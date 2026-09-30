Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tee Times 2026: Rounds One, Two And Three

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is upon us, with 168 players and 168 amateurs gracing the East coast of Scotland.

Taking place over St Andrews' Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, three of Scotland's best golf courses will be shown off for the tournament, which has featured a number of big name winners in the past.

Robert MacIntyre claimed a four stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre returns to defend his title from 12 months ago, with Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton headlining.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

Because of the number of players, we will have a two tee start from the two courses, with the first and 10th tees in use.

The first pairings will head out at 9am, while the final groups will tee off at 11.23am. After three rounds, the field is then reduced to the 60 leading professionals and ties and the leading 20 teams, with the final round held over St Andrews' Old Course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full tee times for all three rounds below...

*all tee times BST (-5 for ET)

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Pro/Am

St Andrews - 1st Hole

9.00am: Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger

Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger 9.11am: Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis

Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis 9.22am: Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin

Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin 9.33am: Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell

Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell 9.44am: Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale

Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale 9.55am: Sean Crocker & James Milner, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr

Sean Crocker & James Milner, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr 10.06am: Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson

Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson 10.17am: Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin

Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin 10.28am: Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan

Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan 10.39am: Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy, James Morrison & Peter Jones

Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy, James Morrison & Peter Jones 10.50am: Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Austin Bautista & Michael Pena

Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Austin Bautista & Michael Pena 11.01am: Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson

Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson 11.12am: Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Calum Hill & Seth Waugh

Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Calum Hill & Seth Waugh 11.23am: Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney

St Andrews - 10th Hole

9.00am: Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag

Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag 9.11am: Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger

Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger 9.22am: Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman

Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman 9.33am: Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III

Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III 9.44am: Callum Shinkwin & Alex Acquavella, Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis

Callum Shinkwin & Alex Acquavella, Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis 9.55am: Sebastian Soderberg & David Gregory, Luke List & Tom McCall

Sebastian Soderberg & David Gregory, Luke List & Tom McCall 10.06am: Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham

Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham 10.17am: Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert

Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert 10.28am: David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler

David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler 10.39am: Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang

Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang 10.50am: Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe

Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe 11.01am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson 11.12am: Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo

Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo 11.23am: Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford

Carnoustie - 1st Hole

9.00am: Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus

Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus 9.11am: Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks

Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks 9.22am: Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert

Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert 9.33am: Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head

Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head 9.44am: Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne

Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne 9.55am: Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia

Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia 10.06am: Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne

Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne 10.17am: Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo

Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo 10.28am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang

Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang 10.39am: Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett

Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett 10.50am: Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha

Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha 11.01am: Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone

Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone 11.12am: Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, Jeff Winther & Michael Lund

Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, Jeff Winther & Michael Lund 11.23am: David Puig & John Hess, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin

Carnoustie - 10th Hole

9.00am: Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton

Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton 9.11am: Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka

Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka 9.22am: Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith

Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith 9.33am: Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta

Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta 9.44am: Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Bubba Watson & Angie Watson

Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Bubba Watson & Angie Watson 9.55am: Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens

Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens 10.06am: Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr

Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr 10.17am: Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne

Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne 10.28am: Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts

Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts 10.39am: Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley

Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley 10.50am: Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache

Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache 11.01am: Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson

Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson 11.12am: Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle

Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle 11.23am: Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara, Cam Smith & David Fox

Kingsbarns - 1st Hole

9.00am: Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White

Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White 9.11am: Freddy Schott & Gary Saage, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman

Freddy Schott & Gary Saage, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman 9.22am: David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk

David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk 9.33am: Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib

Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib 9.44am: Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb

Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb 9.55am: Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan

Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan 10.06am: Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry

Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry 10.17am: Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman

Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman 10.28am: Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg

Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg 10.39am: Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul

Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul 10.50am: Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman

Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman 11.01am: Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond

Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond 11.12am: David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner

David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner 11.23am: Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen

Kingsbarns - 10th Hole

9.00am: Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards

Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards 9.11am: Clement Charmasson & David MacLean, Robert Rock & Billy Getty

Clement Charmasson & David MacLean, Robert Rock & Billy Getty 9.22am: Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Jack Senior & Ric Kayne

Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Jack Senior & Ric Kayne 9.33am: Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan

Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan 9.44am: Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace

Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace 9.55am: Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos

Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos 10.06am: Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Zander Lombard & Sean Summers

Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Zander Lombard & Sean Summers 10.17am: Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris

Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris 10.28am: Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Richard Sterne & Hank Plain

Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Richard Sterne & Hank Plain 10.39am: Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal

Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal 10.50am: Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman

Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman 11.01am: Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming

Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming 11.12am: Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit

Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit 11.23am: Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden

*all tee times BST (-5 for ET)

St Andrews - 1st Hole

9.00am: Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos

Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos 9.11am: Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton

Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton 9.22am: Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris

Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris 9.33am: Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty

Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty 9.44am: Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal

Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal 9.55am: Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond

Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond 10.06am: Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming

Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming 10.17am: Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton

Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton 10.28am: Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden

Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden 10.39am: Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Clement Charmasson & David MacLean

Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Clement Charmasson & David MacLean 10.50am: Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards, Robert Rock & Billy Getty

Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards, Robert Rock & Billy Getty 11.01am: Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards

Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards 11.12am: Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan

Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan 11.23am: Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr

St Andrews - 10th Hole

9.00am: Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan

Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan 9.11am: Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson

Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson 9.22am: Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman

Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman 9.33am: Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane

Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane 9.44am: Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul

Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul 9.55am: Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle

Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle 10.06am: Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond

Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond 10.17am: David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson

David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson 10.28am: Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen

Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen 10.39am: Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Freddy Schott & Gary Saage

Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Freddy Schott & Gary Saage 10.50am: Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman

Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman 11.01am: David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt

David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt 11.12am: Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib

Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib 11.23am: Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas

Carnoustie - 1st Hole

9.00am: Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis, Luke List & Tom McCall

Fabrizio Zanotti & Ashton Curtis, Luke List & Tom McCall 9.11am: Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng

Jeong Weon Ko & Maeve Danaher, Luis Carrera & Moss Ngoasheng 9.22am: Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert

Euan Walker & Sandra Tuddenham, Grant Forrest & Martin Gilbert 9.33am: David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra

David Law & Will Ahmed, Daniel Brown & Manish Chopra 9.44am: Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang

Daniel Rodrigues & David Kohler, Eddie Pepperell & Geoff Yang 9.55am: Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas

Cameron John & Giuseppe Ciucci, Kiradech Aphibarnrat & Dilip Thomas 10.06am: Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson

Justin Walters & Dillie Malherbe, Daniel Young & Jim Davidson 10.17am: Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk

Marcus Kinhult & Mike Fascitelli, Ivan Cantero & Thomas Jermoluk 10.28am: Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford

Filippo Celli & Ludovico del Balzo, Will Florimo & Anthony Wreford 10.39am: Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus

Jens Dantorp & Boetie Strydom, Andreas Halvorsen & Kristofer Kraus 10.50am: Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger

Samuel Simpson & Jaco Buitendag, JC Ritchie & Shaun Seeliger 11.01am: Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery

Richard Bland & Nick Acquavella, Tom Vaillant & Stephane Connery 11.12am: Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III

Bjorn Hellgren & Reed Coleman, Pavit Tangkamolprasert & Tom Gilbane III 11.23am: Callum Shinkwin & Alex Acquavella, Sebastian Soderberg & David Gregory

Carnoustie - 10th Hole

9.00am: Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr

Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr 9.11am: Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson

Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson 9.22am: Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin

Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin 9.33am: Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy

Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy 9.44am: Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, James Morrison & Peter Jones

Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, James Morrison & Peter Jones 9.55am: Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin

Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin 10.06am: Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson

Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson 10.17am: Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger

Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger 10.28am: Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney

Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney 10.39am: Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave

Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave 10.50am: Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis

Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis 11.01am: Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford

Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford 11.12am: Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell

Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell 11.23am: Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Sean Crocker & James Milner

Kingsbarns - 1st Hole

9.00am: Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens

Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens 9.11am: Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II

Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II 9.22am: Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne

Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne 9.33am: Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley

Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley 9.44am: Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley

Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley 9.55am: Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond

Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond 10.06am: Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson

Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson 10.17am: Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara

Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara 10.28am: Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Cam Smith & David Fox

Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Cam Smith & David Fox 10.39am: Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron

Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron 10.50am: Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka

Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka 11.01am: Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah

Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah 11.12am: Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta

Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta 11.23am: Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick

Kingsbarns - 10th Hole

9.00am: Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia

Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia 9.11am: Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema

Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema 9.22am: Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo

Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo 9.33am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond

Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond 9.44am: Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett

Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett 9.55am: Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel

Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel 10.06am: Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone

Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone 10.17am: Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, David Puig & John Hess

Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, David Puig & John Hess 10.28am: Jeff Winther & Michael Lund, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin

Jeff Winther & Michael Lund, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin 10.39am: Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater

Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater 10.50am: Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks

Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks 11.01am: Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict

Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict 11.12am: Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head

Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head 11.23am: Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon

*all tee times BST (-5 for ET)

St Andrews - 1st Hole

9.00am: Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley

Todd Clements & Brian Hook, Daniel Hillier & Craig Heatley 9.11am: Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley

Ryan Palmer & Brian Roberts, Charles Porter & Joshua Heatley 9.22am: Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson

Thomas Detry & Nikesh Arora, Oliver Lindell & Greg Johnson 9.33am: Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond

Brooks Koepka & Neal Elattrache, Davis Bryant & Dermot Desmond 9.44am: Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Cam Smith & David Fox

Alex Noren & Ernesto Bertarelli, Cam Smith & David Fox 9.55am: Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara

Jayden Schaper & Pat Battle, Luke Donald & Jamie Sahara 10.06am: Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta

Michael Hollick & Tom Nelson, Carlos Ortiz & Joe Baratta 10.17am: Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah

Michael La Sasso & Ryan Smith, Ross Fisher & Abdullah Al Naboodah 10.28am: Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens

Alex Fitzpatrick & Sue Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose & Peter Dubens 10.39am: Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick

Bubba Watson & Angie Watson, Matt Fitzpatrick & Russell Fitzpatrick 10.50am: Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne

Branden Grace & Johann Rupert, Danny Willett & Jimmy Dunne 11.01am: Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II

Lucas Herbert & Jack Dudum Jr, Tommy Fleetwood & Ogden Phipps II 11.12am: Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka

Robert MacIntyre & Brett Overman, Sepp Straka & Sam Straka 11.23am: Tyrrell Hatton & Jeff Hatton, Francesco Molinari & Stephen Miron

St Andrews - 10th Hole

9.00am: Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett

Frederico Biondi Figueiredo & Sanjay Arora, Sebastian Garcia & Brett Pickett 9.11am: Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang, Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond

Joakim Lagergren & Jerry Yang, Declan O'Donovan & Brett Desmond 9.22am: Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone

Matthew Baldwin & Surinder Arora, Jordan Gumberg & Frank Quattrone 9.33am: Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha, Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel

Joshua Berry & Alan Quasha, Ockie Strydom & Bob Israel 9.44am: Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin

Niklas Norgaard & Jay Monahan, Jose Luis Ballester & Dan Friedkin 9.55am: Jeff Winther & Michael Lund, David Puig & John Hess

Jeff Winther & Michael Lund, David Puig & John Hess 10.06am: Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head

Dylan Frittelli & Frank Vivier, Jazz Janewattananond & Graham Head 10.17am: Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert, Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict

Louis de Jager & Gerard Rupert, Ollie Schniederjans & Barry Sternlict 10.28am: Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia

Connor Syme & Oliver Baker, Daniel Cronje & Amit Bhatia 10.39am: Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne, Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon

Frankie Capan III & Seamus Dunne, Casey Jarvis & Hicky Bacon 10.50am: Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo

Pablo Larrazabal & Gaynor Rupert, Anthony Quayle & Louise del Balzo 11.01am: Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne, Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema

Rocco Repetto Taylor & Maggie Kayne, Michael Stewart & Hannah Heerema 11.12am: Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks

Lee Westwood & Ronan Keating, Joe Dean & Pat Brooks 11.23am: Padraig Harrington & Kieran McManus, Rafa Cabrera-Bello & Kelly Slater

Carnoustie - 1st Hole

9.00am: Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal

Albin Bergstrom & Mohammed Farooq, Sam Bairstow & Pawan Munjal 9.11am: Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty

Richard Sterne & Hank Plain, Jeremy Paul & John Hegarty 9.22am: Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming

Thomas Rosenmueller & Kelley James, James Marchesani & Drew Fleming 9.33am: Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond

Charley Hoffman & Jon Hoffman, Daniel Gavins & Dery Desmond 9.44am: Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden

Oliver Bekker & Andrew Reynolds, Marcel Siem & Mark Madden 9.55am: Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton

Daniel Van Tonder & Paul du Toit, Haydn Porteous & Allan Stanton 10.06am: Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan

Joel Girrbach & Mike Meldman, Kevin Yuan & Richard Bevan 10.17am: Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards

Jack Senior & Ric Kayne, Connor McKinney & Jeff Edwards 10.28am: Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos

Dylan Naidoo & Rob Louw, Felix Mory & Ferdinand Groos 10.39am: Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr

Marc Leishman & Dan Wallace, Yurav Premlall & Schalk Burger Jr 10.50am: Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris

Austen Truslow & Scott Desano, MJ Daffue & Paul Harris 11.01am: Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton

Zander Lombard & Sean Summers, Quentin Debove & Philippe Bucheton 11.12am: Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Robert Rock & Billy Getty

Herman Loubser & Mandla Mlangeni, Robert Rock & Billy Getty 11.23am: Clement Charmasson & David MacLean, Richard Mansell & Tim Edwards

Carnoustie - 10th Hole

9.00am: Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul

Brandon Stone & Michael Bloomberg, Jack Buchanan & Samir Kaul 9.11am: Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane

Mikael Lindberg & Jacob Wallenberg, Caleb Surratt & Jim Crane 9.22am: Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond

Jason Scrivener & Gerry McManus, Ryan Peake & Ross Desmond 9.33am: Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle

Brandon Robinson Thompson & Matthew Stillman, Adrien Saddier & Pierre Henri-Dentressangle 9.44am: David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen

David Ravetto & Norbert Dentressangle, Alejandro del Rey & Shantanu Narayen 9.55am: Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson

Robin Williams & Ken Hitchner, Hugo Townsend & Jan Bengtsson 10.06am: David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib

David Micheluzzi & Cian Foley, Scott Jamieson & Duncan Simpson-Craib 10.17am: Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt

Christiaan Burke & John van Wyk, Benjamin Follett-Smith & Thomas Abt 10.28am: Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan

Jay Mackenzie & Ian Botham, Josh Hill & Michael Vaughan 10.39am: Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas

Matias Sanchez & Allan Lamb, Shubhankar Sharma & Mark Nicholas 10.50am: Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman

Quim Vidal & Beltran Gomez-Acebo, Ben Schmidt & Justin Waterman 11.01am: Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson

Marcus Helligkilde & John Fry, Jack Thompson & Fred Robertson 11.12am: Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman

Yanhan Zhou & James Goulding, Tobias Jonsson & Dan Fireman 11.23am: Freddy Schott & Gary Saage, Rikuya Hoshino & Andrew White

Kingsbarns - 1st Hole

9.00am: Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, James Morrison & Peter Jones

Wade Ormsby & Kevin Pietersen, James Morrison & Peter Jones 9.11am: Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy

Matthew Jordan & Piers Morgan, Ryggs Johnston & AP McCoy 9.22am: Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson

Adri Arnaus & Max Herberstein, Jacob Skov Olesen & John Tyson 9.33am: Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin

Austin Bautista & Michael Pena, Renato Paratore & Ryan Friedkin 9.44am: Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney

Thriston Lawrence & Brian Higgins, Peter Uihlein & Scott Mahoney 9.55am: Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger

Calum Hill & Seth Waugh, Victor Perez & Lee Styslinger 10.06am: Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell

Nathan Kimsey & Huey Lewis, Jorge Campillo & Dave Farrell 10.17am: Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford

Adrian Meronk & Tom Chaplin, Elvis Smylie & Mike Rutherford 10.28am: Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr

Charles Howell III & Ruud Gullit, Ian Poulter & Tom Hartley Jr 10.39am: Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Sean Crocker & James Milner

Marcus Armitage & Gareth Bale, Sean Crocker & James Milner 10.50am: Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin

Cameron Adam & Mark Darbon, Guido Migliozzi & Sammy Eldin 11.01am: Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson

Dean Burmester & Nick Jonsson, Matteo Manassero & Peter Dawson 11.12am: Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis

Nick Voke & Sean Fitzpatrick, Jaco Prinsloo & Morne du Plessis 11.23am: Hennie de Plessis & Schalk Burger, Oliver Wilson & Steve Redgrave,

Kingsbarns - 10th Hole