'If There's No LIV Golf Of Course I'll Have To Go Somewhere' - Sergio Garcia
If LIV Golf was to cease existing then Sergio Garcia would consider going back to the PGA and DP World Tours
Sergio Garcia’s future in the next few months will be one of the more interesting storylines as we begin to shake out the details from the new partnership between the PIF and the PGA and DP World Tours.
Garcia played a practice round ahead of this week’s US Open with his compatriot and Ryder Cup partner Jon Rahm and was asked what he knew of how things might play out away from the course and where he might be playing his golf in 2024?
“Not much. I wish I could tell you more but unfortunately not much," Garcia told Sky Sports. "I guess things will come out as everything settles and stuff. At the end of the day, it (the new partnership) is probably where we should have been from the beginning and I think it's better for everyone, so that's the most important thing” .
Garcia resigned his membership of the DP World Tour last month after being informed by his good friend and Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald that there was little chance of him being involved in this year’s matches in Rome but, if LIV Golf was to fold and disappear, then he would consider returning to the PGA and DP World Tours.
"If there's no LIV Golf of course I'll have to go somewhere! We'll see. It doesn’t look like I’ll be able to do it this year unfortunately, it’s all speculation so we’ll find out more in the next few weeks.”
If he isn’t a member of the DP World Tour then he won’t be able to play in the Ryder Cup though the likes of Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick would both be keen on the team being picked on whoever gave Europe the best chance of winning the cup back.
On the other side Rory McIlroy, who has notably fallen out with Garcia in the past year, doesn’t believe that the LIV players should be part of Donald’s side. As things stand the Americans will be able to pick from anyone so the likes of Brooks Koepka and maybe Dustin Johnson will again feature.
If LIV Golf is set to continue, and Johnson has said that they are already working on putting together a full schedule, then the Spaniard might be happy to continue playing a similar limited calendar.
"I went to LIV to play less, so if we still have our 14 events around the world and stuff like that, I don't know with that and the majors if I want to play more than 18-20 events a year," the 43-year-old told Golf Channel.
"I enjoyed playing on the PGA Tour and am very thankful for everything they did for me, but I've enjoyed watching our kids grow and spending time with friends and family with Austin. I guess we'll cross that bridge when we'll get there."
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
