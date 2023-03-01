HSBC Women’s World Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Jin Young Ko returns to defend her title at Sentosa Golf Club

Jin Young Ko holds aloft the trophy after winning the 2022 HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club
Jin young Ko returns to defend the trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After last week’s hugely impressive field for the Honda LPGA Thailand, more of the world’s best players tee it up at Sentosa Golf Club this week in the tournament many dub ‘Asia’s Major’.

Among them is defending champion Jin Young Ko, who claimed her 13th LPGA Tour victory in 2022 following a two-shot win over In Jee Chun and Minjee Lee. That was the South Korean’s most recent victory in what was an injury plagued year for the two-time Major winner, coming off the back of five titles in 2021.

The World No.5 tied for sixth at last week’s event, indicating she could be returning to some of the best form. She will be hoping to build on that momentum this week. There is certainly recent history of success among South Koreans. Including the 27-year-old’s victory last year, six out of the last seven winners have hailed from the country, including World No.9 Hyo-Jun Kim, who won two years ago.

The two players Ko beat last year are back too, with World No.8 Chun playing her first tournament since her tie for 32nd at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and World No.3 Lee hoping to bounce back from a disappointing finish of 67th last week.

The winner of that event was American Lilia Vu, and she will be hopeful of backing up her maiden LPGA Tour title with a second victory this week. To do so she will once again need to overcome the challenge of many more of the world’s best, including World No.1 Lydia Ko, World No.2 Nelly Korda and World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul.

Also like last week, the list of top-quality players runs far deeper than that with 18 of the world’s top 20 players competing. Once again, the only person missing from the top 10 is Lexi Thompson, who played in this week’s Seminole Pro-Member in Florida. So, look out for appearances from World No.7 Brooke Henderson and World No.10 Nasa Hataoka, too.

The player immediately outside the top 10, Leona Maguire, also plays, as does World No.13 Celine Boutier, who finishing tied for fourth in Thailand with Maja Stark, who is also in the field.

There is a string of talent elsewhere too, including Major winners Danielle Kang, Ashleigh Buhai, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist as players compete for a $1.8m purse.

HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$270,000
2nd$66,643
3rd$120,888
4th$93,516
5th$75,270
6th$61,584
7th$51,548
8th$45,162
9th$40,600
10th$36,951
11th$34,213
12th$31,932
13th$29,925
14th$28,101
15th$26,458
16th$24,998
17th$23,722
18th$22,627
19th$21,714
20th$20,984
21st$20,255
22nd$19,524
23rd$18,795
24th$18,064
25th$17,427
26th$16,788
27th$16,148
28th$15,510
29th$14,872
30th$14,324
31st$13,776
32nd$13,229
33rd$12,681
34th$12,134
35th$11,679
36th$11,222
37th$10,767
38th$10,310
39th$9,853
40th$9,488
41st$9,124
42nd$8,760
43rd$8,393
44th$8,029
45th$7,755
46th$7,481
47th$7,207
48th$6,934
49th$6,660
50th$6,386
51st$6,205
52nd$6,021
53rd$5,838
54th$5,657
55th$5,474
56th$5,291
57th$5,109
58th$4,926
59th$4,745
60th$4,562
61st$4,471
62nd$4,379
63rd$4,288
64th$4,198
65th$4,105
66th$4,014
67th$3,924
68th$3,831
69th$3,740
70th$3,650
71st$3,605
72nd$3,558

HSBC Women’s World Championship Field

  • Marina Alex
  • Narin An
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Celine Boutier
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Matilda Castren
  • Tiffany Chan
  • Chella Choi
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • In Gee Chun
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Maria Fassi
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Linn Grant
  • Hannah Green
  • Georgia Hall
  • Mina Harigae
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Brooke Henderson
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Danielle Kang
  • Megan Khang
  • A Lim Kim
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Lydia Ko
  • Jessica Korda
  • Nelly Korda
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Alison Lee
  • Andrea Lee
  • Minjee Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Yu Liu
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Leona Maguire
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Paula Reto
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Mao Saigo
  • Lizette Salas
  • Yuka Saso
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Yuting Shi
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Jenny Shin
  • Maja Stark
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Amanda Tan
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Atthaya Thitikul
  • Lilia Vu
  • Amy Yang

Where Is The HSBC Women's World Championship Played?

Who Is In The Field For The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand?

Like last week's Honda LPGA Thailand, many of the world's best players are in the field, including World No.1 Lydia Ko and the winner of that event, Lilia Vu. Eight more from the world's top 10 play, with only World No.6 Lexi Thompson from it missing the event.

