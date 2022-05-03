Wells Fargo Championship Purse And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour moves from Mexico to Maryland as players compete for the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. This year will be a one-year departure from the Quail Hollow Club as they will play host to the Presidents Cup in September.

The course is a par 70 and measures at a competitive 7,160 yards. It underwent significant renovation in 2015 where several greens were flattened so new pin placements could be added alongside the introduction of run off areas elsewhere. The course boasts picturesque views of Rock Run Valley and visually stunning, yet penal, bunkering.

Rory McIlroy, fresh from a final-round 64 at Augusta National, where he tied the lowest Sunday score in Masters history, headlines the field as he looks to defend his title.

The Northern Irishman has finished outside the top-10 just twice in ten starts at the tournament and, although at a new venue for 2022, McIlroy has tasted plenty of success in the Washington D.C area having won the 2011 US Open by eight shots at the nearby Congressional Country Club.

Abraham Ancer was runner-up last year and will be hoping to go one better at a venue where he shares the course record. Morgan Hoffmann returns with just two starts remaining on a medical exemption. The American missed the cut at the RBC Heritage and requires 238.42 FedEx Cup points to maintain full Tour status. To put into perspective, the winner will receive 500 points this week.

Past champions in the likes of Max Homa, Jason Day, Brian Harman, James Hahn and Rickie Fowler are also in the field; alongside Major winners in Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY FULL BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $1,620,000.00 2 $981,000.00 3 $621,000.00 4 $441,000.00 5 $369,000.00 6 $326,250.00 7 $303,750.00 8 $281,250.00 9 $263,250.00 10 $245,250.00 11 $227,250.00 12 $209,250.00 13 $191,250.00 14 $173,250.00 15 $164,250.00 16 $155,250.00 17 $146,250.00 18 $137,250.00 19 $128,250.00 20 $119,250.00 21 $110,250.00 22 $101,250.00 23 $94,050.00 24 $86,850.00 25 $79,650.00 26 $72,450.00 27 $69,750.00 28 $67,050.00 29 $64,350.00 30 $61,650.00 31 $58,950.00 32 $56,250.00 33 $53,550.00 34 $51,300.00 35 $49,050.00 36 $46,800.00 37 $44,550.00 38 $42,750.00 39 $40,950.00 40 $39,150.00 41 $37,350.00 42 $35,550.00 43 $33,750.00 44 $31,950.00 45 $30,150.00 46 $28,350.00 47 $26,550.00 48 $25,110.00 49 $23,850.00 50 $23,130.00

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP?

The tournament purse for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is a record-high for the event at $9m.

WHO WON THE 2021 WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP?

Rory McIlroy ended the second-longest victory drought of his career when he produced a three-under par round 68 to take the spoils. Despite struggling with a neck injury, the Northern Irishman held off the charge of Abraham Ancer who finished one shot back.

The victory came on Mother's Day and marked the first since he and wife, Erica Stoll, welcomed their daughter Poppy into the world.