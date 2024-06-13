How Many Fans Are At The 2024 US Open?

Fewer fans are expected to be at Pinehurst No.2 than previous championships in 2005 and 2014

Tiger Woods sets up for a drive in front of US Open fans
Conor Keenan
By
published

Hot, sunny conditions are greeting spectators on the grounds of Pinehurst No.2 this week for the 124th playing of the US Open Championship.

An estimated 225,000 fans are expected to flood through the gates in North Carolina as the best players in the world battle it out on one of the best tests of golf in North America.

Zalatoris signs an autograph at the US Open

No more than 45,000 fans will watch the action on the course per day, with total attendance figures set to be lower than both 2005 and 2014.

This is a deliberate move from the organizers, with the USGA shifting focus from packing in the maximum number of fans to a more comfortable approach for those spectators present at the championship. However, there is a catch, as ticket prices were increased to make up for the gap of revenue left by less ticket sales.

US Open flags blow in the wind

The cheapest Thursday ticket for admission into Pinehurst No.2 was priced at $175 plus fees, with Friday and Sunday tickets selling for $225.

The USGA was subject to criticism for a lack of atmosphere at last year’s event, held at Los Angeles Country Club. Members of the highly exclusive club allegedly bought up a significant number of 22,000 daily general admission tickets for the event, meaning fewer fans were able to enjoy the action as Wyndham Clark outlasted Rory McIlroy for his first Major championship.

Thankfully, early signs at Pinehurst No.2 suggest the signature US Open atmosphere is back, with Tiger Woods’ birdie on the opening hole being met with as big of a roar as you are likely to hear at 8am on a Thursday morning. 

With more fans present and a golf course that is easier to navigate than the hills of LACC, Pinehurst looks set to be an excellent stage for fans to enjoy an exciting Major championship.

Conor Keenan
News Writer

Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush. 

