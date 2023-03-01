HSBC Women’s World Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
Jin Young Ko returns to defend her title at Sentosa Golf Club
After last week’s hugely impressive field for the Honda LPGA Thailand, more of the world’s best players tee it up at Sentosa Golf Club this week in the tournament many dub ‘Asia’s Major’.
Among them is defending champion Jin Young Ko, who claimed her 13th LPGA Tour victory in 2022 following a two-shot win over In Jee Chun and Minjee Lee. That was the South Korean’s most recent victory in what was an injury plagued year for the two-time Major winner, coming off the back of five titles in 2021.
The World No.5 tied for sixth at last week’s event, indicating she could be returning to some of the best form. She will be hoping to build on that momentum this week. There is certainly recent history of success among South Koreans. Including the 27-year-old’s victory last year, six out of the last seven winners have hailed from the country, including World No.9 Hyo-Jun Kim, who won two years ago.
The two players Ko beat last year are back too, with World No.8 Chun playing her first tournament since her tie for 32nd at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and World No.3 Lee hoping to bounce back from a disappointing finish of 67th last week.
The winner of that event was American Lilia Vu, and she will be hopeful of backing up her maiden LPGA Tour title with a second victory this week. To do so she will once again need to overcome the challenge of many more of the world’s best, including World No.1 Lydia Ko, World No.2 Nelly Korda and World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul.
Also like last week, the list of top-quality players runs far deeper than that with 18 of the world’s top 20 players competing. Once again, the only person missing from the top 10 is Lexi Thompson, who played in this week’s Seminole Pro-Member in Florida. So, look out for appearances from World No.7 Brooke Henderson and World No.10 Nasa Hataoka, too.
The player immediately outside the top 10, Leona Maguire, also plays, as does World No.13 Celine Boutier, who finishing tied for fourth in Thailand with Maja Stark, who is also in the field.
There is a string of talent elsewhere too, including Major winners Danielle Kang, Ashleigh Buhai, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist as players compete for a $1.8m purse.
HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$270,000
|2nd
|$66,643
|3rd
|$120,888
|4th
|$93,516
|5th
|$75,270
|6th
|$61,584
|7th
|$51,548
|8th
|$45,162
|9th
|$40,600
|10th
|$36,951
|11th
|$34,213
|12th
|$31,932
|13th
|$29,925
|14th
|$28,101
|15th
|$26,458
|16th
|$24,998
|17th
|$23,722
|18th
|$22,627
|19th
|$21,714
|20th
|$20,984
|21st
|$20,255
|22nd
|$19,524
|23rd
|$18,795
|24th
|$18,064
|25th
|$17,427
|26th
|$16,788
|27th
|$16,148
|28th
|$15,510
|29th
|$14,872
|30th
|$14,324
|31st
|$13,776
|32nd
|$13,229
|33rd
|$12,681
|34th
|$12,134
|35th
|$11,679
|36th
|$11,222
|37th
|$10,767
|38th
|$10,310
|39th
|$9,853
|40th
|$9,488
|41st
|$9,124
|42nd
|$8,760
|43rd
|$8,393
|44th
|$8,029
|45th
|$7,755
|46th
|$7,481
|47th
|$7,207
|48th
|$6,934
|49th
|$6,660
|50th
|$6,386
|51st
|$6,205
|52nd
|$6,021
|53rd
|$5,838
|54th
|$5,657
|55th
|$5,474
|56th
|$5,291
|57th
|$5,109
|58th
|$4,926
|59th
|$4,745
|60th
|$4,562
|61st
|$4,471
|62nd
|$4,379
|63rd
|$4,288
|64th
|$4,198
|65th
|$4,105
|66th
|$4,014
|67th
|$3,924
|68th
|$3,831
|69th
|$3,740
|70th
|$3,650
|71st
|$3,605
|72nd
|$3,558
HSBC Women’s World Championship Field
- Marina Alex
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Chella Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Yuting Shi
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Maja Stark
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Amanda Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lilia Vu
- Amy Yang
Where Is The HSBC Women's World Championship Played?
The tournament takes place at Sentosa Golf Club, which is also the venue for one of the 2023 LIV Golf League events. It is well-regarded for its fast, challenging greens, contours and signature holes.
Who Is In The Field For The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand?
Like last week's Honda LPGA Thailand, many of the world's best players are in the field, including World No.1 Lydia Ko and the winner of that event, Lilia Vu. Eight more from the world's top 10 play, with only World No.6 Lexi Thompson from it missing the event.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
