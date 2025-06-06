Golf's Putting Precipice: At What Distance Is A 3-Putt More Likely Than A 1-Putt?
We all would like to improve our proximity to the hole, but at what distance is a 3-putt more likely than a 1-putt? This data reveals the putting precipice...
Putting performance is a crucial factor for determining success or failure on the golf course, often measured by how many putts players take in 18 holes (you can find out the average number in the video below).
There are plenty of ways to improve your performances on the green, like learning how to grip a putter or trying out some of the best putting drills, but there is no doubt that getting the ball closer to the hole on approach is crucial for avoiding 3-putts.
In this article, thanks to the latest Shot Scope data, we can reveal golf's putting precipice... the distance that a 3-putt becomes more likely than a 1-putt!
At What Distance Is A 3-Putt More Likely Than A 1-Putt?
As you might expect, the distance that a 3-putt becomes more likely than a 1-putt is dependant on a player's handicap, according to Shot Scope.
A scratch golfer reaches that precipice at 29ft, while a 10-handicapper is more likely to 3-putt at 28ft.
As you scale up the handicap indexes, the proximity where a 1-putt is more likely decreases further.
A 20-handicap player is more likely to 3-putt from 25ft and a 25-handicapper is more likely to do so from just 22ft.
When you consider that the average proximity to the hole from 50-100 yards for a 20-handicapper is 49ft, you can see how this will create a problem on the greens that often leads to big scores.
The data confirms that a lower handicap player is likely to possess better touch and feel on the greens, whereas a higher handicap golfer often lacks the required control over pace and distance to capitalise on their tee-to-green efforts.
Improving lag putting is a great way that mid- and high-handicappers can shoot lower scores, but this requires plenty of practice and time invested in putting drills.
How Many 3-Putts Do Pros Average?
According to stats for the last fully completed season (2024), the average PGA Tour professional made one 3-putt in every two rounds played, or 0.5 per round.
The player with the worst performance in this measure was Rafael Campos, who made 49 in 60 rounds at an average of 0.82.
The player with the best numbers was Xander Schauffele, who made just 14 across 79 rounds in 2024, at an average of 0.18.
What Percentage Of 1-Putts Do Pros Make?
According to stats for the last fully completed season (2024), the average PGA Tour professional makes a 1-putt around 39% of the time.
The player with the best data in this measure for the 2024 season was Christiaan Bezuidenhout with an impressive 45.1%, while the player with the worst 1-putt percentage in the same period was Vincent Norrman (31.07%).
According to Shot Scope data, the average scratch golfer makes a 1-putt 34% of the time, while at the other end of the spectrum a 25-handicapper makes it just 26% of the time.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
