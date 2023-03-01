HSBC Women’s World Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

After last week’s hugely impressive field for the Honda LPGA Thailand, more of the world’s best players tee it up at Sentosa Golf Club this week in the tournament many dub ‘Asia’s Major’.

Among them is defending champion Jin Young Ko, who claimed her 13th LPGA Tour victory in 2022 following a two-shot win over In Jee Chun and Minjee Lee. That was the South Korean’s most recent victory in what was an injury plagued year for the two-time Major winner, coming off the back of five titles in 2021.

The World No.5 tied for sixth at last week’s event, indicating she could be returning to some of the best form. She will be hoping to build on that momentum this week. There is certainly recent history of success among South Koreans. Including the 27-year-old’s victory last year, six out of the last seven winners have hailed from the country, including World No.9 Hyo-Jun Kim, who won two years ago.

The two players Ko beat last year are back too, with World No.8 Chun playing her first tournament since her tie for 32nd at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and World No.3 Lee hoping to bounce back from a disappointing finish of 67th last week.

The winner of that event was American Lilia Vu, and she will be hopeful of backing up her maiden LPGA Tour title with a second victory this week. To do so she will once again need to overcome the challenge of many more of the world’s best, including World No.1 Lydia Ko, World No.2 Nelly Korda and World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul.

Also like last week, the list of top-quality players runs far deeper than that with 18 of the world’s top 20 players competing. Once again, the only person missing from the top 10 is Lexi Thompson, who played in this week’s Seminole Pro-Member in Florida. So, look out for appearances from World No.7 Brooke Henderson and World No.10 Nasa Hataoka, too.

The player immediately outside the top 10, Leona Maguire, also plays, as does World No.13 Celine Boutier, who finishing tied for fourth in Thailand with Maja Stark, who is also in the field.

There is a string of talent elsewhere too, including Major winners Danielle Kang, Ashleigh Buhai, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist as players compete for a $1.8m purse.

HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $270,000 2nd $66,643 3rd $120,888 4th $93,516 5th $75,270 6th $61,584 7th $51,548 8th $45,162 9th $40,600 10th $36,951 11th $34,213 12th $31,932 13th $29,925 14th $28,101 15th $26,458 16th $24,998 17th $23,722 18th $22,627 19th $21,714 20th $20,984 21st $20,255 22nd $19,524 23rd $18,795 24th $18,064 25th $17,427 26th $16,788 27th $16,148 28th $15,510 29th $14,872 30th $14,324 31st $13,776 32nd $13,229 33rd $12,681 34th $12,134 35th $11,679 36th $11,222 37th $10,767 38th $10,310 39th $9,853 40th $9,488 41st $9,124 42nd $8,760 43rd $8,393 44th $8,029 45th $7,755 46th $7,481 47th $7,207 48th $6,934 49th $6,660 50th $6,386 51st $6,205 52nd $6,021 53rd $5,838 54th $5,657 55th $5,474 56th $5,291 57th $5,109 58th $4,926 59th $4,745 60th $4,562 61st $4,471 62nd $4,379 63rd $4,288 64th $4,198 65th $4,105 66th $4,014 67th $3,924 68th $3,831 69th $3,740 70th $3,650 71st $3,605 72nd $3,558

Where Is The HSBC Women's World Championship Played? The tournament takes place at Sentosa Golf Club, which is also the venue for one of the 2023 LIV Golf League events. It is well-regarded for its fast, challenging greens, contours and signature holes.