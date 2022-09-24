Immelman Explains Response To Norman’s Presidents Cup Well Wishes
The International team captain has explained his succinct reply to a tweet from the LIV Golf CEO
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
LIV Golf frontman Greg Norman sent his well wishes to the International Presidents Cup team and captain Trevor Immelman with a tweet before the start of the tournament.
Norman's message included a reference to the team’s 1998 performance, where the Australian was instrumental in its only success to date. That prompted a response from Immelman, who simply said "LOL".
The South African is currently trying to improve that record at Quail Hollow, with his team facing an uphill battle going into the final two days and 8-2 behind against Davis Love’s USA. However, he still had time to elaborate on his dismissive response to Norman’s tweet.
After the second day of the tournament, Immelman said: “Look, any of you that have known me for the longest time know that I'm an extremely open and honest person. I pretty much say it exactly as I'm thinking it. What I said was exactly what I was doing when I read that tweet. I was laughing out loud. I learned long ago that lying is dangerous because you've got to have a good memory. So I'd rather just tell the truth.”
Immelman’s preparations for the tournament were hindered by the loss of several players to LIV Golf who would otherwise have been certainties for the team, including current World No.3 Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen. While the 42-year-old declared he was happy with his team despite the LIV Golf absentees, he will be well aware that without the Saudi-backed venture, he would be in a stronger position to build on that success 22 years ago.
As to his team’s chances going into the final two days, Immelman remained upbeat, saying: “We've just got to keep fighting, man. Keep putting one foot in front of the other. We feel like we've played some pretty good golf, some solid golf tee-to-green, particularly the last couple of days, but we have absolutely been out-putted. No doubt about it.”
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
17 Of The Best Rory McIlroy Quotes
Rory McIlroy is one of golf's most influential figures
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Golfbidder - The Market Leader In Second Hand Golf Clubs
Golfbidder has been the market leader for 25 years, with the best range of pre-owned premium brand clubs
By Elliott Heath • Published