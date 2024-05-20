How Much Money Has Nelly Korda Won In 2024?

World No.1 Nelly Korda is enjoying a run of form that the overwhelming majority of players can only dream of, scoring six victories from just eight appearances in 2024.

The 25-year-old has a worst result of T16 this year - that arrived in the opening event of the season - and she has won six of the past seven tournaments heading into the US Women's Open.

After chaining five wins in a row together, falling one short of setting a new all-time record for consecutive LPGA Tour titles, Korda responded to the relative disappointment of a T7 finish at the Cognizant Founders Cup by winning in her most-recent start at the Mizuho Americas Open.

As a result, not only does the Florida-born golfer have a lot of trophies in her cabinet now, but she has also earned a fantastic amount of money this year alone.

Starting with the $24,216 check for a T16 result at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Korda then scooped a $262,500 prize after triumphing at the LPGA Drive On Championship in her home town of Bradenton.

Nelly Korda with the Chevron Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having not played in February, Korda returned in March to claim $300,000 for winning the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and move up to World No.1.

She later collected the same figure after coming first at the T-Mobile Match Play following her victory over Leona Maguire. In between those two successes, Korda picked up $337,500 at the Ford Championship thanks to yet another win.

Yet, the World No.1's greatest achievement (and biggest pay check) of 2024 so far arrived via her second career Major at The Chevron Championship. Korda won by two shots and earned $1.2 million in the process.

A $69,492 consolation accompanied the 25-year-old's top-10 finish at the Cognizant Founders Cup as her winning streak ended - days after Korda attended the Met Gala - before a return to the top step at last weekend's Americas Open and a check for $450,000 via her latest victory.

All told, Korda has earned $2,943,708 in prize money alone this season, not taking into account her various sponsorship and endorsement deals. After turning professional in 2016 and joining the LPGA Tour a year later, Korda's career earnings currently stands at $11,880,981.

Men's World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has earned over $18.5 million in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simply looking at 2024, though, Korda is still $1.77 million in front of the LPGA Tour's second-most lucrative earner, Hannah Green. Korda is also comfortably above the current PGA Tour average, too, which sits at $1,186,559 through the Wells Fargo Championship.

But compared to her peers on the men's side, Korda's earnings are relatively small. Men's World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has collected $18,693,235 so far this season while Xander Schauffele - who lifted the PGA Championship on Sunday - was rewarded with more money for that one victory ($3.3 million) than Korda has managed in her eight starts.