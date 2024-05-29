How Well Do You Know The Harton S. Semple Trophy?

The US Women’s Open champion will proudly hold aloft the Harton S. Semple Trophy at Lancaster Country Club, but what is the history behind this piece of silverware that represents a prestigious title and the oldest women’s Major?

Before the United States Golf Association (USGA) took over the US Women’s Open in 1953, the champion was awarded a trophy donated by the Spokane Athletic Round Table from 1948 to 1952.

The USGA declined the group’s offer of continued sponsorship and instead provided a sterling silver, two-handled trophy produced by J.E. Caldwell and Co. This trophy remained in use until 1992, when it was retired to the USGA Museum, making way for an identical replica, which is now known as the Harton S. Semple Trophy.

Allisen Corpuz won the 2023 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harton Semple, who served as president of the USGA from 1974 to 1975, held various roles within the golf industry. The initiative to honour his legacy through the trophy came about through donations from family and friends.

The Harton S. Semple Trophy, which stands 13.25 inches high, 15 inches wide, and weighs 8.4 pounds, was first awarded to the 1992 champion, Patty Sheehan, at Oakmont Country Club, a course near Semple’s home in Pittsburgh.

As with all tournaments organised by the USGA, the US Women’s Open champion is entitled to keep the trophy for one year but must return it before the next edition of the event. The champion also receives a replica of the trophy to keep, which is made of sterling silver and retains the same design features,