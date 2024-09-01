How Much Each Player Won At The Tour Championship

The season-long race for the FedEx Cup is complete following the Tour Championship, and it came as little surprise that World No.1 Scottie Scheffler emerged on top of the leaderboard at East Lake after he eased to a four-shot win over Collin Morikawa.

That earned Scheffler the biggest paycheck of his career, a staggering $25m, taking his total earnings for the year to over $62m.

Morikawa briefly sensed an opportunity during the final round when the gap to Scheffler narrowed to just two shots after a rare shank from the leader on the eighth. However, no sooner had Scheffler given Morikawa a glimmer of hope, he responded with three successive birdies before eventually easing to victory.

While two-time Major winner Morikawa, not for the first time this season, ended up playing second fiddle to Scheffler, he can take solace from the fact that he banked $12.5m for his efforts.

Runner-up Collin Morikawa won $12.5m (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morikawa also has the honesty of Sahith Theegala to thank that it wasn’t reduced to $10m. Theegala called a penalty on himself during the third round, which cost him two shots, and that’s what he ended up trailing Morikawa by. Had Theegala finished T2, they each would have won $10m. In the end, Theegala’s incredible sportsmanship meant he has to settle for $7.5m.

Beneath Theegala there was a three-way tie for fourth involving Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele and Russell Henley. Schauffele saved some brilliance for the end of his round, holing out on 18 to earn him an extra $1.33m. However, it came at a cost to Henley and Scott, whose payouts were reduced by $666,000 each, with the three ultimately earning $4,833,333.

Further down the leaderboard, three-time FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy finished T9 with Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry, handing the trio $1,608,333, while last year’s winner, Viktor Hovland, finished T12 with Sam Burns, giving them each $1m.

Last year's winner Viktor Hovland earned $1m (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even at the foot of the leaderboard, there was a healthy payout, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Tom Hoge each winning $555,000.

Below are the payouts for each of the 30 players in the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship Prize Money Payout