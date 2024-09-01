How Much Each Player Won At The Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler eased to victory at the Tour Championship to earn $25m, but there were some handsome payouts for the others in the field for the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale
The season-long race for the FedEx Cup is complete following the Tour Championship, and it came as little surprise that World No.1 Scottie Scheffler emerged on top of the leaderboard at East Lake after he eased to a four-shot win over Collin Morikawa.
That earned Scheffler the biggest paycheck of his career, a staggering $25m, taking his total earnings for the year to over $62m.
Morikawa briefly sensed an opportunity during the final round when the gap to Scheffler narrowed to just two shots after a rare shank from the leader on the eighth. However, no sooner had Scheffler given Morikawa a glimmer of hope, he responded with three successive birdies before eventually easing to victory.
While two-time Major winner Morikawa, not for the first time this season, ended up playing second fiddle to Scheffler, he can take solace from the fact that he banked $12.5m for his efforts.
Morikawa also has the honesty of Sahith Theegala to thank that it wasn’t reduced to $10m. Theegala called a penalty on himself during the third round, which cost him two shots, and that’s what he ended up trailing Morikawa by. Had Theegala finished T2, they each would have won $10m. In the end, Theegala’s incredible sportsmanship meant he has to settle for $7.5m.
Beneath Theegala there was a three-way tie for fourth involving Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele and Russell Henley. Schauffele saved some brilliance for the end of his round, holing out on 18 to earn him an extra $1.33m. However, it came at a cost to Henley and Scott, whose payouts were reduced by $666,000 each, with the three ultimately earning $4,833,333.
Further down the leaderboard, three-time FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy finished T9 with Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry, handing the trio $1,608,333, while last year’s winner, Viktor Hovland, finished T12 with Sam Burns, giving them each $1m.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Even at the foot of the leaderboard, there was a healthy payout, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Tom Hoge each winning $555,000.
Below are the payouts for each of the 30 players in the Tour Championship.
Tour Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Player
|Prize Money
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (-30)
|$25,000,000
|2
|Collin Morikawa (-26)
|$12,500,000
|3
|Sahith Theegala (-24)
|$7,500,000
|T4
|Russell Henley (-19)
|$4,833,333
|T4
|Adam Scott (-19)
|$4,833,333
|T4
|Xander Schauffele (-19)
|$4,833,333
|7
|Sungjae Im (-18)
|$2,750,000
|8
|Wyndham Clark (-17)
|$2,250,000
|T9
|Rory McIlroy (-16)
|$1,608,333
|T9
|Hideki Matsuyama (-16)
|$1,608,333
|T9
|Shane Lowry (-16)
|$1,608,333
|T12
|Viktor Hovland (-15)
|$1,000,000
|T12
|Sam Burns (-15)
|$1,000,000
|T14
|Justin Thomas (-14)
|$905,000
|T14
|Taylor Pendrith (-14)
|$905,000
|16
|Ludvig Aberg (-12)
|$795,000
|T17
|Robert MacIntyre (-11)
|$755,000
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon (-11)
|$755,000
|T17
|Patrick Cantlay (-11)
|$755,000
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood (-10)
|$715,000
|T21
|Keegan Bradley (-8)
|$660,000
|T21
|Byeong Hun An (-8)
|$660,000
|T23
|Billy Horschel (-6)
|$615,000
|T23
|Aaron Rai (-6)
|$615,000
|T23
|Tony Finau (-6)
|$615,000
|26
|Akshay Bhatia (-5)
|$590,000
|T27
|Chris Kirk (-3)
|$575,000
|T27
|Sepp Straka (-3)
|$575,000
|T29
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (3)
|$555,000
|T29
|Tom Hoge (3)
|$555,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Watch: World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Hits Shank At Tour Championship
Scheffler had his march towards the title checked by an uncharacteristic error from a bunker in the final round of the East Lake tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Every LET Order Of Merit Winner Since 1979
The LET Order of Merit has been awarded to the top player on the circuit since 1979 - here is who has won it over the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch: World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Hits Shank At Tour Championship
Scheffler had his march towards the title checked by an uncharacteristic error from a bunker in the final round of the East Lake tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Wins Tour Championship And Scoops $25 Million First Prize
The World No.1 carded a four-under-par final round to secure the Tour Championship trophy, with Scheffler capping off his season in style
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Sahith Theegala Explains Why He Called Penalty On Himself During Crucial Tour Championship Passage
The American showed remarkable honesty after he incurred a two-shot penalty for the incident in a bunker on the third hole at East Lake
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Scottie Scheffler leads by five with a round of the PGA Tour's finale remaining, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth Confirms Successful Surgery On Long-Standing Wrist Injury
The three-time Major winner confirmed on social media that he has had surgery on his left wrist after being bothered by it for over 15 months
By Mike Hall Published
-
How The Final Leaderboard At The Tour Championship Would Look Without The Staggered Start
Scottie Scheffler secured a first FedEx Cup title on Sunday, with the World No.1 scooping the $25 million first prize at East Lake Golf Club
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Scottie Scheffler leads at the halfway point of the PGA Tour's finale, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ted Scott’s 2024 Earnings Could Exceed $5m If Scottie Scheffler Wins FedEx Cup - More Than World No.1 Nelly Korda
Scottie Scheffler's looper is on track to receive a huge bump in his earnings for 2024 if the World No.1 can close out victory at East Lake
By Jonny Leighfield Published