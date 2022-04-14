Presidents Cup Announces Long-Term Commitment To Melbourne
The event between the USA and International team will see a return to Melbourne in 2028 and 2040
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Having hosted the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 1998, 2011 and 2019, it has now been announced that the event will be featuring in the city for 2028 and 2040, with the PGA Tour confirming a long-term commitment to the staging of the tournament in Melbourne, Australia.
Although the venues of 2028 and 2040 will be confirmed at a later date, it will mark the event’s fourth and fifth visits to Melbourne, matching Gainesville (Virginia, USA) for most Cups contested in one city. In 1998, the International Team defeated the US squad, while the US Team claimed the Cup in 2011 and 2019 at Royal Melbourne.
“Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fanbase have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup,” stated PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan.
“As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the Sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard. Our partnership with State of Victoria and Visit Victoria has been a winning combination, and we’re thrilled with the support we’ve received from Premier Andrews in securing the 2028 and 2040 dates.”
Hosted alternately in the United States and in countries represented by the International Team, the cup has seen trips to South Africa (2003), Canada (2007) and Korea (2015), with Australia the site of the very first international destination.
“Securing two more Presidents Cups is a real coup for Melbourne, promoting our city to the world and providing a boost for tourism and jobs,” said the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula.
In 2022, the Presidents Cup will be played for at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina on the 20th - 25th September. Davis Love III will captain the American side, with Trevor Immelman leading the International team.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Driver Swing Vs Iron Swing Tips
In this driver swing vs iron swing video, PGA pro Gareth Lewis explains the key differences
By Gareth Lewis • Published
-
Tiger Woods To Play JP McManus Pro-Am
Tiger will make his fourth appearance at the event, which gets underway at Adare Manor in early July
By Matt Cradock • Published