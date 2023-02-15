Aramco Saudi Ladies International Purse, Prize Money And Field

Following a five-fold increase, the purse for year’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International offers equal prize money to the men’s tournament, which took place at the start of the month.

That means players will be competing for a $5m prize fund at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. Of that, with the winner will earn $750,000. Not surprisingly, given the enormous financial incentive, many of the world’s best are in the 120-player field for the event including six of the world's top 10 and a total of 13 Major winners.

Georgia Hall is back to defend the trophy she won in 2022. The 2018 British Women’s Open champion won by a commanding five shots ahead of Johanna Gustavsson and Kristyna Napoleaova last year, and she will be confident of a repeat performance in 2023.

However, much of the expectation will be on World No.1 Lydia Ko. This will be Ko's first tournament since the two-time Major winner split with her caddie, Derek Kistler, despite a stellar 2022 that included three LPGA Tour victories among nine top-five finishes. The New Zealander will hope that the change will ensure she remains on top of her game in 2023, starting with the tournament she won two years ago.

Lexi Thompson, who won the Chevron Championship in 2014, is another standout name. The World No.7’s most recent win came last October in the Aramco Team Series New York, and she will hope for a strong start to her year in Saudi Arabia this week.

Other Major winners playing this week include World No.8 In Gee Chun, whose most recent of her three Major victories came in last year’s Women’s PGA Championship, and 2014 Evian Championship winner, World No.9 Hyo-Joo Kim. Danielle Kang, who won the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship and Hannah Green, who won the same tournament two years later, also play.

The most recent Major winner was South African Ashleigh Buhai, who claimed victory in last year’s AIG Women’s Open and she also plays this week. Anna Nordqvist, Jeong Eun Lee6, A Lim Kim, Eun-Hee Ji and Patty Tavatanakit complete the list of Major winners in the field.

The star-quality doesn’t end there. Other high-profile players competing include 2022 Race To Costa Del Sol victor Linn Grant, World No.4 Atthaya Thitikul, who became the second youngest World No.1 – albeit briefly – last year and World No.10 Nasa Hataoka. The four players immediately outside the top 10, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull, Xi Yu Lin, Celine Boutier, also play.



Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Aramco Saudi Ladies International Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $750,000 2nd $450,000 3rd $300,000 4th $225,000 5th $180,000 6th $155,000 7th $140,000 8th $125,000 9th $120,000 10th $115,000 11th $110,000 12th $105,000 13th $100,000 14th $95,000 15th $90,000 16th $87,500 17th $85,000 18th $82,500 19th $80,000 20th $77,500 21st $74,000 22nd $71,500 23rd $69,000 24th $66,500 25th $64,000 26th $61,500 27th $58,500 28th $56,000 29th $53,500 30th $51,000 31st $49,000 32nd $46,500 33rd $44,500 34th $43,000 35th $41,500 36th $40,000 37th $38,400 38th $37,000 39th $35,500 40th $34,000 41st $32,500 42nd $31,000 43rd $29,500 44th $28,000 45th $27,000 46th $26,000 47th $25,000 48th $24,000 49th $23,500 50th $23,000 51st $22,000 52nd $21,000 53rd $20,000 54th $19,500 55th $18,500 56th $17,000 57th $16,500 58th $16,000 59th $15,500 60th $15,000 61st $14,500 62nd $14,000 63rd $13,500 64th $13,000 65th $12,500 66th $12,000

Aramco Saudi Ladies International Field

Casandra Alexander

Carmen Alonso

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Elin Arvidsson

Aditi Ashok

Pia Babnik

Marta Sanz Barrio

Patricia Sanz Barrio

Laura Beveridge

Celine Boutier

Becky Brewerton

Ashleigh Buhai

Hannah Burke

Virginia Elena Carta

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Ayean Cho

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Rosie Davies

Manon De Roey

Annabel Dimmock

Gemma Dryburgh

Nicole Broch Estrup

Maria Fassi

Cloe Frankish

Cara Gainer

Nicole Garcia

Eleanor Givens

Linn Grant

Emma Grechi

Hannah Green

Johanna Gustavsson

Minsong Ha

Maha Haddioui

Georgia Hall

Lydia Hall

Leonie Harm

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Caroline Hedwall

Esther Henseleit

Alice Hewson

Whitney Hillier

Jung Min Hong

Charley Hull

Jeong Mee Hwang

Jinhee Im

Yun Ji Jeong

Eun-Hee Ji

Felicity Johnson

Trish Johnson

Danielle Kang

Jessica Karlsson

A Lim Kim

Hyo-Joo Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Tiia Koivisto

Stephanie Kyriacou

Lydia Ko

Aline Krauter

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

So Mi Lee

Camilla Lennarth

HeeJeong Lim

Xi Yu Lin

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Jana Melichova

Kim Metraux

Morgane Metraux

Anne-Charlotte Mora

Chiara Noja

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Lee-Anne Pace

Alexa Pano

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lisa Pettersson

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Gabriela Ruffels

Hae Ran Ryu

Yuka Saso

Agathe Sauzon

Sarah Schober

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Marianne Skarpnord

Ga Eun Song

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Linnea Strom

Yujin Sung

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Michele Thomson

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Albane Valenzuela

Anne Van Dam

Lilia Vu

Ursula Wikstrom

Chloe Williams

Sophie Witt

Angel Yin

Liz Young

