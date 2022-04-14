Presidents Cup Announces Long-Term Commitment To Melbourne

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Having hosted the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 1998, 2011 and 2019, it has now been announced that the event will be featuring in the city for 2028 and 2040, with the PGA Tour confirming a long-term commitment to the staging of the tournament in Melbourne, Australia.

Although the venues of 2028 and 2040 will be confirmed at a later date, it will mark the event’s fourth and fifth visits to Melbourne, matching Gainesville (Virginia, USA) for most Cups contested in one city. In 1998, the International Team defeated the US squad, while the US Team claimed the Cup in 2011 and 2019 at Royal Melbourne.

The International's only victory came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne, with Team USA claiming 11 wins in 13 starts (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fanbase have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup,” stated PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan.

“As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the Sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard. Our partnership with State of Victoria and Visit Victoria has been a winning combination, and we’re thrilled with the support we’ve received from Premier Andrews in securing the 2028 and 2040 dates.”

Hosted alternately in the United States and in countries represented by the International Team, the cup has seen trips to South Africa (2003), Canada (2007) and Korea (2015), with Australia the site of the very first international destination.

The US Team claimed the 2019 President Cup 16-14, securing eight points in the final day singles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Securing two more Presidents Cups is a real coup for Melbourne, promoting our city to the world and providing a boost for tourism and jobs,” said the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula.

In 2022, the Presidents Cup will be played for at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina on the 20th - 25th September. Davis Love III will captain the American side, with Trevor Immelman leading the International team.