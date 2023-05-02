Jim Furyk Named US Team Captain For 2024 Presidents Cup
The 17-time PGA Tour winner becomes the 10th captain and succeeds Davis Love III for the Montreal event
Jim Furyk has been named captain of the 2024 US Presidents Cup team.
The 52-year-old has a long history with the tournament, having made his first appearance in 1998, with his most recent as a player coming in 2011.
Over those seven tournaments, he also holds an impressive 20-10-3 record. That includes his final Presidents Cup as a player at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he became the fourth player in the tournament’s history to deliver a perfect record of 5-0-0. There would have been another appearance for the 17-time PGA Tour winner, too, but for a wrist injury that kept him out of the 2015 tournament in South Korea.
It’s not just on the playing side where Furyk has excelled. He has also been captain’s assistant twice, first for Jay Haas in 2015 then for Steve Stricker in 2017. The Americans won the tournament on each occasion.
Furyk, who becomes the 10th captain, explained it was an honour to be chosen. He said: “Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the US Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honor that I am humbled and excited to accept.
“Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 US Team Captain is quite remarkable.”
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was equally enthusiastic about the appointment, saying: “Jim has been a role model and a tremendous ambassador for the PGA Tour during his remarkable career. And given the role he has played in the growth and success of the Presidents Cup over the last 25 years as both a competitor and a captain’s assistant, it’s fitting he will bring his leadership skills to Montreal in 2024 where he takes on the role of US Team Captain.”
The only defeat Furyk has suffered in his involvement in the Presidents Cup came in his 1998 debut. Meanwhile, the US has a strong record against the International team and will be favourites to triumph again next year.
Furyk takes over the role from Davis Love III, who captained Team USA to victory over Trevor Immelman’s International team last September at Quail Hollow.
The 2024 tournament will take place between 24 and 29 September at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada. Mike Weir was named captain of the International Team last November.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
