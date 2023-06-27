Iconic Australian Golf Course To Host 2028 Presidents Cup

In 2022, Team USA claimed their ninth consecutive Presidents Cup and, in the process, extended their record at the tournament to 12-1-1 after defeating the International Team 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

Since the tournament's inception in 1994, the event has been played at some of the finest golf courses in the world, including venues in South Africa, South Korea and Australia. During that time, the International Team have claimed just one Presidents Cup, with their sole win coming at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club back in 1998.

It was the first time that the tournament was played in Australia, and now, following a recent announcement, the Presidents Cup will be making a return down under, with Melbourne now set to host its fourth Presidents Cup in 2028.

Team USA celebrate their Presidents Cup win (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Australia's past three championships have been held at the iconic Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the 2028 tournament will instead be hosted at Kingston Heath Golf Club, just south east of Melbourne's Central Business District and a stones throw away from Royal Melbourne.

Established in 1909, Kingston Heath is renowned in Australia as one of the best golf courses and it looks a simply stunning track, with the design weaving its way around the Melbourne Sand Belt, an area of the Victorian state that is well known for its sandy soil and beautiful golf courses.

Earlier today, the Presidents Cup released a video of the course announcing that the 2028 event would be played at the Melbourne track, with Adam Scott narrating the video.

What does 2028 have in store for us?This Melbourne Sandbelt gem is ready for its time to shine on a global stage. pic.twitter.com/cQou6Sa5ewJune 26, 2023 See more

In the clip, the 2013 Masters winner says: "The Melbourne Sand Belt. A place where the Presidents Cup is right at home. As players, there is no where on earth quite like it. Where the game feels more like art than science.

"It's been the backdrop for some of the Presidents Cup's most indelible moments and, in 2028, another memorable chapter will be written. This time the spotlight will shine on a different gem in the great Sand Belt.

"Mention the word Kingston Heath and the reactions are predictable. Deep respect and a hint of curiosity. This place has withstood the test of the world's best but, for a global audience, there's yet to be a proper introduction. Come 2028 that will all change."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designed by former professional Dan Soutar and refurbished by Mike Clayton in 2002, this par 72 course stretches to around 7,102 yards and has notoriously been ranked inside the world's top 20 golf courses.

It is best known for its beautiful and complex fairways that are nestled around a plethora of bunkers and sand traps, with the course hosting several big events in the past, including both the men's and the women's Australian Open, the World Cup of Golf and the Australian Masters.

However, before 2028, the biennial tournament will be played at two other illustrious venues, including the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec in 2024, and the Medinah Country Club in 2026.

Future events beyond 2028 have also been confirmed, with the Bellerive Country Club in Missouri, that has hosted several Major championships in the past, set to host the 2030 event.

