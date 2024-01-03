Rory McIlroy Admits He Regrets 'Being Too Judgmental' Of LIV Defectors

After two years of being one of the biggest critics of LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy is now starting to soften his stance.

The four-time Major winner was openly critical of LIV Golf ever since it launched in 2022, accusing those who defected to the Saudi-backed tour of "leaving all your peers behind to go make more money".

He also took it upon himself to become an advocate for the PGA Tour and told LIV’s players “don’t try and come back”. It led to a high profile falling out with Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia, while another hitting out at him in Alan Shipnuck's 'LIV and Let Die' book.

“F*** Rory," the anonymous European Ryder Cupper was quoted as saying. "I’m so sick of hearing about how he’s some kind of hero who is saving golf. He’s bought and paid for like everybody else, it’s just that his money is coming from the other side."

But after months of reflection during an increasingly uncertain time for the sport, McIlroy now believes it was a “mistake” to judge other players who decided to sign with LIV, especially considering his own status as one of the game’s superstars.

"I think at this point, I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV golf at the start, and I think it was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realize that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods' position," McIlroy told Sky Sport’s Stick to Football podcast.

"We all turn professionals to making a living playing the sports that we do, and I think that’s what I realized over the last two years. I can’t judge people for making that decision, so if I regret anything, it was probably being too judgmental at the start."

It’s been a whirlwind few months for McIlroy, who like everyone else was blindsided by the PGA Tour’s bombshell announcement last June that it planned to merge with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf.

Since then, he’s slowly removed himself from the politics of the sport, leading to his decision last November to resign from the PGA Tour Policy Board to focus on his craft.

If Jon Rahm's recent defection is any indication, the so-called civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV looks to be far from over.

But McIlroy, who insists he "never had an offer from LIV Golf personally", says he’s no longer interested in participating in that fight.

"You can say what you want and do what you want, but at the end of the day, you’re not going to be able to change people’s minds,” he said.

"You’re never going to make them decide based on what you say. I wouldn’t say I’ve lost the fight against LIV, but I’ve just accepted the fact that this is part of our sport now."

Ultimately, he just wants to focus on doing what he does best.

"I’ve been trying to fight the good fight and I’ve played well and I’m in a good spot during that time, but it’s not my job to fight against LIV. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and try to shoot the lowest score possible."