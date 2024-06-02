How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The US Women’s Open

The US Women’s Open’s prize money has been increasing at a rapid pace in recent years, with the $12m on offer in 2024 three times the amount that was available at the tournament a decade ago.

It’s not just the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening who will benefit from the increased prize money on offer, though – the player’s caddie will also be in line for a significant payday.

While caddies are independent contractors and therefore free to negotiate their own terms, it is not unreasonable to assume that the winning caddie will take 10% of the prize money.

Last year, Allisen Corpuz picked up prize money of $2m after her two-shot win over Charley Hull and Jenny Shin. That would have handed her caddie, Jay Monahan (no, not that one) around $200,000 for his contribution, with the likelihood of a base payment to cover his expenses for the week also heading his way.

The 2024 tournament offers more money than any other in the history of the women’s game, and USGA CEO Mike Whan confirmed in a press conference before the Lancaster Country Club event that the winner will receive $2.4m, so it's is likely the winning caddie will earn in the region of $240,000 this week.

Mike Whan has confirmed the winner of the 2024 Major will claim $2.4m - leaving the caddie in line for around $240,000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it’s not just winning caddies who will receive decent money, although percentages for caddies of non-winners are typically around the 5-7% mark. That means even those caddying for players who narrowly miss out on the trophy could earn a high five or even a low six-figure sum.

Whan also confirmed that the 2024 US Women’s Open would see even those who miss the cut receive payment. He said: “We will be playing for $12m, the largest purse in the women's game, a $2.4 million winner's check and $10,000 to anybody who misses the cut.

"As I've said I think every year that I've been here, we really view making it into this championship making the cut. If 2,000 were trying to get into 156 slots, they've made it as far as we're concerned.”

Because of that, while caddies packing their bags after two days won’t be in line for anywhere near as much as the one whose player hoists the trophy on Sunday evening, at least there’ll be some consolation as they head out of Lancaster Country Club reflecting on what might have been.