Lee Westwood Confirmed For Legends Tour Debut

Lee Westwood will make his Legends Tour debut after being confirmed in the field for next week's Staysure English Legends at Chart Hills in Kent.

The former World No.1, now 53, is able to play on the DP World Tour-affiliated circuit after paying his $1m+ fines for competing in the LIV Golf League.

The move opens him up to playing events on the circuit formerly known as the European Senior Tour, including the Senior Open - which takes place at Royal Porthcawl next year.

Westwood and his fellow Majesticks GC teammate Ian Poulter finally paid their fines this summer and could re-join the European circuit in November at the start of the 2027 campaign.

The pair of Ryder Cup legends will make their first DP World Tour starts since January 2023 in October after it was confirmed they will tee it up in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Staysure English Legends

The three-day over 50s event features the likes of 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell, Paul McGinley and many recognizable former DP World Tour names.

Steve Webster will defend the title he won last year, when he birdied the 18th hole to beat Keith Horne and Bradley Dredge by a single stroke.

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There will also be a fourball match for fans to watch prior to the pro-am on Thursday, with Campbell partnering former Premier League footballer and TV personality Jimmy Bullard up against McGinley and YouTube star Peter Finch. Spectators can attend free of charge

“I’m looking forward to playing the Staysure English Legends Tournament at Chart Hills and making my first appearance on the Staysure Legends Tour," Westwood said.

"There’ll be a lot of familiar faces there, guys I’ve played with and against for a long time, so it should be a good week.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in front of a home crowd. The support you get in England is always great, so it’ll be nice to get out there at Chart Hills and hopefully give everyone something to enjoy.”

Ryan Howsam, Chairman of the Staysure Legends Tour, said: “To welcome a player of Lee’s calibre to the Staysure Legends Tour is hugely exciting. He has been one of the defining figures in European golf for more than three decades and his record at the very highest level speaks for itself.

“From reaching World Number One and winning around the world to representing Europe in 11 Ryder Cups, Lee has achieved an enormous amount in the game.

“To have him make his debut at the Staysure English Legends makes it even more special. It gives fans the opportunity to see one of England’s greatest players begin this next chapter on home soil, and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to Chart Hills.”