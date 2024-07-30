'You Need To Let Each Country Choose Who They Want To Play' - Jon Rahm Calls For Olympic Golf Qualification Changes
Rahm would like to see nations select their own Olympic golf players versus the current system that uses the Official World Golf Ranking
Jon Rahm makes his Olympics debut this week at Le Golf National after a "heartbreaking" miss last time in Tokyo due to Covid-19.
The Spaniard enters Paris 2024 as one of the favorites for gold after his maiden LIV Golf victory in the UK last week, where he won his first tournament since the Masters last April.
Rahm is joined by fellow LIV Golfer David Puig in Paris this week, where the duo will be competing separately in the individual race for medals. He hopes that a team event will come in the future - with a mixed team golf event looking likely for LA 2028 - and also called for changes to the selection process.
The qualifying for the Olympics currently uses the Official World Golf Ranking system, which does not award his tour - LIV Golf - points. There are 7 LIV Golfers in the Olympics but big names like Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith have missed out due to, in part, their tour's lack of world ranking points.
"I think you can always do it, like with other sports, and allow the countries to pick themselves. There needs to be some guidelines, but like Team USA Basketball has freedom to choose whoever they want," he said on the Olympics golf qualifying process.
"I understand it's a different circumstance, but I think you need to let each country choose who they want to play, and in the future, I would also like to see some team aspect in the Olympics, as well, right.
"I mean, we are here representing Spain. So I would love to actually, as a partner or somehow, whether as a combined sport or us playing together, to be able to represent Spain. That would be extremely nice to share the stage with another player, to do something different, to maybe what we do every other day, right."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rahm also opened up on his positive Covid-19 test ahead of Tokyo 2021, which came whilst he was World No.1.
"Yeah, at that time everything was so ambiguous. The virus; the protocols were changing and new information was coming every day," he said.
"It was painful to physically feel good and not be able to go. To take five or six tests and only one of being Olympics and being denied entrance was very heartbreaking, especially I think it was the day before we were supposed to fly. That was hard.
"It's not like almost everything else in golf where you have the following week to work. You have to wait three years to hopefully get the opportunity again. It was long.
"But a lot has happened since that time, and I'm very happy to be here and very happy to get a chance and get a crack at a golf course that I love and a golf course that I have good memories on."
Rahm returns to the scene of Europe's stunning 17.5 - 10.5 victory over the USA in the 2018 Ryder Cup, where he made his debut for Team Europe and defeated Tiger Woods in the Sunday singles. He doesn't think course knowledge will play too much of a factor this week.
"Being familiar with a golf course is always going to help. Experience is always going to help. It doesn't mean you're going to win," he said.
"Actually, I wouldn't think so. This golf course is pretty straightforward: Hit the fairway; hit the green. It limits you in so many ways, it almost tells you how it should be played. There's very few holes where you might see a variety of strategies.
"For the most part, I think you're going to see all of us hitting it to the same spots off the tee and playing it very, very similarly. But just having played here often, right, that comfort you might have on the golf course is maybe what can make a difference in certain ways, and more than that seeing the golf course in different weather conditions and knowing how to play it.
"But when you're the best players in the world, it really doesn't matter. That's the mentality you have. First-time players on a golf course win it, is not a topic that comes up very often.
"If this was the Ryder Cup, yeah, I would say maybe it's an advantage, would be more of an advantage if the entire team plays it. But in this case, not being match play and being stroke play, it's maybe not as big a factor as it maybe sounds like on paper."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
The Extraordinary List Of Rewards Poland Would Give Adrian Meronk If He Wins Olympic Gold At Paris 2024
The LIV golfer could walk away with an incredible bundle of prizes if he scoops a gold medal at the Olympic golf tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Should Olympic Golf Be Contested By Professionals Or Amateurs?
The Golf Monthly team debate whether the Olympics has got it right in reserving golf for the world's best professionals
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Extraordinary List Of Rewards Poland Would Give Adrian Meronk If He Wins Olympic Gold At Paris 2024
The LIV golfer could walk away with an incredible bundle of prizes if he scoops a gold medal at the Olympic golf tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Should Olympic Golf Be Contested By Professionals Or Amateurs?
The Golf Monthly team debate whether the Olympics has got it right in reserving golf for the world's best professionals
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How The 4 Relegated LIV Golfers Have Fared In 2024 So Far
Four LIV golfers had their careers on the circuit cut short after relegation in 2023, but what has happened to them since?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy Plays Old Course Ahead Of Olympics
The four-time Major winner is back in action at the Paris Olympics later in the week, and he got some preparation in at the Home of Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Long Has Golf Been In The Olympics For?
In Paris, golf will be making just its fifth appearance as an Olympic sport
By Michael Weston Published
-
All 120 Paris Olympic Golfers Ranked
60 men and 60 women will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in separate events at Le Golf National - with several players outside the World's top-300 involved
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Where Does Olympic Gold Rank vs The Golf Majors?
Golf in the Olympics is becoming more and more prestigious but does it compare to a Major win? Our team discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Why Golf In The Olympics Might Look Different Next Time At LA 2028
Discussions are taking place behind the scenes for a new Olympic golf format
By Michael Weston Published