'I Just Didn't Capitalize' - Tiger Woods Off To Slow Start At 2024 US Open
Woods admitted his iron play and putting were costly after posting an opening round of 74 at Pinehurst No.2
Tiger Woods shared his frustrations after an opening round score of +4 to begin the US Open at Pinehurst No.2, stating he didn’t capitalize on a strong driving performance off the tee.
Woods began the day with a bang, rolling in a 12ft birdie putt on the 10th hole after beginning his round on the back nine.
Thursday roars.@TigerWoods is leading the 124th U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/ZDhfhK6dJhJune 13, 2024
Making the turn at +1 after dropped shots on 16 and 17, Woods was still within touching distance of the leaders, but a three-putt for bogey on the 1st was followed by short par misses on the 2nd and 4th.
“I didn't hit my irons particularly well. Didn't putt that great. Drove it on the string all day.” Woods told the media after his round.
“I thought I did the one thing I needed to do today, which is drive the ball well. I did that, I just didn't capitalize on any of it.”
The three-time US Open champion’s score of 74 is not disastrous considering the difficulty of the course at Pinehurst No.2, but he will have to clean up his iron play to book a weekend tee time.
“This golf course is all about the greens." Woods stated.
"The complexes are just so difficult and so severe that, I mean, I think 1-under par is only in fifth. There aren't that many scores that are low.
“It's hard to get the ball close. In most golf courses you play, you hit shots into where it's feeding off of slopes into flags, whereas collecting. Here everything is repelling. It's just hard to get the ball on top of the shelves. You know if you miss it short side, it's an auto bogey or higher.
“Being aggressive to a conservative line is I think how you need to play this particular golf course.”
Despite the disappointing opening round score, Woods believes he is physically improving after having to withdraw from the Masters and missing the cut at the PGA Championship last month.
Nevertheless, the 15-time Major champion reiterated he must pick his poison when it comes to playing in events.
“I'm physically getting better as the year has gone on. I just haven't been able to play as much because I just don't want to hurt myself pre, then I won't be able to play in the major championships.
“It's pick your poison, right? Play a lot with the potential of not playing, or not playing and fight being not as sharp.”
Woods begins his second round at 1.14pm local time on Friday.
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
