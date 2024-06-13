How Many Fans Are At The 2024 US Open?

Hot, sunny conditions are greeting spectators on the grounds of Pinehurst No.2 this week for the 124th playing of the US Open Championship.

An estimated 225,000 fans are expected to flood through the gates in North Carolina as the best players in the world battle it out on one of the best tests of golf in North America.

No more than 45,000 fans will watch the action on the course per day, with total attendance figures set to be lower than both 2005 and 2014.

This is a deliberate move from the organizers, with the USGA shifting focus from packing in the maximum number of fans to a more comfortable approach for those spectators present at the championship. However, there is a catch, as ticket prices were increased to make up for the gap of revenue left by less ticket sales.

The cheapest Thursday ticket for admission into Pinehurst No.2 was priced at $175 plus fees, with Friday and Sunday tickets selling for $225.

The USGA was subject to criticism for a lack of atmosphere at last year’s event, held at Los Angeles Country Club. Members of the highly exclusive club allegedly bought up a significant number of 22,000 daily general admission tickets for the event, meaning fewer fans were able to enjoy the action as Wyndham Clark outlasted Rory McIlroy for his first Major championship.

Matt Fitzpatrick on LACC atmosphere. “Very poor…It’s disappointing on the USGA side. They want a great tournament—from what I’ve heard a lot of members bought tickets and that’s why there’s so many less people. Hopefully it’s not the same for other U.S. Opens going forward.”June 17, 2023

Thankfully, early signs at Pinehurst No.2 suggest the signature US Open atmosphere is back, with Tiger Woods’ birdie on the opening hole being met with as big of a roar as you are likely to hear at 8am on a Thursday morning.

With more fans present and a golf course that is easier to navigate than the hills of LACC, Pinehurst looks set to be an excellent stage for fans to enjoy an exciting Major championship.