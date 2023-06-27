Iconic Australian Golf Course To Host 2028 Presidents Cup
The Presidents Cup is set to head to Australia in 2028, with Kingston Heath playing host
In 2022, Team USA claimed their ninth consecutive Presidents Cup and, in the process, extended their record at the tournament to 12-1-1 after defeating the International Team 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.
Since the tournament's inception in 1994, the event has been played at some of the finest golf courses in the world, including venues in South Africa, South Korea and Australia. During that time, the International Team have claimed just one Presidents Cup, with their sole win coming at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club back in 1998.
It was the first time that the tournament was played in Australia, and now, following a recent announcement, the Presidents Cup will be making a return down under, with Melbourne now set to host its fourth Presidents Cup in 2028.
While Australia's past three championships have been held at the iconic Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the 2028 tournament will instead be hosted at Kingston Heath Golf Club, just south east of Melbourne's Central Business District and a stones throw away from Royal Melbourne.
Established in 1909, Kingston Heath is renowned in Australia as one of the best golf courses and it looks a simply stunning track, with the design weaving its way around the Melbourne Sand Belt, an area of the Victorian state that is well known for its sandy soil and beautiful golf courses.
Earlier today, the Presidents Cup released a video of the course announcing that the 2028 event would be played at the Melbourne track, with Adam Scott narrating the video.
What does 2028 have in store for us?This Melbourne Sandbelt gem is ready for its time to shine on a global stage. pic.twitter.com/cQou6Sa5ewJune 26, 2023
In the clip, the 2013 Masters winner says: "The Melbourne Sand Belt. A place where the Presidents Cup is right at home. As players, there is no where on earth quite like it. Where the game feels more like art than science.
"It's been the backdrop for some of the Presidents Cup's most indelible moments and, in 2028, another memorable chapter will be written. This time the spotlight will shine on a different gem in the great Sand Belt.
"Mention the word Kingston Heath and the reactions are predictable. Deep respect and a hint of curiosity. This place has withstood the test of the world's best but, for a global audience, there's yet to be a proper introduction. Come 2028 that will all change."
Designed by former professional Dan Soutar and refurbished by Mike Clayton in 2002, this par 72 course stretches to around 7,102 yards and has notoriously been ranked inside the world's top 20 golf courses.
It is best known for its beautiful and complex fairways that are nestled around a plethora of bunkers and sand traps, with the course hosting several big events in the past, including both the men's and the women's Australian Open, the World Cup of Golf and the Australian Masters.
However, before 2028, the biennial tournament will be played at two other illustrious venues, including the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec in 2024, and the Medinah Country Club in 2026.
Future events beyond 2028 have also been confirmed, with the Bellerive Country Club in Missouri, that has hosted several Major championships in the past, set to host the 2030 event.
Future Presidents Cup Events
- 2024 - The Royal Montreal Golf Club, Quebec, Canada.
- 2026 - Medinah Country Club, Chicago, Illinois, USA.
- 2028 - Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne, Australia.
- 2030 - Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
-
Ryder Cup Announces Collaboration With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation And DJ Khaled
The partnership aims to promote the event to new fans prior to the 44th edition of the tournament
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Tony Finau is part of a strong field at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Ruoning Yin Claims Maiden Major Title In KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
The Chinese player won by one shot after an enthralling fourth round at Baltusrol Golf Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Keegan Bradley Survives Late Wobble To Win Travelers Championship
The hometown hero set a new tournament record to win by three at TPC River Highlands
By Andrew Wright • Last updated
-
Thriston Lawrence Denies Joost Luiten To Win BMW International Open
The South African beat the Dutchman by one shot for his fourth DP World Tour title
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Mel Reid Receives One-Stroke Penalty At KPMG Women's PGA Championship
The 35-year-old incurred the penalty after lifting the ball when not permitted on the fifth hole of her third round
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Misses Out On 59 But Shoots PGA Tour Career Low Round
The 34-year-old shot a 10-under 60 at the Travelers Championship as his resurgence in form continues
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Lewis Capaldi Plays Round Of Golf At St Andrews
The singer-songwriter enjoyed a round at the Home of Golf days before his appearance at the Glastonbury Festival
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Christo Lamprecht Wins Amateur Championship After Thrilling Finale
The South African claimed a three-hole win over Switzerland's Ronan Kleu at Hillside Golf Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Real-Life Happy Gilmore Gets Adam Sandler Message After College Move
A golfer who goes by the name of the character played by Sandler in the 1996 movie has received a tweet from the actor
By Mike Hall • Published