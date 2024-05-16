Defending Champion Rose Zhang Withdraws After 3 Holes Of Title Defence

The American was attempting the first successful defence of her career at the Mizuho Americas Open but lasted only a few holes before pulling out

Rose Zhang at the 2024 Founders Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Defending champion Rose Zhang withdrew from the Mizuho Americas Open after just three holes on Thursday.

Zhang had won the same tournament on her professional debut in 2023 to scoop her maiden LPGA Tour title and was looking to successfully defend for the first time in her fledgling career.

But in a post on social media explaining the decision, the LPGA Tour said Zhang's decision was made "due to illness."

The 20-year-old Californian had begun her first round on the back nine at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey with two pars and a double bogey before choosing to exit the tournament. Fellow playing partners, Lydia Ko and Albane Valenzuela will complete the first and second round as a pair.

The LPGA Tour said that Zhang's next competitive start is set to be at the US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club between May 30-June 2.

Zhang had come into this week's competition - which is being hosted by legendary figure, Michelle Wie West - in perfect form having battled past Madelene Sagstrom in a fascinating shoot-out at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Zhang's success last week officially ended Nelly Korda's run of five consecutive LPGA Tour trophies and prevented her fellow American from moving past Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez for most LPGA Tour victories in a row.

It was the first time she had not won an LPGA Tour event since the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in mid-January, the first tournament of the 2024 season. The World No.1 ended last week T7 following a disappointing weekend that featured a pair of one-over scores.

Korda had made a slow start at the Americas Open, too, shooting one-over par across her first nine holes - the back-nine at Liberty National - as she attempts to rediscover her winning touch.

America's Andrea Lee was the early pace-setter in New Jersey, starting out on four-under through her front nine, as Australia's in-form Gabriela Ruffels closed in on three-under in the group behind.

Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

