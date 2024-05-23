How To Watch US Women’s Open: Peacock, USA Network And NBC Schedule
The US Women's Open is nearly upon us - here are your options for catching the action at Lancaster Country Club
The second women's Major of the year is right around the corner as 156 of the world's best players descend upon Lancaster Country Club for the US Women's Open.
Allisen Corpuz returns as the defending champion after she stormed to a three-shot victory at Pebble Beach last year to claim her maiden Major triumph. The American, though, has endured a quiet start to the season so far and will face a battle to retain her title.
Her main challenge for the week is expected to come from World No.1 Nelly Korda who arrives in red-hot form after a remarkable six wins in her last seven starts. The American strode to victory at the Chevron Championship - the year's first women's Major - and most recently held off Hannah Green to win the Mizuho Americas Open.
Elsewhere, there will be eyes on Rose Zhang after the 20-year-old claimed her second LPGA title at the Cognizant Founders Cup earlier in May. The former collegiate star was unable to defend her title at the Mizuho Americas Open due to illness but will be back to full fitness and hoping to contend this week as she eyes up her maiden Major championship.
In Gee Chun will return to Pennsylvania with happy memories having won the US Women's Open the last time it was hosted at Lancaster Country Club, while two-time Major champion Lydia Ko needs just one more win to secure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Ahead of what promises to be another enthralling week of Major championship action, here is everything you need to know about keeping up with every minute of the action in the USA and UK.
HOW TO WATCH THE US WOMEN'S OPEN IN THE US
All times EDT
Thursday 30 May:
First-round coverage: 12pm-2pm (Peacock), 2pm-8pm (USA Network).
Friday 31 May:
Second-round coverage: 12pm-2pm (Peacock), 2pm-8pm (USA Network).
Saturday 1 June:
Third-round coverage: 1pm-3pm (Peacock), 3pm-6pm (NBC).
Sunday 2 June:
Final-round coverage: 2pm-3pm (Peacock), 3pm-4pm (USA Network), 4pm-7pm (NBC).
HOW TO WATCH THE US WOMEN'S OPEN IN THE UK
All times BST
Thursday 30 May:
First-round coverage: 5pm-10.30pm (Sky Sports Mix), 10.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Main Event).
Friday 31 May:
Second-round coverage: 5pm-10.30pm (Sky Sports Mix), 10.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Main Event).
Saturday 1 June:
Third-round coverage: 6pm-7.30pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.30pm-midnight (Sky Sports Main Event).
Sunday 2 June:
Final-round coverage: 7pm-midnight (Sky Sports Main Event).
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
