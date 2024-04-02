'What's Happening Is Not Sustainable Right Now' - Rory McIlroy Issues Warning Over PGA Tour/LIV Golf Fracture

Rory McIlroy says the fracture in the men's game is "not sustainable" and admits that unity where the PGA Tour and LIV Golf come together isn't happening any time soon.

Jay Monahan and PGA Tour board members, including Tiger Woods, recently met with the PIF in The Bahamas, with Monahan describing the talks as "constructive."

McIlroy is no longer on the board, after stepping down in November, but recently said that "we're not there yet" when asked by Golf Monthly contributor Garrett Johnston on the state of the men's landscape. He has called for the game to unify and go global in recent months, even suggesting LIV players should be allowed to return to the PGA Tour without punishment.

"It's certainly divided and I think what the framework and June 6th tried to do was unify the game which ultimately needs to happen. We're not there yet," McIlroy said.

"We're probably still quite a long ways from it, but I would hope that in the future that we can get there, unify the game and get the best players back together again," he said.

"It sucks as a competitor that I only get to see and compete against some of those guys four times a year, because ultimately they do have some of the best players in the world that are playing some really good golf.

"To not see the very best players in the world together more often I think is a shame for the overall game of golf and for fans that want to watch the pro game around the world.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There needs to be a correction. I think what's happening is not sustainable right now, so something needs to happen to try to bring it all back together so we can all move forward so we don't have this division that's sort of ongoing."

When he says the fractured landscape is unsustainable, he means for everyone.

"Yes, for sure, fans, sponsors, media, players...I think the direction that both things are going right now, they keep going down those different paths and I just don't see how that benefits anyone in the long run."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy tees it up the Valero Texas Open this week in what will be his final start before The Masters. He began 2024 with a 2nd-place finish at the Dubai Invitational and won the Dubai Desert Classic in his very next start.

Since then, he has been solid if unspectacular in five PGA Tour appearances, with his best finish of T19 coming at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The four-time Major winner played Augusta this weekend on his way to Texas ahead of another career grand slam attempt next week.

"Yeah, I feel good. My major play has definitely improved a bit over the last few years. Seven of the last eight I've finished in the top 10 and I've had a couple of really good chances in there as well. It's getting close," he said.

"I had a really good try at St. Andrews [2022 Open], I didn't quite get it done there. I also had a really good chance at LACC [2023 US Open] and didn't quite get it done there. I'm confident. I feel like my game is more well equipped to contend in Major championships more consistently.

"Yes I've won Major championships in my career, and I've won them by a large margin, but I feel like my performances in Majors used to be a little volatile, whereas now they are a little more consistent. I feel good about that and we've got four really good venues for the Majors this year and I'm excited for that as well."