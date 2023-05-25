Garcia Reveals Donald Told Him He ‘Had No Chance’ Of Making Ryder Cup Team

Sergio Garcia has revealed he talked to Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald about his chances of making his team but was told he "had no chance."

Garcia is the record points scorer in the biennial tournament, but the Team Europe legend’s future in it was placed into jeopardy when he joined LIV Golf.

The chances of Garcia representing the team at this year’s tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club appeared even slimmer when the DP World Tour won its legal battle against LIV Golf players. Nevertheless, the 43-year-old has revealed he still spoke to Donald about his hopes of making the team.

Speaking ahead of this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Washington DC, Garcia said: “I talked to him two or three weeks ago. Obviously I had to make some decisions when it comes down to the DP World Tour, and I wanted to see where I stood in regards to the Ryder Cup. Luke obviously is a good friend, but he made it - I wanted him to be sincere and tell me the truth, and he pretty much told me that I had no chance.

“Obviously that made my decision a little bit easier. It was sad because I felt like not only because of my history but the way I’ve been playing, that I probably could have a chance, but it didn’t sound like it, so that’s what it is.”

Despite that disappointment, Garcia insisted he made the right decision. He said: “I think we all make the decisions that we think is best for us. I made what I thought were the best decisions for me and my family and my game, and they’re making what they think are their best decisions."

Garcia also admitted that he had hoped his move to LIV Golf wouldn’t end his Ryder Cup hopes. He continued: “I was hoping not. You knew that it was a possibility, but I think we were all thinking and hoping that they would be smart about it and still have options open, because at the end of the day, I’m still European. I’m Spanish, and I want the European team to win and do the best they can there and have the best chance at winning the Ryder Cup, obviously.

“I was excited about the possibility of playing with Jon [Rahm] again, and I know that Jon was also excited about that possibility, too. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, at least for now.”

While that hinted Garcia hasn’t entirely given up on playing in the Ryder Cup again, the discussion soon turned to more immediate matters. Following this week’s LIV Golf tournament, its next is at legendary Spanish course, Valderrama on 30 June. That’s a prospect Garcia admitted he was excited about.

He said: “I’m super excited about it. I think that it’s going to be great. I love Valderrama. I love the possibility of going back there."

Still, he couldn't resist a criticism of the strength of DP World Tour fields. He continued: "More than anything, I love that Valderrama is finally going to get the chance of having the kind of field that it deserves because for too many years, unfortunately, the DP World Tour has been promising me and other Spanish players that have been involved in the tournament playing there and the golf course itself, the club, that the feel was going to get better, that more great players were going to come and play, and it never happened."