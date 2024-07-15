How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The Open Championship

With a record prize pool on offer at the 152nd Open Championship, the winning caddie is in for a pretty payday at Royal Troon

Caddie and player at the Open Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The R&A have offered a record prize pool for players competing in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, with the Champion Golfer of the Year set to bring home a whopping $3.1 million.

This is good news for the caddies at the tournament, who should be in line for a healthy payday if their player finds themselves near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday evening.

Typically, caddies on tour have a standard agreement that sees them earn 10% of their player's tournament check, meaning the caddie of the Champion Golfer of the Year is set to net $310,000. 

It's an impressive number, but not as impressive as the $430,000 it is estimated Bryson DeChambeau's caddie Gregory Bodine earned after the American pipped Rory McIlroy to the Gregory Bodine title at Pinehurst No.2 last month. 

The R&A announced that the 2024 Open Championship prize purse would be the biggest in tournament history at $17 million, an increase of $500,000 from 2023. 

Brian Harman strolled to victory at Royal Liverpool last year, earning $3 million alongside the Claret Jug. His caddie, Oklahoma City native Scott Tway, bagged a tasty $300,000 through his player's success. 

The life of a professional caddie is a hard but lucrative one. Caddies are expected to travel the world alongside their player, conforming strictly to their schedule alone. Caddies are handsomely paid if their players are successful however, with Scottie Scheffler's caddie Ted Scott earning an estimated $2.5 million alone this season.

Scheffler's victory at The Masters in April was just one of just six victories so far this season in addition to triumphs at the Arnold Palmer invitational, the Players Championship, the RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament and most recently at the Travelers Championship last month. 

Scott will be hoping Scheffler can deliver again at Royal Troon this week to earn another nice payday for the veteran looper. 

