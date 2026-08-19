Ian Poulter And Lee Westwood Set For First DP World Tour Starts In Over Three Years

Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood have been confirmed for their first DP World Tour starts in well over three years.

The pair of Ryder Cup legends will both tee it up in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, marking their first appearances on the European circuit since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January 2023.

The LIV stars have both paid their DP World Tour fines, reported to be north of $1m, and could be set to rejoin the tour in November after each resigning their memberships the year after their controversial LIV moves in 2022.

"The fines were always going to be paid at some point, and that was down to myself and Lee to choose when that time was right," Ian Poulter said last month.

“Just to follow on from what Ian said, what it does is gives us options having them paid,” Westwood said.

“When the current financial backers [Saudi PIF] of the tour [LIV Golf] are talking about pulling out and we're being indemnified, it just makes sense to get them paid straight away before they do pull out. That's really why we had them paid when we did.

“But I still don't agree with the fines because we are being completely treated differently to the people playing on this tour. I think the fines were excessive, as well, when you consider what other people did and how much they got fined historically.”

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rejoining the DP World Tour would allow the pair to earn Ryder Cup points and return to playing on the circuit, as well as entry into the Senior Open, which is co-run by the tour.

They would not be allowed to be selected as Ryder Cup captains as things stand, though, due to a rule that any player who abandons their membership for any reason can no longer be eligible for a leadership position in the Europe vs USA match.

This was reiterated to Golf Monthly by a DP World Tour spokesperson, who added: "Under our current regulations, even if they were to rejoin as members, neither can serve as a Captain or Vice Captain in the Ryder Cup."

Both men were expected to one day lead Team Europe, but that will not happen unless the rules change.

The DP World Tour is expected to resume fining and sanctioning its members for playing in LIV Golf events next year, so that could alter their plans if the new-look LIV 2.0 goes ahead.

The circuit has a 'lead investor' for a 10-event schedule in 2027 but uncertainty remains with speculation over Jon Rahm's future and the commitment of other star players.

Cameron Smith is one of many big names confirmed for the Dunhill Links (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the Majesticks GC stars, a number of other big names have been confirmed for what will be the 25th Dunhill Links Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood will headline the field alongside 2022 Open champion at St Andrews, Cameron Smith, and Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Bubba Watson is also set to play, as are defending champion Robert MacIntyre, three-time winner Tyrrell Hatton, Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington.

Home favorites Grant Forrest, Connor Syme, Ewen Ferguson and Calum Hill are also confirmed.

The event takes place at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from October 1-4.