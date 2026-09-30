Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times 2026: Rounds One, Two And Three
Check out the full first, second and third round tee times from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which takes place over three of Scotland's most historic courses
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is upon us, with 168 players and 168 amateurs gracing the East coast of Scotland.
Taking place over St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, three of Scotland's best golf courses will be shown off for the tournament, which has featured a number of big name winners in the past.
Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title from 12 months ago, with Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton headlining.
Because of the number of players, we will have a two tee start from the two courses, with the first and 10th tees in use.
The first pairings will head out at 9am, while the final groups will tee off at 11.23am. After three rounds, the field is then reduced to the 60 leading professionals and ties and the leading 20 teams, with the final round held over St Andrews' Old Course.
Check out the full tee times for all three rounds below...
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Round One
*all tee times BST (-5 for ET)
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Pro/Am
St Andrews - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger
- 9.11am: Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis
- 9.22am: Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin
- 9.33am: Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell
- 9.44am: Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale
- 9.55am: Sean Crocker & James Milner, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr
- 10.06am: Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson
- 10.17am: Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin
- 10.28am: Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan
- 10.39am: Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy, James Morrison & Peter Jones
- 10.50am: Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Austin Bautista & Michael Pena
- 11.01am: Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson
- 11.12am: Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Calum Hill & Seth Waugh
- 11.23am: Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney
St Andrews - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag
- 9.11am: Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger
- 9.22am: Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman
- 9.33am: Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III
- 9.44am: Callum Shinkwin & Alex Acquavella, Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis
- 9.55am: Sebastian Soderberg & David Gregory, Luke List & Tom McCall
- 10.06am: Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham
- 10.17am: Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert
- 10.28am: David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler
- 10.39am: Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang
- 10.50am: Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe
- 11.01am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson
- 11.12am: Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo
- 11.23am: Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford
Carnoustie - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus
- 9.11am: Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks
- 9.22am: Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert
- 9.33am: Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head
- 9.44am: Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne
- 9.55am: Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia
- 10.06am: Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne
- 10.17am: Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo
- 10.28am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang
- 10.39am: Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett
- 10.50am: Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha
- 11.01am: Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone
- 11.12am: Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, Jeff Winther & Michael Lund
- 11.23am: David Puig & John Hess, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin
Carnoustie - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton
- 9.11am: Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka
- 9.22am: Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith
- 9.33am: Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta
- 9.44am: Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Bubba Watson & Angie Watson
- 9.55am: Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens
- 10.06am: Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr
- 10.17am: Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne
- 10.28am: Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts
- 10.39am: Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley
- 10.50am: Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache
- 11.01am: Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson
- 11.12am: Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle
- 11.23am: Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara, Cam Smith & David Fox
Kingsbarns - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White
- 9.11am: Freddy Schott & Gary Saage, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman
- 9.22am: David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk
- 9.33am: Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib
- 9.44am: Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb
- 9.55am: Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan
- 10.06am: Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry
- 10.17am: Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman
- 10.28am: Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg
- 10.39am: Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul
- 10.50am: Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman
- 11.01am: Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond
- 11.12am: David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner
- 11.23am: Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen
Kingsbarns - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards
- 9.11am: Clement Charmasson & David MacLean, Robert Rock & Billy Getty
- 9.22am: Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Jack Senior & Ric Kayne
- 9.33am: Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan
- 9.44am: Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace
- 9.55am: Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos
- 10.06am: Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Zander Lombard & Sean Summers
- 10.17am: Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris
- 10.28am: Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Richard Sterne & Hank Plain
- 10.39am: Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal
- 10.50am: Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman
- 11.01am: Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming
- 11.12am: Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit
- 11.23am: Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Round Two
*all tee times BST (-5 for ET)
St Andrews - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos
- 9.11am: Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton
- 9.22am: Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris
- 9.33am: Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty
- 9.44am: Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal
- 9.55am: Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond
- 10.06am: Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming
- 10.17am: Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton
- 10.28am: Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden
- 10.39am: Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Clement Charmasson & David MacLean
- 10.50am: Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards, Robert Rock & Billy Getty
- 11.01am: Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards
- 11.12am: Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan
- 11.23am: Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr
St Andrews - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan
- 9.11am: Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson
- 9.22am: Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman
- 9.33am: Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane
- 9.44am: Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul
- 9.55am: Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle
- 10.06am: Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond
- 10.17am: David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson
- 10.28am: Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen
- 10.39am: Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Freddy Schott & Gary Saage
- 10.50am: Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman
- 11.01am: David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt
- 11.12am: Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib
- 11.23am: Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas
Carnoustie - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis, Luke List & Tom McCall
- 9.11am: Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng
- 9.22am: Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert
- 9.33am: David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra
- 9.44am: Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang
- 9.55am: Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas
- 10.06am: Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson
- 10.17am: Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk
- 10.28am: Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford
- 10.39am: Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus
- 10.50am: Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger
- 11.01am: Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery
- 11.12am: Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III
- 11.23am: Callum Shinkwin & Alex Acquavella, Sebastian Soderberg & David Gregory
Carnoustie - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr
- 9.11am: Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson
- 9.22am: Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin
- 9.33am: Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy
- 9.44am: Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, James Morrison & Peter Jones
- 9.55am: Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin
- 10.06am: Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson
- 10.17am: Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger
- 10.28am: Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney
- 10.39am: Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave
- 10.50am: Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis
- 11.01am: Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford
- 11.12am: Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell
- 11.23am: Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Sean Crocker & James Milner
Kingsbarns - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens
- 9.11am: Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II
- 9.22am: Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne
- 9.33am: Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley
- 9.44am: Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley
- 9.55am: Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond
- 10.06am: Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson
- 10.17am: Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara
- 10.28am: Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Cam Smith & David Fox
- 10.39am: Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron
- 10.50am: Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka
- 11.01am: Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah
- 11.12am: Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta
- 11.23am: Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick
Kingsbarns - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia
- 9.11am: Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema
- 9.22am: Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo
- 9.33am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond
- 9.44am: Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett
- 9.55am: Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel
- 10.06am: Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone
- 10.17am: Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, David Puig & John Hess
- 10.28am: Jeff Winther & Michael Lund, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin
- 10.39am: Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater
- 10.50am: Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks
- 11.01am: Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict
- 11.12am: Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head
- 11.23am: Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times: Round Three
*all tee times BST (-5 for ET)
St Andrews - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley
- 9.11am: Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley
- 9.22am: Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson
- 9.33am: Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond
- 9.44am: Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Cam Smith & David Fox
- 9.55am: Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara
- 10.06am: Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta
- 10.17am: Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah
- 10.28am: Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens
- 10.39am: Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick
- 10.50am: Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne
- 11.01am: Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II
- 11.12am: Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka
- 11.23am: Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton, Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron
St Andrews - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett
- 9.11am: Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang, Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond
- 9.22am: Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone
- 9.33am: Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha, Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel
- 9.44am: Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin
- 9.55am: Jeff Winther & Michael Lund, David Puig & John Hess
- 10.06am: Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head
- 10.17am: Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert, Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict
- 10.28am: Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia
- 10.39am: Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne, Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon
- 10.50am: Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo
- 11.01am: Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne, Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema
- 11.12am: Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks
- 11.23am: Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus, Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater
Carnoustie - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal
- 9.11am: Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty
- 9.22am: Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming
- 9.33am: Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond
- 9.44am: Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden
- 9.55am: Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton
- 10.06am: Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan
- 10.17am: Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards
- 10.28am: Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos
- 10.39am: Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr
- 10.50am: Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris
- 11.01am: Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton
- 11.12am: Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Robert Rock & Billy Getty
- 11.23am: Clement Charmasson & David MacLean, Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards
Carnoustie - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul
- 9.11am: Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane
- 9.22am: Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond
- 9.33am: Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle
- 9.44am: David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen
- 9.55am: Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson
- 10.06am: David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib
- 10.17am: Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt
- 10.28am: Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan
- 10.39am: Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas
- 10.50am: Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman
- 11.01am: Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson
- 11.12am: Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman
- 11.23am: Freddy Schott & Gary Saage, Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White
Kingsbarns - 1st Hole
- 9.00am: Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, James Morrison & Peter Jones
- 9.11am: Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy
- 9.22am: Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson
- 9.33am: Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin
- 9.44am: Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney
- 9.55am: Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger
- 10.06am: Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell
- 10.17am: Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford
- 10.28am: Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr
- 10.39am: Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Sean Crocker & James Milner
- 10.50am: Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin
- 11.01am: Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson
- 11.12am: Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis
- 11.23am: Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger, Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave,
Kingsbarns - 10th Hole
- 9.00am: David Law & Will Ahmed, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang
- 9.11am: Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler, Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra
- 9.22am: Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson
- 9.33am: Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe, Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas
- 9.44am: Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford
- 9.55am: Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo, Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk
- 10.06am: Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III
- 10.17am: Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman, Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery
- 10.28am: Callum Shinkwin & Alex Acquavella, Luke List & Tom McCall
- 10.39am: Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis, Sebastian Soderberg & David Gregory
- 10.50am: Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert
- 11.01am: Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham, Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng
- 11.12am: Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger
- 11.23am: Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag, Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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