figure it out quickly because we can't keep going in this direction."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DeChambeau is one of 13 current LIV Golf players who will be heading to Augusta National Golf Club in the days after competing at Trump National Doral for the opening men's Major of 2024.

The 2020 US Open champion is looking forward to testing himself against the best next week but admitted he would love to be doing that more often than four times a year.

Referencing golf's current state, DeChambeau continued: "It's not sustainable for sure, and we all respect that and recognize that and want the best for the game of golf. We all love this game and we want to keep playing it and we want to keep competing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The only answer is for us to somehow come together in some sort of terms where it makes sense and for us to be playing all again in somewhat of the same boat. It's great to have the majors where we come together, but we want to be competing, at least I want to be competing every week, with all of the best players in the world for sure."

Joaquin Niemann - who was one of three players to receive a special committee invite to The Masters - agreed with DeChambeau's points and called on the directors and chairmen of the three relevant tours to make a deal happen.

He said: "I'm the same way. I feel like right now, the game of golf is kind of divided a little bit and I feel like that you've got to do it for the fans and for everybody getting more entertainment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I feel like, yeah, they have got to, it's not between us. I mean, I feel like the players, we are just here and we need to make birdies to make everything better. It's up to other people to come into an agreement and know what is going to be the best for the game and have all of those guys working into the same direction and not thinking against each other."

DeChambeau tacked onto Niemann's point by passionately following up on his earlier sentiments. He said: "And it needs to happen fast. It's not a two-year thing. Like, it needs to happen [sooner] rather than later just for the good of the sport. Too many people are losing interest."