'I'm Not Going To Stand In Anyone's Way' - Rory McIlroy Says He Understands 'Life-Changing Money' Motive For Players After Tyrrell Hatton's LIV Golf Move
The World No.2 admitted "everyone needs to do what's right for them" following the news that his Ryder Cup teammate had joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII in the LIV Golf League
Rory McIlroy says he is "not going to stand in anyone's way" if the player in question believes "life-changing money" has been put on the table, following the news that Tyrrell Hatton signed for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII in the LIV Golf League on Tuesday.
Hatton reportedly agreed a $64 million (£50 million) contract days before LIV's third season is due to begin in Mexico, joining Caleb Surratt and LIV Golf Promotions winner, Kieran Vincent in the first expansion team of the Saudi-funded circuit.
The quoted figure is around a third higher than Hatton's total career earnings (almost $45 million) - with the Englishman having turned professional in 2011 and made his breakthrough during the 2015 campaign.
Having famously been staunchly against players moving to LIV in the past, McIlroy recently admitted he had been “too judgmental” of LIV defectors at the start and said before this week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour that those who are eligible to return should be able to as men's pro golf tries to find a path towards consolidation.
Ahead of the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of 2024, McIlroy said of Hatton's decision: “Look, at the end of the day everyone needs to do with what's right for them. I had a long talk with Tyrrell on Sunday, completely understood where he was coming from.
"I've talked to him quite a bit about it over the past month. It got to the point where they, you know, negotiated and got to a place where he was comfortable with and he has to do what he feels is right for him. So I'm not going to stand in anyone's way from making money and if what they deem life changing money, like absolutely."
The four-time Major winner admitted his conversations with Hatton about a switch of tours could have gone very differently in the past, but the evolution of McIlroy's beliefs and the potential light at the end of the tunnel in terms of a merger deal means there were no hard feelings once the pair spoke.
McIlroy said: "Yeah, I think the nature of the conversation was probably different than it would have been a year ago, absolutely. I think they’re different than a year ago because, you know, we’re potentially about to do a deal with PIF, who owned the large majority of LIV, and hopefully seeing things come back together here at some point."
Hatton currently remains a teammate of McIlroy's in the postponed TGL, with both players set to play alongside Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott for Boston Common Golf Club when the hi-tech format begins at the second time of asking in 2025.
Briefly discussing TGL and the wider golfing landscape being given more time to breath, McIlroy was wildly optimistic that the next 12 months could be pivotal in shaping the men's game in a way that would work for everyone.
McIlroy said: "I think that the delay of TGL was a blessing in disguise. I think 10 months is a long time, especially in the game of golf right now. You know, who knows what the landscape’s going to look like in 10 months’ time.
"I think at this point all I see is opportunity. I certainly think that there’s tons of opportunity within the game to do great things. You know, who knows. Tyrrell might still play TGL in 10 months’ time depending on what happens."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
