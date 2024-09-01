How Much Each Player Won At The Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler eased to victory at the Tour Championship to earn $25m, but there were some handsome payouts for the others in the field for the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale

Scottie Scheffler is awarded the FedEx Cup by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan
Scottie Scheffler won the first prize of $25m
Mike Hall
By
published

The season-long race for the FedEx Cup is complete following the Tour Championship, and it came as little surprise that World No.1 Scottie Scheffler emerged on top of the leaderboard at East Lake after he eased to a four-shot win over Collin Morikawa.

That earned Scheffler the biggest paycheck of his career, a staggering $25m, taking his total earnings for the year to over $62m

Morikawa briefly sensed an opportunity during the final round when the gap to Scheffler narrowed to just two shots after a rare shank from the leader on the eighth. However, no sooner had Scheffler given Morikawa a glimmer of hope, he responded with three successive birdies before eventually easing to victory.

While two-time Major winner Morikawa, not for the first time this season, ended up playing second fiddle to Scheffler, he can take solace from the fact that he banked $12.5m for his efforts.

Collin Morikawa takes a shot at the Tour Championship

Runner-up Collin Morikawa won $12.5m

Morikawa also has the honesty of Sahith Theegala to thank that it wasn’t reduced to $10m. Theegala called a penalty on himself during the third round, which cost him two shots, and that’s what he ended up trailing Morikawa by. Had Theegala finished T2, they each would have won $10m. In the end, Theegala’s incredible sportsmanship meant he has to settle for $7.5m.

Beneath Theegala there was a three-way tie for fourth involving Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele and Russell Henley. Schauffele saved some brilliance for the end of his round, holing out on 18 to earn him an extra $1.33m. However, it came at a cost to Henley and Scott, whose payouts were reduced by $666,000 each, with the three ultimately earning $4,833,333.

Further down the leaderboard, three-time FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy finished T9 with Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry, handing the trio $1,608,333, while last year’s winner, Viktor Hovland, finished T12 with Sam Burns, giving them each $1m.

Viktor Hovland takes a shot at the Tour Championship

Last year's winner Viktor Hovland earned $1m

Even at the foot of the leaderboard, there was a healthy payout, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Tom Hoge each winning $555,000.

Below are the payouts for each of the 30 players in the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship Prize Money Payout

PositionPlayerPrize Money
1Scottie Scheffler (-30)$25,000,000
2Collin Morikawa (-26)$12,500,000
3Sahith Theegala (-24)$7,500,000
T4Russell Henley (-19)$4,833,333
T4Adam Scott (-19)$4,833,333
T4Xander Schauffele (-19)$4,833,333
7Sungjae Im (-18)$2,750,000
8Wyndham Clark (-17)$2,250,000
T9Rory McIlroy (-16)$1,608,333
T9Hideki Matsuyama (-16)$1,608,333
T9Shane Lowry (-16)$1,608,333
T12Viktor Hovland (-15)$1,000,000
T12Sam Burns (-15)$1,000,000
T14Justin Thomas (-14)$905,000
T14Taylor Pendrith (-14)$905,000
16Ludvig Aberg (-12)$795,000
T17Robert MacIntyre (-11)$755,000
T17Matthieu Pavon (-11)$755,000
T17Patrick Cantlay (-11)$755,000
20Tommy Fleetwood (-10)$715,000
T21Keegan Bradley (-8)$660,000
T21Byeong Hun An (-8)$660,000
T23Billy Horschel (-6)$615,000
T23Aaron Rai (-6)$615,000
T23Tony Finau (-6)$615,000
26Akshay Bhatia (-5)$590,000
T27Chris Kirk (-3)$575,000
T27Sepp Straka (-3)$575,000
T29Christiaan Bezuidenhout (3)$555,000
T29Tom Hoge (3)$555,000
