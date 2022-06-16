Rumours Ramp Up Over Next LIV Golf Signings

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A number of high profile players could be announced by LIV Golf in the coming days as rumours ramp up ahead of the Series' second event in Portland, which starts later this month.

The rumoured names involved - Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele - would send shockwaves through the golfing world as the amount of star names leaving the PGA Tour could turn from a trickle to a flood.

The Saudi-backed Series was written off by some as offering final pay days to golfers who were slightly past their best, but all that could be about to change with rumours that multiple members of the world’s top 20 are about to sign up, including one four-time Major winner.

VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT BROOKS KOEPKA

Putting names to those involves a bit of guesswork, but Brooks Koepka certainly fits the bill as the four-time Major winner. His brother Chase is already part of the LIV set-up, having finished 37th in the opening event at the Centurion Club near London last week, and the 32-year-old is one of just two current players with four Majors to his name, having won the US Open and the PGA Championship twice each. McIlroy is the other active four-time Major champion and we know he won't be joining LIV Golf anytime soon.

While the likes of McIlroy and Justin Thomas have come out this week against players jumping ship from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Series, Koepka has not committed himself long term. Of course that could be because his brother has chosen that route, but it could also be that he wants to keep that option open, or that he’s on the verge of going himself.

There’s going to be some surprising names announced next week for the LIV event in Portland, including multiple top 20 players in the world and a 4 time major champion.June 16, 2022 See more

Earlier in the week, @flushingitgolf speculated the next big names about to sign with LIV Golf, and they are all far from ageing and looking for one last payday. Morikawa, the World No.7, is a two-time Major winner and current Open champion, and is aged just 25.

World No.8 Hovland is a year younger, and while he is yet to win a Major, it’s a matter of when not if for one of golf’s best up and coming players. Schauffele, the 28-year-old World No.12, is another who has been knocking on the door in the Majors, with runner-up finishes in the Open and Masters and a third in the US Open.

Other rumoured names we've also seen linked with LIV Golf include Rickie Fowler and Harold Varner III.

It has to be stressed that these are just rumours as things stand. It remains to be seen who heads to LIV Golf next.

The rumours around players jumping to LIV have been pretty accurate so far, so here’s the next 3 big names that I keep hearing: Morikawa, Xander and Hovland.June 14, 2022 See more

Dustin Johnson, currently ranked 16th in the World, was the only member of the World’s top 20 to play at the Centurion Club, but all that could change as the LIV Golf Invitational Series heads to the USA for the first time. Event two on the calendar is set for Pumpkin Ridge in Portland from June 30th to July 2nd. Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75million for winning the first 48-runner, 54-hole event last weekend.