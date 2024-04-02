'What's Happening Is Not Sustainable Right Now' - Rory McIlroy Issues Warning Over PGA Tour/LIV Golf Fracture
The World No.2 doesn't see how golf's fracture benefits anyone in the game over the long run
Rory McIlroy says the fracture in the men's game is "not sustainable" and admits that unity where the PGA Tour and LIV Golf come together isn't happening any time soon.
Jay Monahan and PGA Tour board members, including Tiger Woods, recently met with the PIF in The Bahamas, with Monahan describing the talks as "constructive."
McIlroy is no longer on the board, after stepping down in November, but recently said that "we're not there yet" when asked by Golf Monthly contributor Garrett Johnston on the state of the men's landscape. He has called for the game to unify and go global in recent months, even suggesting LIV players should be allowed to return to the PGA Tour without punishment.
"It's certainly divided and I think what the framework and June 6th tried to do was unify the game which ultimately needs to happen. We're not there yet," McIlroy said.
"We're probably still quite a long ways from it, but I would hope that in the future that we can get there, unify the game and get the best players back together again," he said.
"It sucks as a competitor that I only get to see and compete against some of those guys four times a year, because ultimately they do have some of the best players in the world that are playing some really good golf.
"To not see the very best players in the world together more often I think is a shame for the overall game of golf and for fans that want to watch the pro game around the world.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"There needs to be a correction. I think what's happening is not sustainable right now, so something needs to happen to try to bring it all back together so we can all move forward so we don't have this division that's sort of ongoing."
When he says the fractured landscape is unsustainable, he means for everyone.
"Yes, for sure, fans, sponsors, media, players...I think the direction that both things are going right now, they keep going down those different paths and I just don't see how that benefits anyone in the long run."
McIlroy tees it up the Valero Texas Open this week in what will be his final start before The Masters. He began 2024 with a 2nd-place finish at the Dubai Invitational and won the Dubai Desert Classic in his very next start.
Since then, he has been solid if unspectacular in five PGA Tour appearances, with his best finish of T19 coming at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
The four-time Major winner played Augusta this weekend on his way to Texas ahead of another career grand slam attempt next week.
"Yeah, I feel good. My major play has definitely improved a bit over the last few years. Seven of the last eight I've finished in the top 10 and I've had a couple of really good chances in there as well. It's getting close," he said.
"I had a really good try at St. Andrews [2022 Open], I didn't quite get it done there. I also had a really good chance at LACC [2023 US Open] and didn't quite get it done there. I'm confident. I feel like my game is more well equipped to contend in Major championships more consistently.
"Yes I've won Major championships in my career, and I've won them by a large margin, but I feel like my performances in Majors used to be a little volatile, whereas now they are a little more consistent. I feel good about that and we've got four really good venues for the Majors this year and I'm excited for that as well."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Is This The Most Unique Golf Artwork You Will Find? Sunningdale Heath's New 'Banksy-esque' Paintings Offer A Striking Contrast To 'Stuffy' Clubhouses
Sunningdale Heath's April Fool's 'break-in' has done more than just raise awareness, it has restarted a much-needed conversation...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Common Misconceptions About Strokes Gained
The Strokes Gained metric has become more and more prevalent in recent times, but do you understand it?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
‘I Agree With Rory’ - Joaquin Niemann Sides With McIlroy Over Golf’s Future
Joaquin Niemann believes he's got the game to win a Major, as he spoke to Golf Monthly about his love of The Masters, playing with Tiger Woods and why a world tour makes sense
By Paul Higham Published
-
Mixed Events And Top Female Golfers Competing On The PGA Tour… Lexi Thompson Reveals ‘What Golf Needs In The US’
Lexi Thompson, an incredible role model for aspiring golfers, suggests what's needed to grow the game
By Alison Root Published
-
Lexi Thompson Reveals Why 'One Distinct Focus For Every Type Of Swing' Could Help Save You Shots
Lexi Thompson rediscovered some consistent form towards the end of last season...here's how she did it
By Alison Root Published
-
‘I Don’t Think It’s Fair’ – Ernie Els Reveals The One Rule He’d Change In Golf
The four-time Major winner has explained to Golf Monthly what he thinks needs to change
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There Was A Lot Said About Us Having Different Tees But Ultimately You Still Had To Hit The Shots'
The first woman to win on the DP World Tour discusses her victory in Sweden and how she'd love to see more mixed events
By Carly Frost Published
-
‘I Don’t Know How He Doesn’t Win Every Tournament' - Top Coaches Praise Ultimate Competitor Koepka
Claude Harmon III and Pete Cowen have lavished praise on Brooks Koepka, as the ultimate competitor who should win every tournament he plays in
By Paul Higham Published
-
Michael Block Gives Honest Verdict On Why He Doesn’t Play On The PGA Tour
Michael Block explains why he's not playing on the PGA Tour, saying that even his very best form would not be good enough to win
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘Five Majors In And I’m Still Not The Guy’ - Brooks Koepka On Being Underrated
The American captured his fifth Major title at the PGA Championship in May but still feels he deserves more respect
By Ben Fleming Published