DP World Tour Pro Makes 'Difficult Decision' To Give Up PGA Tour Card

Popular DP World Tour pro Dan Brown announced he has made the "difficult decision" to give up his PGA Tour card with immediate effect.

Brown earned one of the 10 dual-membership opportunities via his excellent play on the DP World Tour in 2025 with his emotional win at the BMW International Open a significant reason behind his chance to compete on the PGA Tour this year.

In something of a sliding doors moment, Brown was due to finish 11th in the list of eligible pros but Laurie Canter's decision to join LIV Golf before the new PGA Tour season had begun meant his compatriot was promoted instead.

However, off the back of a campaign which featured a title and five other top-10s (two of which were runner-up finishes), the two-time DP World Tour winner largely struggled in his first venture on US soil.

The 31-year-old finished inside the top-20 on debut at the Sony Open but missed the cut in five of his next seven PGA Tour starts. In the two appearances where Brown did make the weekend, he ended T30th and T40th respectively.

With results on the course not improving during the second half of the PGA Tour campaign, Brown sat well outside the top-100 in the FedExCup standings prior to the FedExCup Fall portion.

Making a tough year worse, Brown has also been struggling with a nagging wrist injury for a while now - a problem which has caused him to withdraw from both the British Masters and the BMW PGA Championship.

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The former World No.67 has played only once since finishing T18th at The Open in July - a T16th result at the DP World Tour's Nexo Championship midway through August.

He had planned to have an injection in order to compete at the Irish Open earlier this month but ultimately decided against that course of action.

Now, Brown has revealed on social media that he will not resume his career on the PGA Tour and instead is committing to a run on his home circuit for the foreseeable future.

In a post published to his Instagram account, the Englishman explained: "Due to the recent health and injury issues I have made the difficult decision to not go back to the [PGA Tour] for the rest of the 2026 season.

"Having had a few days to think about things and after Wentworth I don’t feel as though I’m in the right place mentally and physically to see things out the way I would’ve liked.

"Huge thank you to everyone in America who made me feel welcome, I’ve been fortunate enough to have played some amazing golf tournaments and made some new friends along the way.

"So with that I will be playing the rest of the year on [the DP World Tour], a place in which I’m comfortable and can in turn surround myself with people who I feel can get me back on the right track.

"Lastly a huge thank you to all my family, friends and sponsors who have stuck by me through a frustrating period."

Brown is exempt on the DP World Tour through the end of next term on the DP World Tour thanks to his win in Germany last year.

Dan Brown poses with the BMW International Open trophy after winning in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, one of the circuit's biggest characters will undoubtedly be aiming to extend his stay beyond that via a return to the kind of form which helped him rise into the world's top-70 back in January.

Brown's first start since announcing his future plans will come at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland where a fantastic field has been assembled for the unique tournament at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.