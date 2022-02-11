$240 Million! Sources Suggest Huge Saudi Bryson Offer

In the latest round of speculation, Bryson DeChambeau has now reportedly been offered a whopping $240 million to become the poster boy of the rumoured Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

That figure comes from golf personality and YouTuber Peter Finch, who is out at this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. Finch took to Twitter to tell his near-80,000 followers of the latest rumblings surrounding the controversial breakaway circuit.

Check out his Tweet below:

Update on this, sources on the ground here in 🇺🇸 are saying the figure is closer to $240,000,000……yes you read that correctly https://t.co/paFV5GXGRFFebruary 11, 2022 See more

This comes after it was reported at last week’s Saudi International that the big-hitting American was the Saudi’s main target, and that they had put together a $135m offer to secure his signature.

DeChambeau quickly denied that claim, saying it was “wrong” in response to a social media post. And perhaps he was telling the truth.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf Investments (LGI) supposedly has a $1.5 billion war chest at its disposal to get the SGL up and running, so it would come as no shock to find out there is some truth to the latest news.

As chief executive of LGI, Greg Norman was in Saudi Arabia last week in an attempt to coax some of the game’s biggest names to ditch the main tours and say goodbye to their Ryder Cup careers.

As well as DeChambeau, European Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson have also been approached. Poulter is reportedly mulling over a deal in the region of $30m, while Westwood told reporters he had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), all but confirming he is also a target.

As for Stenson, he faces a choice between Saudi riches and leading his continent in Rome next year, as Team Europe looks to recover from a harrowing defeat to the United States in 2021.