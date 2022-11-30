LIV Golf Adds Valderrama, Sentosa And El Camaleon To 2023 League Schedule

Since the conclusion of LIV Golf’s inaugural season with the Team Championship at Florida’s Trump National Doral, much of the attention has turned to the 2023 season, where its expanded 14-tournament League will take in more areas of the world.

Earlier this month, Adelaide’s Grange Golf Club was confirmed as the venue for the Australian leg, taking place in April. Now, three other venues have been confirmed - including the renowned Valderrama in Spain, which had been the host of the DP World Tour’s Andalusia Masters. The legendary course will host the LIV Golf tournament between 30 June and 2 July. Before that, though, the season will begin in Mexico, as reported earlier in the week, at Mayakoba’s El Camaleon - a course designed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The week after the Adelaide tournament, the League will move on to Singapore for a tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club - one of the best-known courses in Asia. It is well-regarded for its fast, challenging greens, contours and signature holes. The venue had been rumoured to be a target for LIV Golf in August. Back then, there had been reports that the R&A had informed officials at the club that “they would be shunned by the rest of the golf world” if it agreed to host a LIV Golf tournament. However, that was later denied by the club.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Commenting on the three venues, Norman said: “LIV Golf is truly a global league dedicated to expanding the sport throughout the world, and these destinations for the league’s 2023 launch showcase our commitment to tournament play at the highest level. These venues have played host to signature moments in golf, and we’re excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world’s best courses.”

While the announcement of three new venues indicates plans for the 2023 LIV Golf season are progressing, it is the confirmation of Valderrama that is likely to create the most interest. The course is widely recognised as one of Europe’s best and, as well as the Andalucia Masters, it has hosted some of the biggest tournaments in the game, including the 1997 Ryder Cup, which Europe won.

Confirmation of the full schedule for the 2023 LIV Golf season is expected in the coming days.

