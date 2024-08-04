'I Think This Has The Potential To Be Right Up There With It' - Rory McIlroy Draws Ryder Cup Comparison To The Olympics

Although Rory McIlroy failed to secure a medal, his opinion of the Olympics only seemed to heighten following his final round at Le Golf National.

In the main event of the men's golf, World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, equalled the course record to win gold for Team USA, with Tommy Fleetwood claiming silver for Team GB and Hideki Matsuyama securing bronze for Japan.

It was an incredible finish and, following the finale, four-time Major winner McIlroy had nothing but praise for the event, as he compared it to the Ryder Cup in terms of drama!

"Amazing. We were talking about it out there and Nico (Hojgaard) reckons it's the best tournament he's ever been involved in, and he's played a Ryder Cup. I still think that the Ryder Cup is the best tournament that we have in our game, pure competition, and I think this has the potential to be right up there with it," stated McIlroy.

"I think with how much of a s**t show the game of golf is right now and you think about the two tournaments that might be the purest form of competition in our sport, we don't play for money in it. So it speaks volumes for what's important in sport and what's important, I think, every single player this week has had an amazing experience".

In the tournament itself, McIlroy would rue a costly shot at the par 4 15th that found the water, with the 35-year-old finishing two shots back of the bronze medal place and four back of Scheffler in first.

Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama on the podium in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

"(It's) probably one of the best individual competitions I've been a part of. I think just the atmosphere, even standing on the 16th tee and watching 18 and seeing Victor Perez come up 18 and how he was serenaded by the French crowds. We don't get that any other place that we play, maybe apart from The Ryder Cup. So yeah, I just thought it was an incredible atmosphere and environment to play in, and I think everyone in the field had a blast".

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After his finish, McIlroy's attention will now turn to the FedEx Cup finale, with the Northern Irishman currently sat in third place. He trails both Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, as McIlroy searches for a fourth title in the competition.