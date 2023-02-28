Ian Poulter Confirmed For Open Qualifying Event In Hong Kong

Ian Poulter will attempt to qualify for the 151st Open Championship at next month's World City Championship in Hong Kong, taking place on the Asian Tour.

The event will offer up four places in the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July, with the LIV player hoping to book his spot in the oldest Major for the 21st time.

Poulter will be joined by fellow Majesticks teammate Henrik Stenson, although the Swede is in the Open already thanks to his stunning triumph at Royal Troon in 2016. Other LIV Golf players may also opt to tee it up in the event, taking place at Hong Kong Golf Club from 23-26 March.

Poulter told the Telegraph at the LIV Golf League opener in Mexico last week that he is regarding Hong Kong as "my qualifier for The Open", with LIV players' futures on the DP World Tour yet to be decided following the Arbitration Panel Hearing at Sports Resolutions earlier in the month.

“Without knowing the outcome of the hearing, I am regarding Hong Kong as my qualifier for The Open," Poulter told The Telegraph. "I don't want to miss Hoylake, but that might prove my only chance. If I do not make it, people will probably say, ‘well, that’s the end of him’. It wouldn't be. I’ll keep battling. I’m back to my fighting weight after all.”

@IanJamesPoulter and @henrikstenson are the first two headliners confirmed for the World City Championship presented by Hong Kong Golf Club, which will take place at Fanling from 23-26 March.

Poulter, who won the 2010 Hong Kong Open, said: “Hong Kong is one of my favourite places and I am looking forward to coming back to Asia’s World City for the inaugural WCC.”

The Englishman currently ranks 149th in the world. His best Major finish came in the 2008 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where he was runner-up to Padraig Harrington.